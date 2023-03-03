GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSAA District Playoffs=

Division 1=

Byron Center 69, East Kentwood 57

DeWitt 65, Grand Ledge 43

Detroit Cass Tech 58, Hamtramck 38

Fraser 38, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 24

Grand Blanc 66, Oxford 30

Grosse Pointe North 46, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 21

Jenison 36, Hudsonville 35

Lake Orion 54, Clarkston 52

Muskegon 70, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 41

Rockford 71, Lowell 35

Sault Ste Marie 52, Traverse City Central 37

West Bloomfield 57, Walled Lake Northern 15

Division 2=

Allendale 27, Spring Lake 23

Belding 47, Stanton Central Montcalm 41

Big Rapids 46, Cadillac 37

Eddies 42, Dowagiac Union 22

Frankenmuth 45, Saginaw Swan Valley 34

Grand Rapids Christian 49, Grand Rapids South Christian 41

Grand Rapids West Catholic 67, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49

Holland Christian 38, Hamilton 29

Kingsley 44, Boyne City 29

Plainwell 51, Otsego 41

Portland 45, Ionia 26

Romulus 48, Flat Rock 30

St. Clair Shores South Lake 72, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 43

Standish-Sterling Central 53, Clare 35

Westfield 80, Garden City 40

Whitehall 36, Montague 31

Division 3=

Beaverton 42, Houghton Lake 33

Bronson 58, White Pigeon 27

Detroit Jalen Rose 37, Detroit Community 34

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 41, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 24

Grass Lake 62, East Jackson 33

Hart 43, Mason County Central 34

Kalamazoo Christian 38, Schoolcraft 34

Kent City 49, Morley-Stanwood 45

Lake City 43, Evart 35

Negaunee 47, Hancock 44

Oscoda 29, Lincoln-Alcona 20

Otisville Lakeville 49, Genesee 39

Saugatuck 49, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 29

Springport 45, Stockbridge 41

Traverse City St. Francis 56, Benzie Central 37

Watervliet 44, Gobles 22

West Iron County 54, Gladstone 43

Division 4=

Allen Park Cabrini 54, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 36

Baraga 55, Lake Linden-Hubbell 48

Brimley 51, Engadine 39

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 46, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 39

Ewen - Trout Creek 54, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 40

Gaylord St. Mary 58, Bellaire 28

Indian River-Inland Lakes 67, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 49

Johannesburg-Lewiston 47, Onaway 32

Kalamazoo Hackett 25, Martin 21

Mackinaw City 59, Cedarville 46

Maple City Glen Lake 66, Frankfort 27

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 36, Manistee Catholic Central 33

Merritt Academy 49, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 39

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 48, Marion 47, OT

Norway 40, Carney-Nadeau 28

Onekama 50, Brethren 37

Saginaw Nouvel 57, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 22

St. Charles 65, Midland Calvary Baptist 47

Three Oaks River Valley 40, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 15

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you