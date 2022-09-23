PREP FOOTBALL=
Albany 36, Platte Valley 34
Appleton City/Montrose 75, College Heights Christian 44
Ash Grove 8, Miller 6
Aurora 54, Hollister 36
Ava 38, Salem 0
Belton 52, William Chrisman 7
Bishop Miege, Kan. 28, Rockhurst 21
Blair Oaks 52, Boonville 13
Blue Springs 35, Blue Valley, Kan. 28
Bowling Green 74, Montgomery County 0
Brookfield 48, Palmyra 20
Camdenton 31, West Plains 14
Capital City 28, Jefferson City 7
Carl Junction 32, Branson 7
Carthage 47, Neosho 7
Center 55, Warrensburg 15
Central (New Madrid County) 68, Caruthersville 6
Central (Park Hills) 45, Ste. Genevieve 3
Central (Springfield) 21, Strafford 10
Chillicothe 29, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 20
Christian Brothers College 41, DeSmet 28
Clayton 24, Normandy 6
Cole Camp 42, Slater 14
Concordia 28, Santa Fe 26
Crest Ridge 54, Lone Jack 6
Crystal City 24, Gateway 22
Dexter 34, Doniphan 18
Drexel 70, Rich Hill/Hume 14
East Buchanan 45, Penney 16
Eureka 42, Oakville 19
Forsyth 35, Skyline 34
Fort Osage 38, Raytown 28
Francis Howell 35, Troy Buchanan 19
Ft. Zumwalt East 21, St. Charles 6
Ft. Zumwalt South 25, North Point 15
Grain Valley 24, Blue Springs South 21
Grandview 55, Truman 0
Hallsville 44, Eldon 12
Hannibal 49, Mexico 8
Harrisburg 14, Salisbury 12
Harrisonville 49, Lee's Summit Community Christian 7
Hermann 36, Owensville 16
Hickman High School 38, Smith-Cotton 26
Hillsboro 58, Festus 21
Holden 48, Lexington 14
Holt 14, Ft. Zumwalt North 7
Jackson 42, Central (Cape Girardeau) 14
Jefferson (Festus) 42, Bayless 6
KC East Christian, Kan. 84, Schuyler County 26
Kearney 52, Winnetonka 8
Kelly 41, Principia 0
Kickapoo 41, Parkview 8
Kirksville 41, Marshall 17
Knob Noster 43, Carrollton 14
Lafayette County 18, Richmond 12
Lamar 56, East Newton 6
Lawson 29, West Platte 6
Lebanon 52, Waynesville 14
Lee's Summit North 40, BV Northwest, Kan. 34
Lee's Summit West 38, Lee's Summit 0
Liberal 54, Jasper 36
Liberty (Mountain View) 41, Willow Springs 14
Liberty 35, Park Hill South 13
Liberty North 44, Park Hill 14
Lincoln 38, Adrian 35
Lincoln College Prep 14, Van Horn 13
Lockwood 78, Osceola 38
Logan-Rogersville 48, Springfield Catholic 0
Louisiana 32, South Callaway 28
Lutheran (St. Charles) 50, Cardinal Ritter 33
Lutheran North 55, Lutheran South 7
Macon 45, Highland 6
Marceline 14, Fayette 12
Marionville 44, Diamond 3
Marquette 41, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 0
Maryville 49, Cameron 0
McDonald County 21, Cassville 14
Mid-Buchanan 34, Lathrop 7
Moberly 28, Fulton 14
Monroe City 28, Centralia 7
Mountain Grove 42, Cabool 14
Nevada 36, Mt. Vernon 23
Nixa 49, Joplin 35
North Andrew 86, St. Joseph Christian 30
North Callaway 34, Mark Twain 22
North County 48, Battle 44
North Kansas City 53, Central (St. Joseph) 14
North Platte 45, Plattsburg 6
North Shelby 62, Knox County 20
Oak Grove 49, Clinton 12
Oak Park 47, Platte County 25
Orrick 68, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 22
Osage 54, California 30
Parkway West 18, Lafayette (Wildwood) 7
Perryville 50, Grandview (Hillsboro) 21
Pleasant Hill 49, Odessa 7
Potosi 34, Fredericktown 7
Raymore-Peculiar 41, BV North, Kan. 28
Raytown South 26, Ruskin 13
Reeds Spring 26, Marshfield 19
Republic 49, Willard 22
Rock Bridge 31, Helias Catholic 20
Rockwood Summit 28, Lindbergh 6
Rolla 55, Hillcrest 20
Russellville 42, Scotland County 13
Sarcoxie 18, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 7
Savannah 54, Benton 22
Scott City 62, Malden 20
Seckman 49, Fox 14
Seneca 55, Monett 20
Smithville 42, Excelsior Springs 8
South Harrison 16, Polo 8
South Holt 64, DeKalb 30
South Shelby 13, Clark County 6
Southeast 12, East (Kansas City) 8
Southern Boone County 49, Versailles 7
St. Charles West 35, Warrenton 21
St. Francis Borgia 19, St. Dominic 14
St. James 54, Cuba 6
St. Louis University 49, Vianney 14
St. Mary's (St. Louis) 48, Duchesne 6
St. Michael 56, Central Academy(Kansas City) 6
St. Paul Lutheran 50, Sweet Springs 28
St. Pius X (Festus) 13, Herculaneum 6
Staley 34, BV West, Kan. 33
Sullivan 30, Pacific 0
Timberland 49, Francis Howell Central 19
Tolton Catholic 63, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 0
Trenton 21, Milan 7
Union 41, St. Clair 14
Valle Catholic 67, St. Vincent 7
Warsaw 57, Hogan Prep 26
Washington 76, Liberty (Wentzville) 7
Webb City 55, Ozark 40
Wellington-Napoleon 27, Tipton 20
West Nodaway 46, Mound City 12
Windsor (Imperial) 27, DeSoto 6
Windsor 52, Cass-Midway 13
Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 21, Orchard Farm 14
Worth County 42, King City 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
