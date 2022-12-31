GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Camas Valley 55, Siletz Valley Early College 25

Eagle Point 59, Gresham 42

Heppner 28, Vernonia 23

Newberg 64, St. Mary's Academy 28

Pacific 40, Crow 29

Southwest Christian 49, Sherman 24

Stanfield 66, Knappa 19

Trinity Lutheran 46, Crosspoint Christian 15

Westside Christian 70, Harrisburg 34

2A Preview=

Weston-McEwen 52, Toledo 42

Baker Holiday Crossover=

Adrian 54, Pine Eagle 35

Crane 50, Union 27

Enterprise 39, Powder Valley 31

Nixyaawii 58, Prairie City/Burnt River 32

Vale 36, Jordan Valley 32

Bandon Dunes Tournament=

East Linn Christian 41, Eddyville 18

Myrtle Point 48, Kennedy 14

North Douglas 39, Bandon 37

Siuslaw 38, Mapleton 33

Cactus Jam=

Lake Washington, Wash. 60, Grants Pass 35

Sprague 52, Scottsdale Christian, Ariz. 38

Crusader Classic=

Black=

Gold Beach 37, Umatilla 30

Nyssa 61, Clatskanie 21

Salem Academy 45, Central Linn 44

Western Christian High School 37, Cascade Christian 22

Green=

Amity 47, Sutherlin 44

Gervais 63, Country Christian 43

Rogue Valley Adventist 51, De La Salle 43

Heritage Holiday Classic=

Fort Vancouver, Wash. 41, Ashland 40

Newport Coast Classic=

Newport 40, Caldera 33

North Bend 30, Santiam 23

Taft 39, Catlin Gabel 36

Oakland Holiday Tournament=

Glide 44, Rogue River 13

Oakland 34, Umpqua Valley Christian 30

POA Holiday Classic=

Diamond=

Clackamas 47, Jesuit 29

Sheldon 69, Wilsonville 39

Tualatin 44, Jefferson PDX 36

Platinum=

Barlow 52, Lakeridge 44

Ruby=

Tigard 57, Grant 40

Wells 67, South Eugene 34

SCTC Holiday Classic=

Marshfield 40, Baker 39

Molalla 55, Stayton 32

Ridgeview 40, Jefferson 35

Sweet Home 45, Cottage Grove 28

Sisters Holiday Shootout=

Banks 60, Henley 50

La Grande 52, Sisters 30

Madras 54, Junction City 51

SoCal Prep Classic=

Christian Brothers, Calif. 55, Gladstone 46

West Coast Jamboree=

Castro Velley, Calif. 55, North Medford 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you