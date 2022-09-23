PREP FOOTBALL=

Albany 36, Platte Valley 34

Appleton City/Montrose 75, College Heights Christian 44

Ash Grove 8, Miller 6

Aurora 54, Hollister 36

Ava 38, Salem 0

Belton 52, William Chrisman 7

Bishop Miege, Kan. 28, Rockhurst 21

Blair Oaks 52, Boonville 13

Blue Springs 35, Blue Valley, Kan. 28

Bowling Green 74, Montgomery County 0

Brookfield 48, Palmyra 20

Camdenton 31, West Plains 14

Capital City 28, Jefferson City 7

Carl Junction 32, Branson 7

Carthage 47, Neosho 7

Center 55, Warrensburg 15

Central (New Madrid County) 68, Caruthersville 6

Central (Park Hills) 45, Ste. Genevieve 3

Central (Springfield) 21, Strafford 10

Chillicothe 29, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 20

Christian Brothers College 41, DeSmet 28

Clayton 24, Normandy 6

Cole Camp 42, Slater 14

Concordia 28, Santa Fe 26

Crest Ridge 54, Lone Jack 6

Crystal City 24, Gateway 22

Dexter 34, Doniphan 18

Drexel 70, Rich Hill/Hume 14

East Buchanan 45, Penney 16

Eureka 42, Oakville 19

Forsyth 35, Skyline 34

Fort Osage 38, Raytown 28

Francis Howell 35, Troy Buchanan 19

Ft. Zumwalt East 21, St. Charles 6

Ft. Zumwalt South 25, North Point 15

Grain Valley 24, Blue Springs South 21

Grandview 55, Truman 0

Hallsville 44, Eldon 12

Hannibal 49, Mexico 8

Harrisburg 14, Salisbury 12

Harrisonville 49, Lee's Summit Community Christian 7

Hermann 36, Owensville 16

Hickman High School 38, Smith-Cotton 26

Hillsboro 58, Festus 21

Holden 48, Lexington 14

Holt 14, Ft. Zumwalt North 7

Jackson 42, Central (Cape Girardeau) 14

Jefferson (Festus) 42, Bayless 6

KC East Christian, Kan. 84, Schuyler County 26

Kearney 52, Winnetonka 8

Kelly 41, Principia 0

Kickapoo 41, Parkview 8

Kirksville 41, Marshall 17

Knob Noster 43, Carrollton 14

Lafayette County 18, Richmond 12

Lamar 56, East Newton 6

Lawson 29, West Platte 6

Lebanon 52, Waynesville 14

Lee's Summit North 40, BV Northwest, Kan. 34

Lee's Summit West 38, Lee's Summit 0

Liberal 54, Jasper 36

Liberty (Mountain View) 41, Willow Springs 14

Liberty 35, Park Hill South 13

Liberty North 44, Park Hill 14

Lincoln 38, Adrian 35

Lincoln College Prep 14, Van Horn 13

Lockwood 78, Osceola 38

Logan-Rogersville 48, Springfield Catholic 0

Louisiana 32, South Callaway 28

Lutheran (St. Charles) 50, Cardinal Ritter 33

Lutheran North 55, Lutheran South 7

Macon 45, Highland 6

Marceline 14, Fayette 12

Marionville 44, Diamond 3

Marquette 41, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 0

Maryville 49, Cameron 0

McDonald County 21, Cassville 14

Mid-Buchanan 34, Lathrop 7

Moberly 28, Fulton 14

Monroe City 28, Centralia 7

Mountain Grove 42, Cabool 14

Nevada 36, Mt. Vernon 23

Nixa 49, Joplin 35

North Andrew 86, St. Joseph Christian 30

North Callaway 34, Mark Twain 22

North County 48, Battle 44

North Kansas City 53, Central (St. Joseph) 14

North Platte 45, Plattsburg 6

North Shelby 62, Knox County 20

Oak Grove 49, Clinton 12

Oak Park 47, Platte County 25

Orrick 68, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 22

Osage 54, California 30

Parkway West 18, Lafayette (Wildwood) 7

Perryville 50, Grandview (Hillsboro) 21

Pleasant Hill 49, Odessa 7

Potosi 34, Fredericktown 7

Raymore-Peculiar 41, BV North, Kan. 28

Raytown South 26, Ruskin 13

Reeds Spring 26, Marshfield 19

Republic 49, Willard 22

Rock Bridge 31, Helias Catholic 20

Rockwood Summit 28, Lindbergh 6

Rolla 55, Hillcrest 20

Russellville 42, Scotland County 13

Sarcoxie 18, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 7

Savannah 54, Benton 22

Scott City 62, Malden 20

Seckman 49, Fox 14

Seneca 55, Monett 20

Smithville 42, Excelsior Springs 8

South Harrison 16, Polo 8

South Holt 64, DeKalb 30

South Shelby 13, Clark County 6

Southeast 12, East (Kansas City) 8

Southern Boone County 49, Versailles 7

St. Charles West 35, Warrenton 21

St. Francis Borgia 19, St. Dominic 14

St. James 54, Cuba 6

St. Louis University 49, Vianney 14

St. Mary's (St. Louis) 48, Duchesne 6

St. Michael 56, Central Academy(Kansas City) 6

St. Michael 56, Kansas Central 6

St. Paul Lutheran 50, Sweet Springs 28

St. Pius X (Festus) 13, Herculaneum 6

Staley 34, BV West, Kan. 33

Sullivan 30, Pacific 0

Timberland 49, Francis Howell Central 19

Tolton Catholic 63, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 0

Trenton 21, Milan 7

Union 41, St. Clair 14

Valle Catholic 67, St. Vincent 7

Warsaw 57, Hogan Prep 26

Washington 76, Liberty (Wentzville) 7

Webb City 55, Ozark 40

Wellington-Napoleon 27, Tipton 20

West Nodaway 46, Mound City 12

Windsor (Imperial) 27, DeSoto 6

Windsor 52, Cass-Midway 13

Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 21, Orchard Farm 14

Worth County 42, King City 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

