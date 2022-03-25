BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Class A=

Semifinal=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 55, New Life Academy 53

Hayfield 72, Cherry 61

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

