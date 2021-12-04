BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 60, Ord 56

Ansley-Litchfield 47, Hi-Line 41

Arcadia-Loup City 61, Pleasanton 58

Beatrice 47, Nebraska Christian 28

Bennington 44, Elkhorn 33

Bertrand 51, Axtell 40

Brady 50, Garden County 39

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 36, Hampton 30

Burwell 57, North Central 21

Cambridge 53, Wauneta-Palisade 43

Central City 51, Gibbon 25

Cross County 50, Shelby/Rising City 25

Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Blue Hill 47

Douglas County West 53, Schuyler 9

Elgin Public/Pope John 72, Niobrara/Verdigre 46

Elkhorn Valley 40, Neligh-Oakdale 37

Elm Creek 44, Southern Valley 22

Falls City Sacred Heart 74, Sterling 29

Fort Calhoun 51, Archbishop Bergan 43

Frankfort, Kan. 58, Pawnee City 29

Gordon/Rushville 72, Hemingford 35

Gothenburg 69, Hershey 34

Hartington Cedar Catholic 69, Boone Central 66

Hastings 39, Crete 36

High Plains Community 40, Giltner 37

Howells/Dodge 60, Stanton 45

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 55, Diller-Odell 32

Humphrey St. Francis 76, Palmer 5

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 61, Clarkson/Leigh 31

Hyannis 47, Creek Valley 30

Kearney Catholic 58, Sutton 30

Kenesaw 53, Alma 22

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 69, Crofton 46

Lawrence-Nelson 54, Red Cloud 40

Loomis 77, Overton 35

McCook 58, Chase County 27

Mead 59, Johnson County Central 34

Medicine Valley 51, Paxton 31

Milford 53, Fillmore Central 34

Nebraska Christian 67, St. Edward 35

Ogallala 79, Lexington 42

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39, Cornerstone Christian 15

Osmond 45, Randolph 33

Perkins County 55, Bridgeport 45

Raymond Central 50, Aquinas 46

Sandhills Valley 74, Anselmo-Merna 58

Shelton 76, Franklin 35

Silver Lake 59, Deshler 25

South Loup 77, Twin Loup 35

South Platte 53, Minatare 34

Southern 72, Palmyra 67

St. Mary's 70, Riverside 43

Stuart 51, Central Valley 22

Summerland 68, CWC 19

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 25

Syracuse 46, Falls City 34

Tri County Northeast 38, Bloomfield 36

Wahoo 76, Aurora 50

Wausa 63, Plainview 44

Waverly 47, Grand Island Northwest 34

Wayne 69, Battle Creek 44

West Holt 48, Creighton 40

Wisner-Pilger 50, Guardian Angels 38

Wynot 55, Winside 28

Yuma, Colo. 65, Dundy County-Stratton 48

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament=

Championship=

Lincoln Christian 56, Yutan 19

Consolation=

Nebraska City Lourdes 40, Elmwood-Murdock 27

Western Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Gering 67, Arvada, Colo. 51

Mitchell 69, Alliance 67

Semifinal=

Scottsbluff 67, Chadron 45

Sterling, Colo. 73, Sidney 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you