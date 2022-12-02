BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beech Grove 74, Speedway 59

Bellmont 42, Whitko 23

Bethany Christian 79, Clinton Christian 16

Bloomfield 71, Shakamak 42

Bluffton 74, S. Adams 34

Borden 64, Lanesville 38

Brownsburg 63, Franklin Central 39

Brownstown 64, Seymour 52

Cambridge City 79, Indpls International 36

Carmel 62, Lawrence Central 34

Carroll (Flora) 82, Frontier 42

Cascade 46, Monrovia 37

Center Grove 49, Bloomington North 47

Central Noble 46, Angola 38

Christel House Manual 106, Victory College Prep 40

Clarksville 65, Switzerland Co. 46

Clinton Prairie 54, Sheridan 52

Columbia City 64, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 46

Columbus East 66, Trinity Lutheran 36

Columbus North 85, Silver Creek 51

Connersville 54, Rushville 39

Corydon 54, N. Harrison 46

Covenant Christian 58, Covington 46

Cowan 84, Tri-Central 71

Daleville 50, Monroe Central 29

Delphi 62, Faith Christian 49

Dubois 54, Washington Catholic 9

Eastern (Greene) 68, Brown Co. 22

Eastern (Greentown) 51, Eastbrook 45

Eastern (Pekin) 55, W. Washington 39

Edinburgh 58, Oldenburg 34

Elkhart Christian 46, Hamilton 22

Evansville Bosse 68, Boonville 58

Evansville Central 44, Terre Haute North 30

Evansville Memorial 40, Gibson Southern 38

Evansville Reitz 62, Vincennes 60

Fountain Central 72, Clinton Central 53

Franklin 76, Decatur Central 47

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 63, New Haven 61

Ft. Wayne North 56, DeKalb 46

Greensburg 54, Batesville 51

Hamilton Southeastern 59, Avon 47

Hanover Central 56, Whiting 45

Homestead 56, Warsaw 39

Indian Creek 72, Owen Valley 39

Indpls Ben Davis 59, Indpls Pike 55

Indpls Cathedral 72, Indpls Brebeuf 46

Indpls Scecina 58, Indpls Park Tudor 55

Jay Co. 56, Woodlan 51

Jeffersonville 84, Evansville North 68

Jimtown 50, Concord 48

Kokomo 61, Peru 50

Kouts 52, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 47

Lakeland 74, Fremont 56

Lakewood Park 49, Garrett 43

Lebanon 53, Crawfordsville 36

Leo 66, Heritage 39

Linton 65, Clay City 33

Loogootee 47, Wood Memorial 29

Maconaquah 86, N. Miami 38

Madison-Grant 94, Wes-Del 44

Manchester 57, Wawasee 55

Martinsville 59, Greenwood 48

Memphis East, Tenn. 61, Indpls Attucks 56

Mishawaka Marian 78, S. Bend Riley 50

N. Decatur 60, S. Decatur 55

N. Putnam 45, S. Putnam 43

New Castle 54, Hamilton Hts. 53

New Palestine 62, Eastern Hancock 53

Noblesville 55, Fishers 47

NorthWood 75, Triton 37

Northridge 50, Culver Academy 48

Northwestern 46, Western 42

Paoli 48, Henryville 37

Pendleton Hts. 49, Lapel 36

Penn 92, S. Bend Clay 58

Pike Central 70, Forest Park 66

Plainfield 53, Whiteland 50

Prairie Hts. 53, Fairfield 48

Princeton 56, Tell City 12

Randolph Southern 75, Union City 54

Rochester 52, Winamac 46

S. Bend St. Joseph's 84, S. Bend Adams 80

S. Dearborn 55, Jac-Cen-Del 44

S. Knox 42, N. Knox 13

Scottsburg 72, Charlestown 25

Southmont 43, N. Montgomery 31

Southridge 47, Washington 44

Sullivan 75, Northview 53

Taylor 62, Northfield 38

Tecumseh 87, Ev. Day 79

Tippecanoe Valley 69, Knox 50

Tipton 83, Frankfort 63

Tri 41, Blue River 36

W. Vigo 62, Greencastle 45

Wabash 68, Delta 62

Westview 80, Churubusco 51

Yorktown 55, Muncie Burris 43

Zionsville 43, Westfield 40, OT

Banks of Wabash Tournament=

First Round=

Parke Heritage 64, N. Vermillion 29

S. Vermillion 59, Riverton Parke 33

Cass County Tournament=

Third Place=

Caston 52, Pioneer 36

Lafayette Tournament=

Consolation=

Lafayette Jeff 45, Lafayette Catholic 38

McCutcheon 56, Twin Lakes 31

Semifinal=

Benton Central 57, Rensselaer 55, OT

Lafayette Harrison 60, W. Lafayette 53, OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you