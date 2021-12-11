GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anaconda 72, Choteau 40
Belt 45, Florence 36
Big Sandy 47, Sunburst 40
Bigfork 61, Kellogg, Idaho 41
Billings Skyview 63, Missoula Big Sky 18
Billings West 70, Missoula Sentinel 60
Broadview-Lavina 54, Custer-Hysham 42
Butte Central 47, Polson 29
Carter County 50, Bridger 38
Centerville 48, Dutton-Brady 30
Circle 54, Savage 32
Colstrip 74, Big Timber 68
Columbia Falls 40, Hamilton 37
Dillon 39, Gardiner 37
Dillon 54, Lewistown (Fergus) 34
Ennis 41, Geraldine/Highwood 28
Forsyth 49, Joliet 39
Froid/Medicine Lake 50, Shelby 29
Great Falls Central 32, Fromberg 11
Great Falls Russell 44, Kalispell Glacier 35
Hardin 59, Box Elder 54
Helena 33, Bozeman 25
Helena Capital 68, Gallatin 29
Huntley Project 64, Lame Deer 61
Jefferson (Boulder) 48, Columbus 37
Kalispell Flathead 39, Great Falls 32
Lone Peak 44, Whitehall 35
Malta 76, Missoula Loyola 63
Manhattan Christian 65, Conrad 41
Miles City 46, Laurel 39
Missoula Hellgate 63, Billings Senior 24
North Star 56, White Sulphur Springs 27
Poplar 81, St. Labre 17
Red Lodge 42, Glasgow 41
Reed Point-Rapelje 34, Winnett-Grass Range 25
Richey-Lambert 54, Wibaux 35
Roy-Winifred 49, Melstone 3
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 49, Fort Benton 23
Salmon River, Idaho 51, Darby 34
Seeley-Swan 66, Clark Fork 33
Sheridan 30, Harlowton 29, OT
Shields Valley 36, Manhattan 34, OT
St. Ignatius 55, Charlo 40
Stevensville 51, Libby 29
Thompson Falls 77, Stillwater Christian 34
Three Forks 35, Fairfield 26
Twin Bridges 58, Deer Lodge 29
Whitefish 40, East Helena 29
Wolf Point 52, Shepherd 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/