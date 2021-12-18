BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Valley 81, Cheney 77
Chiawana 86, Kennewick 62
Cle Elum/Roslyn 68, Kittitas 48
Davis 68, Wenatchee 32
Deer Park 54, Riverside 30
East Valley (Yakima) 63, Prosser 60
Grandview 67, Ellensburg 56
Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 68, Klickwood 32
Kamiakin 96, Pasco 25
La Center 72, Montesano 53
Mark Morris 80, Fort Vancouver 31
Medical Lake 71, Newport 29
Moses Lake 77, Eisenhower 44
North Central 68, Rogers (Spokane) 64
West Valley (Yakima) 70, Sunnyside 47
White Swan 55, Highland 42
Yakama Tribal 45, Sunnyside Christian 42
Zillah 82, Naches Valley 46
Seaside Holiday Classic=
Newport, Ore. 72, Rochester 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sumner vs. Emerald Ridge, ccd.
