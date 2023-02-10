BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aspen 57, Delta 48

Branson/Kim 52, South Baca 33

Briggsdale 56, Arickaree High School 33

Brush 70, Liberty Common 47

Burlington 55, Colorado Springs 10

Cedaredge 68, Grand Valley 48

Centauri 43, Alamosa 40

Cheyenne Wells 42, Eads 40

Coal Ridge 63, Rifle High School 29

Colo. Springs Christian 69, Mitchell 20

Custer County 76, Center 36

DSST: Green Valley Ranch 86, William Smith 13

Del Norte 62, Crested Butte 45

Denver Christian 49, Dayspring Christian Academy 29

Denver SST 55, DSST: Byers 41

Doherty 54, Fountain-Fort Carson 53

Elbert 66, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 44

Evergreen High School 43, Littleton 36

FMHS 53, Grand Junction 31

Fairview 84, Brighton 55

Faith Christian 82, Prospect Ridge Academy 66

Flagler 33, Bethune 31

Fossil Ridge 74, Rocky Mountain 50

Golden 67, Conifer 36

Granada 56, Cheraw 35

Grand Junction Central 9, Durango 7

Greeley Central 55, Silver Creek 25

Green Mountain 51, D'Evelyn 42

Harrison 51, Canon City 35

Heritage 72, Douglas County 63

Highland 80, Thornton 68

Holy Family 45, Mead 44

Idalia 59, Caliche 47

Ignacio 55, Montezuma-Cortez 50

Lake County 91, Arvada 38

Legacy 59, Horizon 45

Longmont 55, Greeley West 25

Loveland 65, Broomfield 63

McClave 60, Fleming 38

Meeker 52, Gunnison 40

Merino 72, Yuma 65

Moffat County 54, Summit 45

Monarch 76, Erie 64

Mountain Range 56, Northglenn 36

Mountain Vista 71, Ponderosa 46

Nederland 45, Cripple Creek-Victor 25

Peetz 50, Kiowa 41

Regis Jesuit 75, ThunderRidge 65

Rock Canyon 89, Castle View 63

Sanford 52, Sargent 16

Sangre De Cristo 56, Sierra Grande 43

Simla 66, Stratton 37

Standley Lake 57, Alameda 29

Steamboat Springs 48, Basalt 24

Strasburg 82, Wellington 7

Swallows Charter Academy 51, John Mall 16

Swink 68, Las Animas 65

Telluride 48, Nucla 43

Twin Peaks Charter Academy 34, Weldon Valley 32

Vail Christian 68, North Park 32

Vista Ridge 51, Pine Creek 42

Wiggins 56, Holyoke 54

Wray 92, Sedgwick County 38

