PREP FOOTBALL=
Adamsville 69, Middleton 6
Alcoa 42, Austin-East 0
Anderson County 51, Seymour 7
Bartlett 56, White Station 19
Baylor 48, CBHS 9
Bearden 41, Knoxville Hardin Valley 9
Bledsoe County 42, Wartburg Central 20
Boyd Buchanan 48, Silverdale Baptist Academy 0
Brentwood 20, Summit 0
CAK 65, Lakeway Christian 51
Cascade 28, Watertown 21
Centennial 35, Springfield 0
Chattanooga Central 28, Soddy Daisy 14
Chattanooga Prep 61, Copper Basin 6
Chester County 27, Jackson South Side 0
Chuckey-Doak 7, Pigeon Forge 0
Claiborne County 52, Cosby 0
Clarksville 48, West Creek 7
Clay County 48, Portland 36
Cleveland 48, Rhea County 14
Coalfield 50, Harriman 6
Collierville 30, Arlington 0
Collinwood 30, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0
Columbia 31, Lawrence County 0
Cornersville 62, Richland 28
Covington 63, Bolivar Central 22
Creek Wood 14, Whites Creek 6
David Crockett 25, Cocke County 22
Davidson Academy 50, St. George's 7
DeKalb County 21, Gordonsville 7
Dickson County 42, Kirkwood 12
Dobyns-Bennett 41, Asheville, N.C. 16
Dresden 63, Humboldt 0
Dyersburg 52, McNairy Central 14
ECS 20, Middle College 8
Eagleville 35, Huntland 0
East Hamilton 39, East Ridge 35
East Hickman 48, Hickman County 33
East Nashville Literature 27, Liberty Creek 13
East Robertson 49, Jo Byrns 12
Ezell-Harding 48, Ballard Memorial, Ky. 0
Fairview 28, Cheatham County 21
Fayetteville 34, Cannon County 13
Forrest 47, White House-Heritage 21
Franklin Road Academy 55, Clarksville NW 7
Friendship Christian 56, RePublic 8
Gallatin 56, Warren County 7
Gatlinburg-Pittman 35, Knoxville Fulton 26
Germantown 43, Cordova 0
Gibbs 55, South Doyle 13
Gleason 52, Greenfield 27
Glencliff 37, Maplewood 28
Grace Baptist 28, King's Academy 21
Grace Christian - Franklin 36, Clarksville Academy 0
Grace Christian 28, Notre Dame 17
Green Hill 31, Lebanon 21
Greenback 40, Oakdale 20
Halls 42, Knoxville Carter 7
Hampton 69, Cumberland Gap 28
Happy Valley 38, Eagleton 12
Hardin County 38, Jackson North Side 7
Haywood County 64, Obion County 57
Hendersonville 28, Siegel 21
Henry County 63, Hunters Lane 12
Heritage 56, Karns 21
Hillsboro 42, Kenwood 14
Hixson 31, Loudon 27
Houston 48, Whitehaven 14
Huntingdon 35, Crockett County 7
Independence 28, Beech 7
Jackson Christian 63, Fayette Academy 24
Jackson County 21, Red Boiling Springs 14
Jefferson County 42, Morristown East 7
Jellico 21, Unaka 0
Johnson County 45, Harlan, Ky. 14
Kingston 39, Scott County 0
Knoxville Catholic 49, Briarcrest 24
Knoxville Halls 42, Knoxville Carter 7
Knoxville Webb 33, Chattanooga Christian 0
Knoxville West 53, Knoxville Central 0
Lake County 38, Halls 19
Lakeland Prep 19, Douglass 6
Lausanne Collegiate 42, St. Benedict 6
Lenoir City 43, Campbell County 26
Lipscomb Academy 24, Ensworth 10
Livingston Academy 49, Pickett County 0
Loretto 24, Lewis County 21
MBA 24, Father Ryan 20
MUS 42, Ridgeway 0
Macon County 35, Cumberland County 0
Marion County 45, Sequatchie County 0
Marshall County 53, White House 14
Maryville 37, Science Hill 18
McCallie 29, Brentwood Academy 15
McKenzie 43, Scotts Hill 13
McMinn Central 44, Sweetwater 10
McMinn County 14, Oak Ridge 3
Meigs County 33, Stone Memorial 25
Melrose 51, Wooddale 20
Memphis Business 24, Lexington 20
Memphis Central 35, Brighton 5
Middle Tennessee Christian 56, Bell Buckle 6
Midway 49, Sunbright 0
Milan 44, Jackson Central-Merry 16
Millington 31, Kirby 0
Monterey 35, Westmoreland 14
Moore County 41, Franklin County 24
Mt. Juliet 38, Cookeville 14
Mt. Pleasant 46, Summertown 0
Munford 39, Memphis Overton 14
Nashville Christian 55, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 0
Nolensville 34, Franklin 23
North Greene 20, Hancock County 14
Northpoint Christian, Miss. 28, Fairley 12
Northview Academy 44, Cherokee 20
Oakland 42, Blackman 7
Oliver Springs 41, Rockwood 21
Oneida 21, Polk County 17
Page 28, Coffee County 0
Peabody 28, Gibson County 20
Pearl-Cohn 61, Montgomery Central 0
Perry County 37, Stewart County 7
Pope John Paul II 41, Goodpasture 14
Raleigh Egypt 28, Craigmont 0
Ravenwood 49, Nashville Overton 7
Red Bank 42, Signal Mountain 7
Ripley 48, Liberty Tech 6
Riverdale 41, Rockvale 6
Riverside 55, Camden Central 14
Rosemark Academy 41, Harding Academy 8
Rossview 40, Clarksville NE 0
Sequoyah 31, Howard 6
Sevier County 28, Tennessee 7
Shelbyville 42, Wilson Central 8
Smith County 27, Trousdale County 7
Smyrna 16, LaVergne 0
South Gibson 28, USJ 6
South Greene 46, Union County 0
South Pittsburg 74, Lookout Valley 0
Southwind 62, Kingsbury 0
Spring Hill 27, James Lawson 14
Station Camp 26, Greenbrier 20
Stewarts Creek 28, Cane Ridge 13
Stratford 42, Sycamore 14
Sullivan East 35, Grainger 0
Tullahoma 39, Lincoln County 14
Unicoi County 42, West Greene 8
Union City 54, South Fulton 0
Upperman 28, White County 21
Walker Valley 35, Ooltewah 0
Waverly Central 22, Harpeth 21
Wayne County 37, McEwen 14
West Carroll 21, Hou County 14
West Carroll 21, Houston County, Ga. 14
West Ridge 49, William Blount 38
Westview 41, Dyer County 19
Whitwell 20, Sale Creek 8
York Institute 74, Tellico Plains 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elizabethton vs. Daniel Boone, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
