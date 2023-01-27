BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 65, Scranton Prep 48

Academy of the New Church 84, Friends Central 62

Aliquippa 53, South Side 30

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 79, Venango 45

Allentown Central Catholic 60, Northampton 33

Ambridge 65, Hopewell 56

Antietam 75, Kutztown 33

Archbishop Carroll 65, Lansdale Catholic 52

Archbishop Ryan 84, Conwell Egan 52

Archbishop Wood 75, Bonner-Prendergast 54

Avella 77, Western Beaver County 63

Avonworth 63, South Allegheny 58

Beaver Area 55, Central Valley 48

Beaver Falls 52, Neshannock 43

Belle Vernon 59, Southmoreland 52

Berks Catholic 64, Twin Valley 41, OT

Bermudian Springs 52, Hanover 51

Bethel Park 63, Ringgold 31

Bethlehem Catholic 37, Easton 35

Bethlehem Liberty 63, Allentown Dieruff 54

Bishop Canevin 72, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 59

Bishop Guilfoyle 48, Central Martinsburg 43

Blackhawk 74, Deer Lakes 67

Blue Mountain 70, Pine Grove 68

Blue Ridge 82, Lackawanna Trail 33

Brandywine Heights 69, Tulpehocken 59

Brookville 59, St. Marys 43

Brownsville 51, Washington 43

Burrell 57, Derry 48

Butler 78, Seneca Valley 71

Cal 71, West Greene 58

Cambridge Springs 61, Eisenhower 58

Cambridge Springs 61, Eisenhower M/hs 58

Camp Hill Trinity 81, Camp Hill 32

Carbondale 58, Riverside 51

Carlisle 69, State College 58

Carmichaels 57, Bethlehem Center 48

Catasauqua 55, Northern Lehigh 48

Cedar Cliff 60, Palmyra 59

Cedar Crest 95, Lebanon 55

Central Bucks East 61, Central Bucks South 57

Central Dauphin 62, Harrisburg 49

Central Dauphin East 50, Chambersburg 49

Central Mountain 64, Shamokin 55

Central York 82, South Western 53

Charleroi 55, Mount Pleasant 45

Chartiers Valley 63, West Allegheny 45

Chartiers-Houston High School 53, Bentworth 44

Cheltenham 77, Lower Moreland 65

Christopher Dock 67, Renaissance Academy 35

Clarion Area 62, Union 58

Clarion-Limestone 62, Redbank Valley 41

Conestoga Christian 61, Alliance Christian 58

Conrad Weiser 76, Daniel Boone 51

Council Rock North 53, Bensalem 52

Cumberland Valley 51, Altoona 44

Curwensville 66, Bellwood-Antis 58

Dallastown Area 60, Spring Grove 42

Dubois 45, Punxsutawney 33

ELCO 49, Northern Lebanon 31

East Pennsboro 52, Susquehanna Township 46

East Stroudsburg South 67, Pleasant Valley 53

Elk County Catholic 43, Johnsonburg 27

Elk Lake 46, Mountain View 30

Elwood City Riverside 76, New Brighton 52

Erie Cathedral Prep 53, Erie 48

Erie First Christian Academy 68, Iroquois 46

Erie McDowell 63, General McLane 50

Exeter 48, West Lawn Wilson 35

Fairview 52, Seneca 37

Farrell 53, Kennedy Catholic 32

Father Judge 80, La Salle CHS 60

Fleetwood 78, Schuylkill Valley 63

Forest City 56, Susquehanna 50

Forest Hills 77, Bishop McCort 66, 2OT

Fort Cherry 80, Frazier 41

Franklin 75, Conneaut Area 41

Freeport 47, Knoch 45

Galeton 62, Austin 56

Geibel Catholic 75, Monessen 55

Girard 54, North East 38

Greater Johnstown 75, Westmont Hilltop 55

Greater Latrobe 70, Kiski Area 61

Greencastle Antrim 61, Big Spring 45

Greensburg Central Catholic 58, Leechburg 52

Greensburg Salem 75, Indiana 70

Greenville 67, Slippery Rock 54

Grove City 72, Wilmington 19

Hampton 51, Highlands 46

Hancock, Md. 64, HOPE for Hyndman 24

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 71, Boiling Springs 53

Hatboro-Horsham 55, Abington 45

Hempfield 52, Penn Manor 45

Hempfield Area 67, Upper St. Clair 65

Heritage Academy, Md. 84, Shalom Christian 78

Hershey 46, Mechanicsburg 32

Hollidaysburg 59, Bellefonte 56

Holy Redeemer 60, MMI Prep 39

Huntingdon 57, Philipsburg-Osceola 49

Imani Christian Academy 89, Neighborhood Academy 61

Jamestown 61, Rocky Grove 43

Jefferson-Morgan 53, Mapletown 38

Jim Thorpe 61, Tamaqua 53

Kane Area 60, Sheffield 47

Karns City 61, Cranberry 28

Keystone 53, Moniteau 37

Keystone Oaks 62, South Park 60

Lakeland 63, Montrose 29

Lampeter-Strasburg 64, Lancaster Catholic 47

Laurel Highlands 77, Elizabeth Forward 45

Lewisburg 68, Danville 57

Ligonier Valley 61, Apollo-Ridge 26

Lincoln Park Charter 71, Pittsburgh North Catholic 55

Linville Hill 76, High Point 43

Littlestown 75, York County Tech 47

MAST Charter 54, Jenkintown 47

Malvern Phelps 123, Cross Christian, Del. 75

Malvern Prep 74, Haverford School 57

Marian Catholic 63, Williams Valley 52

Maritime Academy 73, Engineering And Science 61

Mars 73, North Hills 72

McConnellsburg High School 59, Fannett-Metal 41

McKeesport 68, Gateway 62

Meadville 75, Fort Leboeuf 36

Mercer 62, West Middlesex 52

Mercyhurst Prep 66, Northwestern 36

Mid Valley 34, Dunmore 33

Middletown 63, Steelton-Highspire 55

Mifflin County 61, Lower Dauphin 48

Milton Hershey 56, Red Land 49

Minersville 60, Lourdes Regional 39

Mohawk 64, Lincoln High School 59

Montoursville 47, Midd-West 38

Moorestown Friends, N.J. 43, Friends Select 23

Mount Lebanon 50, Baldwin 49

Muhlenberg 67, Dallas 64

Nanticoke Area 68, Hanover Area 46

Nazareth Area 58, Bethlehem Freedom 52

Neshaminy 55, Council Rock South 47

Neumann 85, Muncy 56

Neumann-Goretti 69, St. Joseph's Prep 54

New Castle 62, North Allegheny 53

New Hope-Solebury High School 62, Springfield Montco 40

New Oxford 65, York Suburban 57

North Clarion 68, Forest Area 7

North Penn 63, Central Bucks West 51

North Schuylkill 71, Panther Valley 63

North Star 61, Ferndale 41

Northgate 74, Sewickley Academy 49

Northumberland Christian 50, Columbia County Christian High School 44

Northwest Area 67, Millville 16

Norwin 57, Canon-McMillan 39

Octorara 65, Donegal 60

Oil City 60, Warren 58

Oley Valley 47, Hamburg 25

Otto-Eldred 53, Cameron County 46

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 80, Sto-Rox 42

Parkland 69, Allentown Allen 46

Penn Cambria 89, Chestnut Ridge 49

Penn Hills 65, Fox Chapel 51

Penn-Trafford 55, Franklin Regional 40

Pennington, N.J. 61, Solebury 59

Pennridge 59, Souderton 52

Perkiomen Valley 68, Norristown 61

Peters Township 83, Thomas Jefferson 64

Philadelphia Northeast 71, Abraham Lincoln 57

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 60, Pine-Richland 44

Pittston Area 58, Hazleton Area 48

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 70, Quakertown 49

Pocono Mountain West 67, East Stroudsburg North 64

Port Allegany 46, Brockway 29

Pottstown 64, La Academia Charter 56

Pottsville 56, Lehighton 29

Pottsville Nativity 65, Shenandoah Valley 60

Quaker Valley 70, East Allegheny 29

Reading 65, Governor Mifflin 36

Red Lion 54, Northeastern 47

Reynolds 64, George Jr. Republic 60

Ridgway 39, Dubois Central Catholic 28

Riverview 46, Springdale 44

Rochester 53, Cornell 44

Saegertown 65, Cochranton 61

Schuylkill Haven 61, Tri-Valley 56

Scranton Holy Cross 62, Old Forge 33

Selinsgrove 55, Shikellamy 38

Serra Catholic 56, Clairton 51

Shady Side Academy 65, Valley 56

Shaler 69, Plum 44

Sharon 63, Hickory 58

Sharpsville 42, Lakeview 29

Shenango 77, Laurel 52

Smethport 68, Oswayo 43

Somerset 61, Richland 52

South Williamsport 66, Montgomery 37

Southern Columbia 64, Bloomsburg 50

Southern Fulton 38, Forbes Road 27

Springside Chestnut Hill 57, Penn Charter 52, OT

St. Joseph's Catholic 65, Williamsburg 64

Steel Valley 100, Brentwood 79

Sullivan County 67, Columbia-Montour 46

Summit Academy 89, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 83

Susquehannock 56, Dover 33

Titusville 64, Corry 61

Trinity 80, Connellsville 45

Tunkhannock 47, Crestwood 30

Tyrone 76, Clearfield 39

Upper Dublin 43, Wissahickon 39

Valley View 61, Scranton 34

Vaux Big Picture 85, Motivation 33

Warrior Run 49, Mount Carmel 48

Waynesboro 73, Gettysburg 53

West Branch 79, Harmony 73

West Mifflin 73, Montour 72, OT

West Scranton 53, North Pocono 49

West York 47, Eastern York 45

Westtown 66, Shipley 49

Whitehall 60, Emmaus 56

William Tennent 72, Upper Moreland 69, OT

Woodland Hills 42, Armstrong 33

Wyoming Area 71, Lake-Lehman 46

Wyoming Valley West 47, Wilkes-Barre Area 46

York Catholic 55, Biglerville 34

Yough 77, Waynesburg Central 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Propel Braddock Hills vs. Propel Montour High School, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

