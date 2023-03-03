GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
MHSAA District Playoffs=
Division 1=
Byron Center 69, East Kentwood 57
DeWitt 65, Grand Ledge 43
Detroit Cass Tech 58, Hamtramck 38
Fraser 38, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 24
Grand Blanc 66, Oxford 30
Grosse Pointe North 46, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 21
Jenison 36, Hudsonville 35
Lake Orion 54, Clarkston 52
Muskegon 70, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 41
Rockford 71, Lowell 35
Sault Ste Marie 52, Traverse City Central 37
West Bloomfield 57, Walled Lake Northern 15
Division 2=
Allendale 27, Spring Lake 23
Belding 47, Stanton Central Montcalm 41
Big Rapids 46, Cadillac 37
Eddies 42, Dowagiac Union 22
Frankenmuth 45, Saginaw Swan Valley 34
Grand Rapids Christian 49, Grand Rapids South Christian 41
Grand Rapids West Catholic 67, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49
Holland Christian 38, Hamilton 29
Kingsley 44, Boyne City 29
Plainwell 51, Otsego 41
Portland 45, Ionia 26
Romulus 48, Flat Rock 30
St. Clair Shores South Lake 72, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 43
Standish-Sterling Central 53, Clare 35
Westfield 80, Garden City 40
Whitehall 36, Montague 31
Division 3=
Beaverton 42, Houghton Lake 33
Bronson 58, White Pigeon 27
Detroit Jalen Rose 37, Detroit Community 34
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 41, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 24
Grass Lake 62, East Jackson 33
Hart 43, Mason County Central 34
Kalamazoo Christian 38, Schoolcraft 34
Kent City 49, Morley-Stanwood 45
Lake City 43, Evart 35
Negaunee 47, Hancock 44
Oscoda 29, Lincoln-Alcona 20
Otisville Lakeville 49, Genesee 39
Saugatuck 49, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 29
Springport 45, Stockbridge 41
Traverse City St. Francis 56, Benzie Central 37
Watervliet 44, Gobles 22
West Iron County 54, Gladstone 43
Division 4=
Allen Park Cabrini 54, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 36
Baraga 55, Lake Linden-Hubbell 48
Brimley 51, Engadine 39
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 46, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 39
Ewen - Trout Creek 54, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 40
Gaylord St. Mary 58, Bellaire 28
Indian River-Inland Lakes 67, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 49
Johannesburg-Lewiston 47, Onaway 32
Kalamazoo Hackett 25, Martin 21
Mackinaw City 59, Cedarville 46
Maple City Glen Lake 66, Frankfort 27
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 36, Manistee Catholic Central 33
Merritt Academy 49, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 39
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 48, Marion 47, OT
Norway 40, Carney-Nadeau 28
Onekama 50, Brethren 37
Saginaw Nouvel 57, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 22
St. Charles 65, Midland Calvary Baptist 47
Three Oaks River Valley 40, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 15
