PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 47, John Battle 6
Alexandria City 67, Annandale 7
Alleghany 40, Roanoke Catholic 12
Appomattox 37, Buckingham County 24
Arcadia 42, Windsor 31
Atlantic Shores Christian 21, Isle of Wight Academy 0
Bath County 21, Covington 20
Battlefield 35, Potomac 0
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 54, Chincoteague 26
Brentsville 40, Liberty-Bealeton 28
Briar Woods 42, Broad Run 13
Broadway 28, Fluvanna 17
Brookville 35, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 27
Brunswick Academy 61, Pungo Christian, N.C. 26
Bruton 37, Northampton 18
Buffalo Gap 35, James River-Buchanan 7
Calvert Hall College, Md. 41, St. Michael 6
Carroll County 56, Patrick County 25
Castlewood 49, North Greene, Tenn. 20
Catholic High School of Va Beach 20, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 11
Cave Spring 37, Hidden Valley 0
Central - Wise 41, Eastside 7
Central of Lunenburg 54, Altavista 17
Centreville 41, Herndon 7
Christiansburg 34, Floyd County 0
Clarke County 40, Warren County 7
Colgan 42, Osbourn Park 12
Cosby 63, Thomas Dale 47
Craig County 20, Bland County 14
Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 50, Thomas Walker 36
Dan River 46, Tunstall 20
Dinwiddie 55, GW-Danville 3
E.C. Glass 28, Lord Botetourt 14
Eastern View 41, Culpeper 14
Essex 42, Sussex Central 6
Fairfax 33, Wakefield 0
Falls Church 35, Meridian High School 0
Frank Cox 37, Princess Anne 13
Franklin County 21, Bassett 17
Freedom (W) 62, Brooke Point 3
Galax 27, Glenvar 20
Giles 35, Blacksburg 14
Graham 29, Bluefield, W.Va. 25
Grayson County 20, Alleghany County, N.C. 7
Green Run 27, Kempsville 14
Greensville County 18, John Marshall 0
Halifax County 21, Person, N.C. 12
Heritage-Lynchburg 32, William Fleming 28
Heritage-Newport News 49, Denbigh 0
Highland Springs 26, Chambers, N.C. 20
Holston 21, Eastern Montgomery 0
Indian River 36, Hickory 0
J.R. Tucker 14, Caroline 13
James Robinson 35, South Lakes 28
Jefferson Forest 33, Gretna 12
Jefferson, W.Va. 27, Millbrook 22
K&Q Central 61, Colonial Beach 0
Kellam 38, First Colonial 21
Kettle Run 27, Heritage (Leesburg) 14
King George 27, Lafayette 13
King William 21, Goochland 7
Lake Braddock 57, Hayfield 10
Lake Taylor 41, Norcom 0
Lakeland 25, Manor High School 10
Landstown 23, Ocean Lakes 6
Langley 34, Yorktown 28
Liberty Christian 40, Magna Vista 0
Loudoun Valley 28, Freedom (South Riding) 0
Louisa 61, Huguenot 6
Luray 48, Rock Ridge 14
Marion 29, Chilhowie 0
Martinsburg, W.Va. 40, Salem 7
Massaponax 37, Chancellor 0
Menchville 47, Granby 3
Middlesex 7, Charles City County High School 6
Mills Godwin 20, Kecoughtan 7
Nandua 33, Rappahannock 0
Nansemond River 20, Bethel 6
Narrows 51, Auburn 7
Northumberland 21, Lancaster 2
Norview 20, Grassfield 6
Nottoway 22, Jamestown 0
Oakton 39, John R. Lewis 0
Orange County 35, Courtland 14
Oscar Smith 47, Deep Creek 15
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 28, Grundy 20
Patriot 51, C.D. Hylton 6
Petersburg 20, Booker T. Washington 14
Poquoson 28, Southampton 0
Potomac Falls 41, Dominion 7
Prince Edward County 21, Chatham 6
Pulaski County 43, Northside 0
Randolph-Henry 19, Nelson County 6
Richlands 27, Gate City 13
Ridgeview 42, J.I. Burton 8
Riverbend 49, Spotsylvania 0
Riverheads 61, Waynesboro 14
Rockbridge County 32, Parry McCluer 29
Rural Retreat 27, Fort Chiswell 9
Rustburg 35, Monticello 14
Rye Cove 26, Hurley 24
Salem-Va. Beach 15, Bayside 8
Sherando 54, James Wood 8
South County 34, Woodbridge 13
Spotswood 17, East Rockingham 8
Stafford 35, James Monroe 14
Staunton River 35, William Campbell 28
Stone Bridge 17, James Madison 16
Stuarts Draft 41, William Monroe 0
TJHS 28, Armstrong 22
Tazewell 46, Virginia High 21
Turner Ashby 30, Fort Defiance 16
Tuscarora 27, Riverside 7
Twin Springs 28, Northwood 8
Union 48, Lee High 7
Unity Reed 25, Westfield 14
Varina 35, Hopewell 0
West Potomac 47, McLean 13
West Springfield 49, Mount Vernon 17
Western Albemarle 42, Charlottesville 6
Western Branch 33, Churchland 27
Westmoreland County 18, West Point 13
William Byrd 42, Liberty-Bedford 6
Woodgrove 42, John Champe 34
Woodstock Central 38, Page County 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. vs. Massanutten Military, ccd.
North Cross vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, ppd.
