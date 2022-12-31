GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Camas Valley 55, Siletz Valley Early College 25
Eagle Point 59, Gresham 42
Heppner 28, Vernonia 23
Newberg 64, St. Mary's Academy 28
Pacific 40, Crow 29
Southwest Christian 49, Sherman 24
Stanfield 66, Knappa 19
Trinity Lutheran 46, Crosspoint Christian 15
Westside Christian 70, Harrisburg 34
2A Preview=
Weston-McEwen 52, Toledo 42
Baker Holiday Crossover=
Adrian 54, Pine Eagle 35
Crane 50, Union 27
Enterprise 39, Powder Valley 31
Nixyaawii 58, Prairie City/Burnt River 32
Vale 36, Jordan Valley 32
Bandon Dunes Tournament=
East Linn Christian 41, Eddyville 18
Myrtle Point 48, Kennedy 14
North Douglas 39, Bandon 37
Siuslaw 38, Mapleton 33
Cactus Jam=
Lake Washington, Wash. 60, Grants Pass 35
Sprague 52, Scottsdale Christian, Ariz. 38
Crusader Classic=
Black=
Gold Beach 37, Umatilla 30
Nyssa 61, Clatskanie 21
Salem Academy 45, Central Linn 44
Western Christian High School 37, Cascade Christian 22
Green=
Amity 47, Sutherlin 44
Gervais 63, Country Christian 43
Rogue Valley Adventist 51, De La Salle 43
Heritage Holiday Classic=
Fort Vancouver, Wash. 41, Ashland 40
Newport Coast Classic=
Newport 40, Caldera 33
North Bend 30, Santiam 23
Taft 39, Catlin Gabel 36
Oakland Holiday Tournament=
Glide 44, Rogue River 13
Oakland 34, Umpqua Valley Christian 30
POA Holiday Classic=
Diamond=
Clackamas 47, Jesuit 29
Sheldon 69, Wilsonville 39
Tualatin 44, Jefferson PDX 36
Platinum=
Barlow 52, Lakeridge 44
Ruby=
Tigard 57, Grant 40
Wells 67, South Eugene 34
SCTC Holiday Classic=
Marshfield 40, Baker 39
Molalla 55, Stayton 32
Ridgeview 40, Jefferson 35
Sweet Home 45, Cottage Grove 28
Sisters Holiday Shootout=
Banks 60, Henley 50
La Grande 52, Sisters 30
Madras 54, Junction City 51
SoCal Prep Classic=
Christian Brothers, Calif. 55, Gladstone 46
West Coast Jamboree=
Castro Velley, Calif. 55, North Medford 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.