PREP FOOTBALL=

Adamsville 69, Middleton 6

Alcoa 42, Austin-East 0

Anderson County 51, Seymour 7

Bartlett 56, White Station 19

Baylor 48, CBHS 9

Bearden 41, Knoxville Hardin Valley 9

Bledsoe County 42, Wartburg Central 20

Boyd Buchanan 48, Silverdale Baptist Academy 0

Brentwood 20, Summit 0

CAK 65, Lakeway Christian 51

Cascade 28, Watertown 21

Centennial 35, Springfield 0

Chattanooga Central 28, Soddy Daisy 14

Chattanooga Prep 61, Copper Basin 6

Chester County 27, Jackson South Side 0

Chuckey-Doak 7, Pigeon Forge 0

Claiborne County 52, Cosby 0

Clarksville 48, West Creek 7

Clay County 48, Portland 36

Cleveland 48, Rhea County 14

Coalfield 50, Harriman 6

Collierville 30, Arlington 0

Collinwood 30, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0

Columbia 31, Lawrence County 0

Cornersville 62, Richland 28

Covington 63, Bolivar Central 22

Creek Wood 14, Whites Creek 6

David Crockett 25, Cocke County 22

Davidson Academy 50, St. George's 7

DeKalb County 21, Gordonsville 7

Dickson County 42, Kirkwood 12

Dobyns-Bennett 41, Asheville, N.C. 16

Dresden 63, Humboldt 0

Dyersburg 52, McNairy Central 14

ECS 20, Middle College 8

Eagleville 35, Huntland 0

East Hamilton 39, East Ridge 35

East Hickman 48, Hickman County 33

East Nashville Literature 27, Liberty Creek 13

East Robertson 49, Jo Byrns 12

Ezell-Harding 48, Ballard Memorial, Ky. 0

Fairview 28, Cheatham County 21

Fayetteville 34, Cannon County 13

Forrest 47, White House-Heritage 21

Franklin Road Academy 55, Clarksville NW 7

Friendship Christian 56, RePublic 8

Gallatin 56, Warren County 7

Gatlinburg-Pittman 35, Knoxville Fulton 26

Germantown 43, Cordova 0

Gibbs 55, South Doyle 13

Gleason 52, Greenfield 27

Glencliff 37, Maplewood 28

Grace Baptist 28, King's Academy 21

Grace Christian - Franklin 36, Clarksville Academy 0

Grace Christian 28, Notre Dame 17

Green Hill 31, Lebanon 21

Greenback 40, Oakdale 20

Halls 42, Knoxville Carter 7

Hampton 69, Cumberland Gap 28

Happy Valley 38, Eagleton 12

Hardin County 38, Jackson North Side 7

Haywood County 64, Obion County 57

Hendersonville 28, Siegel 21

Henry County 63, Hunters Lane 12

Heritage 56, Karns 21

Hillsboro 42, Kenwood 14

Hixson 31, Loudon 27

Houston 48, Whitehaven 14

Huntingdon 35, Crockett County 7

Independence 28, Beech 7

Jackson Christian 63, Fayette Academy 24

Jackson County 21, Red Boiling Springs 14

Jefferson County 42, Morristown East 7

Jellico 21, Unaka 0

Johnson County 45, Harlan, Ky. 14

Kingston 39, Scott County 0

Knoxville Catholic 49, Briarcrest 24

Knoxville Halls 42, Knoxville Carter 7

Knoxville Webb 33, Chattanooga Christian 0

Knoxville West 53, Knoxville Central 0

Lake County 38, Halls 19

Lakeland Prep 19, Douglass 6

Lausanne Collegiate 42, St. Benedict 6

Lenoir City 43, Campbell County 26

Lipscomb Academy 24, Ensworth 10

Livingston Academy 49, Pickett County 0

Loretto 24, Lewis County 21

MBA 24, Father Ryan 20

MUS 42, Ridgeway 0

Macon County 35, Cumberland County 0

Marion County 45, Sequatchie County 0

Marshall County 53, White House 14

Maryville 37, Science Hill 18

McCallie 29, Brentwood Academy 15

McKenzie 43, Scotts Hill 13

McMinn Central 44, Sweetwater 10

McMinn County 14, Oak Ridge 3

Meigs County 33, Stone Memorial 25

Melrose 51, Wooddale 20

Memphis Business 24, Lexington 20

Memphis Central 35, Brighton 5

Middle Tennessee Christian 56, Bell Buckle 6

Midway 49, Sunbright 0

Milan 44, Jackson Central-Merry 16

Millington 31, Kirby 0

Monterey 35, Westmoreland 14

Moore County 41, Franklin County 24

Mt. Juliet 38, Cookeville 14

Mt. Pleasant 46, Summertown 0

Munford 39, Memphis Overton 14

Nashville Christian 55, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 0

Nolensville 34, Franklin 23

North Greene 20, Hancock County 14

Northpoint Christian, Miss. 28, Fairley 12

Northview Academy 44, Cherokee 20

Oakland 42, Blackman 7

Oliver Springs 41, Rockwood 21

Oneida 21, Polk County 17

Page 28, Coffee County 0

Peabody 28, Gibson County 20

Pearl-Cohn 61, Montgomery Central 0

Perry County 37, Stewart County 7

Pope John Paul II 41, Goodpasture 14

Raleigh Egypt 28, Craigmont 0

Ravenwood 49, Nashville Overton 7

Red Bank 42, Signal Mountain 7

Ripley 48, Liberty Tech 6

Riverdale 41, Rockvale 6

Riverside 55, Camden Central 14

Rosemark Academy 41, Harding Academy 8

Rossview 40, Clarksville NE 0

Sequoyah 31, Howard 6

Sevier County 28, Tennessee 7

Shelbyville 42, Wilson Central 8

Smith County 27, Trousdale County 7

Smyrna 16, LaVergne 0

South Gibson 28, USJ 6

South Greene 46, Union County 0

South Pittsburg 74, Lookout Valley 0

Southwind 62, Kingsbury 0

Spring Hill 27, James Lawson 14

Station Camp 26, Greenbrier 20

Stewarts Creek 28, Cane Ridge 13

Stratford 42, Sycamore 14

Sullivan East 35, Grainger 0

Tullahoma 39, Lincoln County 14

Unicoi County 42, West Greene 8

Union City 54, South Fulton 0

Upperman 28, White County 21

Walker Valley 35, Ooltewah 0

Waverly Central 22, Harpeth 21

Wayne County 37, McEwen 14

West Carroll 21, Hou County 14

West Carroll 21, Houston County, Ga. 14

West Ridge 49, William Blount 38

Westview 41, Dyer County 19

Whitwell 20, Sale Creek 8

York Institute 74, Tellico Plains 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elizabethton vs. Daniel Boone, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you