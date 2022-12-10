BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 51, West Holt 46

Alma 60, Wilcox-Hildreth 39

Amherst 74, Loomis 33

Arcadia-Loup City 57, Gibbon 46

Archbishop Bergan 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22

Aurora 54, Columbus Lakeview 23

Axtell 63, Overton 36

Bayard 85, Banner County 38

Bennington 70, Elkhorn North 63, OT

Blair 54, Plattsmouth 15

Bloomfield 47, Winside 35

Boyd County 45, Crofton 39

Bridgeport 53, Hemingford 36

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Dorchester 12

Burwell 41, Ravenna 37

Centennial 37, Sandy Creek 34

Central City 62, Centura 48

Chadron 57, Gordon/Rushville 54, OT

Clarkson/Leigh 60, Bancroft-Rosalie 48

Cody-Kilgore 48, Arthur County 42

Colby, Kan. 61, McCook 58

Columbus Scotus 44, Grand Island Central Catholic 43

Cozad 55, Hershey 48

Crete 66, Grand Island Northwest 40

Cross County 88, Meridian 29

Diller-Odell 59, Sterling 42

Douglas County West 63, Fort Calhoun 39

Elgin Public/Pope John 41, Plainview 39

Elkhorn 50, Norris 48

Elm Creek 41, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28

Fairbury 50, Milford 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Friend 46

Freeman 57, Fillmore Central 31

Garden County 60, Morrill 36

Hartington Cedar Catholic 81, O'Neill 52

Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 22

Heartland 45, Exeter/Milligan 31

Hot Springs, S.D. 39, Alliance 37

Humphrey St. Francis 57, Riverside 45

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Howells/Dodge 52

Johnson-Brock 68, Falls City 31

Kearney 56, Lincoln High 50

Kearney Catholic 50, Ord 29

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59, Tri County Northeast 28

Lawrence-Nelson 52, Franklin 38

Leyton 64, South Platte 30

Lincoln East 73, Columbus 31

Lincoln Lutheran 51, Lincoln Christian 45

Lincoln Northeast 96, Buena Vista 24

Lincoln Southwest 76, Grand Island 39

Mead 75, Palmyra 64

Millard North 50, Lincoln Southeast 40

Millard West 43, Omaha Benson 33

Nebraska City Lourdes 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42

Norfolk Catholic 62, Bishop Neumann 51

Ogallala 94, Holdrege 43

Omaha Central 86, Omaha Northwest 43

Omaha Creighton Prep 45, Lincoln Pius X 33

Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, North Platte 49

Omaha Westside 66, Omaha Burke 50

Osceola 64, Hampton 47

Papillion-LaVista South 48, Omaha North 45

Paxton 34, Brady 27

Perkins County 59, Kimball 47

Pierce 55, Boone Central 47

Pleasanton 79, Hi-Line 74

Potter-Dix 68, Creek Valley 18

Shelton 78, Kenesaw 51

Sidney 67, Chase County 32

Silver Lake 50, Elba 20

Sioux County 39, Minatare 28

South Loup 54, Cambridge 32

South Sioux City 62, Vermillion, S.D. 50

St. Edward 62, Palmer 55

Stuart 63, Twin Loup 11

Summerland 82, Niobrara 35

Wakefield 52, Battle Creek 45

Weeping Water 61, Omaha Christian Academy 36

Westview 74, Fremont 44

Wisner-Pilger 73, Tekamah-Herman 44

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Consolation Semifinal=

Southwest 45, Medicine Valley 24

Semifinal=

Dundy County-Stratton 75, Arapahoe 61

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Hitchcock County 27

Gillette Early Bird Tournament=

Scottsbluff 71, Worland, Wyo. 63

