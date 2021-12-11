GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anaconda 72, Choteau 40

Belt 45, Florence 36

Big Sandy 47, Sunburst 40

Bigfork 61, Kellogg, Idaho 41

Billings Skyview 63, Missoula Big Sky 18

Billings West 70, Missoula Sentinel 60

Broadview-Lavina 54, Custer-Hysham 42

Butte Central 47, Polson 29

Carter County 50, Bridger 38

Centerville 48, Dutton-Brady 30

Circle 54, Savage 32

Colstrip 74, Big Timber 68

Columbia Falls 40, Hamilton 37

Dillon 39, Gardiner 37

Dillon 54, Lewistown (Fergus) 34

Ennis 41, Geraldine/Highwood 28

Forsyth 49, Joliet 39

Froid/Medicine Lake 50, Shelby 29

Great Falls Central 32, Fromberg 11

Great Falls Russell 44, Kalispell Glacier 35

Hardin 59, Box Elder 54

Helena 33, Bozeman 25

Helena Capital 68, Gallatin 29

Huntley Project 64, Lame Deer 61

Jefferson (Boulder) 48, Columbus 37

Kalispell Flathead 39, Great Falls 32

Lone Peak 44, Whitehall 35

Malta 76, Missoula Loyola 63

Manhattan Christian 65, Conrad 41

Miles City 46, Laurel 39

Missoula Hellgate 63, Billings Senior 24

North Star 56, White Sulphur Springs 27

Poplar 81, St. Labre 17

Red Lodge 42, Glasgow 41

Reed Point-Rapelje 34, Winnett-Grass Range 25

Richey-Lambert 54, Wibaux 35

Roy-Winifred 49, Melstone 3

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 49, Fort Benton 23

Salmon River, Idaho 51, Darby 34

Seeley-Swan 66, Clark Fork 33

Sheridan 30, Harlowton 29, OT

Shields Valley 36, Manhattan 34, OT

St. Ignatius 55, Charlo 40

Stevensville 51, Libby 29

Thompson Falls 77, Stillwater Christian 34

Three Forks 35, Fairfield 26

Twin Bridges 58, Deer Lodge 29

Whitefish 40, East Helena 29

Wolf Point 52, Shepherd 45

