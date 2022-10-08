PREP FOOTBALL=

Andale 49, Wichita Collegiate 0

Arkansas City 22, Goddard 21

Atchison 70, Highland Park 56

Atchison County 54, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 10

Axtell 62, Hanover 14

BV Northwest 35, BV Southwest 14

Baldwin 42, Osawatomie 14

Basehor-Linwood 32, Lansing 26

Belle Plaine 41, Bluestem 6

Beloit 28, Norton 6

Blue Valley 14, BV North 7

Buhler 28, Augusta 14

Burden Central 60, Oxford 24

Burlington 33, Anderson County 19

Burrton 82, Pawnee Heights 60

Canton-Galva 46, Hutchinson Central Christian 0

Central Heights 48, Northern Heights 0

Centralia 28, Garden Plain 13

Centre 55, Chetopa 7

Chanute 49, Fort Scott 6

Chapman 62, Wichita Trinity 36

Chase County 40, Lyndon 38

Cheney 48, Nickerson 2

Cherryvale 20, Riverton 13

Cheylin 51, Western Plains-Healy 0

Circle 40, Abilene 0

Clay Center 41, Concordia 26

Clifton-Clyde 50, Ell-Saline 0

Coffeyville 32, Labette County 14

Conway Springs 46, Sterling 8

Crest 74, Marmaton Valley 26

Cunningham 57, Southern Coffey 6

DeSoto 24, KC Piper 0

Dighton 54, Bucklin 6

Ellsworth 18, Russell 15

Erie 54, Southeast 20

Eudora 55, KC Schlagle 7

Eureka 40, West Franklin 20

Frankfort 58, BV Randolph 12

Frontenac 51, Baxter Springs 7

Galena 14, Parsons 13

Garden City 49, Ulysses 6

Garden Plain 42, Medicine Lodge 0

Gardner-Edgerton 35, Lawrence 7

Girard 47, Iola 0

Goddard 33, Maize South 14

Goessel 52, Pretty Prairie 6

Golden Plains 34, Triplains-Brewster 0

Goodland 34, Colby 8

Great Bend 28, Liberal 14

Halstead 56, Lyons 8

Haven 34, Douglass 28

Hays 41, Dodge City 6

Hesston 42, Clearwater 0

Hodgeman County 58, Satanta 18

Hoisington 44, Lakin 0

Holton 48, Rossville 17

Hoxie 20, Hill City 14

Hugoton 30, Cimarron 6

Hutchinson 28, Wichita Campus 7

Ingalls 54, Rolla 8

Inman 38, Ellinwood 0

Jayhawk Linn 20, Pleasanton 6

KC Bishop Ward 55, Santa Fe Trail 28

KC Sumner 56, KC Northeast, Mo. 0

KC Washington 22, KC Wyandotte 0

Kingman 35, Chaparral 7

Larned 60, Southwestern Hts. 6

Lawrence Free State 27, SM North 21

Lincoln 14, Washington County 6

Linn 52, Doniphan West 24

Little River 48, Herington 0

Louisburg 49, Tonganoxie 0

Macksville 50, La Crosse 0

Maize 52, Derby 51

Manhattan 44, Junction City 7

Marion 46, Council Grove 15

Marysville 51, Valley Heights 16

McLouth 34, Valley Falls 28

McPherson 34, Wellington 32

Minneola def. Pike Valley, forfeit

Mission Valley 42, Oskaloosa 7

Mulvane 14, Winfield 7

Mulvane 29, Bishop Miege 26

Nemaha Central 56, Minneapolis 0

Neodesha 30, Fredonia 26

Newton 45, Salina South 14

Northeast-Arma 8, Uniontown 6

Northern Valley 55, Greeley County 7

Oberlin-Decatur 64, Stockton 0

Olathe North 69, SM West 7

Olathe South 25, SM Northwest 18

Olathe West 28, Olathe East 13

Olpe 28, Caney Valley 0

Osage City 42, Humboldt 34

Osborne 50, Wakefield 0

Oswego 50, Flint Hills Job Corps 0

Ottawa 35, Bonner Springs 28

Perry-Lecompton 56, Jefferson West 7

Phillipsburg 10, Hays-TMP-Marian 7

Pittsburg 40, Independence 8

Pittsburg Colgan 36, Columbus 7

Plainville 57, Syracuse 0

Pratt 47, Smoky Valley 30

Pratt 70, Kiowa County 6

Rawlins County 46, Quinter 28

Riley County 44, Horton 3

Rock Creek 70, Hiawatha 20

Rose Hill 31, El Dorado 18

Sabetha 56, Riverside 0

Scott City 28, Holcomb 14

Sedan 90, Yates Center 8

Sedgwick 62, Remington 20

Silver Lake 41, Pleasant Ridge 6

Smith Center 48, Republic County 7

South Barber 36, St. John 30

Southeast Saline 46, Hillsboro 6

Spearville 38, Elkhart 20

Spring Hill 42, Paola 21

St. James Academy 35, BV West 28

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 50, Lakeside 20

St. Mary's Academy 45, Jefferson North 0

St. Paul 50, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0

Stafford 36, Norwich 32

Sublette 36, South Gray 34

Sylvan-Lucas 46, Wilson 0

Thunder Ridge 55, Wheatland-Grinnell 6

Topeka Hayden 38, Royal Valley 0

Topeka Seaman 56, Leavenworth 13

Troy 32, Jackson Heights 0

Udall 50, Attica/Argonia 0, 6OT

Valley Center 19, Andover 12

Victoria 30, Wallace County 28

Wabaunsee 42, Salina Sacred Heart 7

Wamego 35, Shawnee Heights 6

Washburn Rural 66, Topeka 6

Waverly 38, Wetmore 30

Wellsville 49, Prairie View 14

West Elk 62, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 0

Wichita Bishop Carroll 26, Kapaun Mount Carmel 21

Wichita County 56, Meade 20

Wichita East 54, Emporia 15

Wichita Heights 56, Wichita Southeast 7

Wichita Northwest 79, Wichita South 8

