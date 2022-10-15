PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen 35, Rochester 8
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 60, Wilbur-Creston 58
Arlington 28, Oak Harbor 0
Auburn 46, Kentlake 13
Bainbridge 31, Port Angeles 0
Bellevue 48, Lake Washington 14
Bellevue Christian 52, Klahowya 26
Black Hills 41, Centralia 14
Blaine 44, Bellingham 18
Blanchet 44, Roosevelt 21
Bothell 20, Woodinville 0
Camas 36, Skyview 33
Cascade (Everett) 48, Meadowdale 6
Castle Rock 46, Columbia (White Salmon) 7
Chelan 38, Quincy 14
Chiawana 21, Southridge 20
Chief Leschi 62, North Beach 28
Clarkston 24, Pullman 10
Cle Elum/Roslyn 52, Highland 21
Columbia (Burbank) 55, Dayton/Waitsburg 8
Colville 35, Shadle Park 28
Curlew 47, Selkirk 14
Curtis 54, Rogers (Puyallup) 7
Davenport 49, Colfax 24
DeSales 64, Touchet 7
Eastside Catholic 45, Seattle Prep 14
Entiat 76, Soap Lake 14
Enumclaw 49, Orting 13
Ephrata 47, Grandview 10
Ferndale 41, Mount Vernon 21
Ferris 20, Pasco 14
Fort Vancouver 46, King's Way Christian School 7
Franklin 50, Lakeside (Seattle) 20
Freeman 18, Riverside 13
Friday Harbor 67, La Conner 18
Gig Harbor 35, North Thurston 7
Glacier Peak 49, Marysville-Pilchuck 18
Goldendale 55, White Swan 0
Gonzaga Prep 28, Central Valley 21
Hazen 48, Interlake 7
Highline 70, Lindbergh 7
Ingraham 42, West Seattle 7
Juanita 33, Newport-Bellevue 26
Kalama 36, Wahkiakum 14
Kamiak 42, Jackson 21
Kamiakin 46, Hermiston, Ore. 0
Kendrick, Idaho 40, Tekoa/Rosalia 0
Kent Meridian 32, Thomas Jefferson 29
Kentwood 45, Decatur 13
King's 62, South Whidbey 22
Kiona-Benton 20, College Place 12
La Center 70, Seton Catholic 20
Lake Stevens 48, Mariner 0
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 64, Medical Lake 14
Liberty 43, Mercer Island 22
Liberty Bell 70, Bridgeport 30
Liberty Christian 64, Sunnyside Christian 22
Lincoln 56, Cleveland 0
Lummi 40, Crescent 22
Lynden 35, Burlington-Edison 23
Lynden Christian 51, Meridian 0
Lynnwood 49, Shorecrest 0
Mark Morris 35, Hockinson 31
Mead 37, Lewis and Clark 7
Monroe 28, Edmonds-Woodway 14
Montesano 47, Hoquiam 6
Moses Lake 21, Sunnyside 19
Mossyrock 62, Naselle 42
Mt. Spokane 45, Cheney 29
Muckleshoot Tribal School 28, Winlock 22
Naches Valley 57, Wapato 7
Napavine 69, Ilwaco 15
Neah Bay 2, Concrete 0
Newport 35, Deer Park 21
Nooksack Valley 28, Mount Baker 20
North Kitsap 31, Bremerton 0
North Mason 36, Sequim 21
O'Dea 42, Ballard 14
Odessa 56, Republic 28
Okanogan 42, Lake Roosevelt 7
Olympic 36, Kingston 20
Omak 33, Cashmere 6
Onalaska 44, Stevenson 14
Othello 55, Ellensburg 7
Peninsula 50, Capital 27
Pomeroy 72, Garfield-Palouse 0
Prairie 48, Corvallis, Ore. 14
Puyallup 17, Bethel 6
Richland 42, Walla Walla 0
Ridgefield 35, Columbia River 22
River View 67, Mabton 0
Rogers (Spokane) 35, East Valley (Spokane) 10
Sammamish 38, Foster 12
Sedro-Woolley 49, Lakewood 14
Sehome 42, Archbishop Murphy 14
Shorewood 46, Snohomish 21
Springdale 58, Northport 12
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 70, Yakama Tribal 0
Stanwood 42, Marysville-Getchell 6
Steilacoom 49, White River 23
Sumner 37, Olympia 14
Tenino 66, Elma 26
Toledo 18, Adna 0
Tonasket 69, Oroville 0
Toppenish 42, La Salle 0
Tri-Cities Prep 42, Warden 26
Tumwater 49, Shelton 7
Union 49, Battle Ground 25
University 39, Ridgeline 20
Vashon Island 13, Granite Falls 12
Washougal 64, R.A. Long 27
Wellpinit 68, Cusick 36
Wenatchee 43, Davis 0
West Valley (Yakima) 38, Eisenhower 0
Zillah 42, Selah 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cascade (Leavenworth) vs. Coupeville, ccd.
Charles Wright Academy vs. East Jefferson Co-op, ccd.
Clover Park vs. Franklin Pierce, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.