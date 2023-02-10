GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alvirne 46, Nashua North 32
Bedford 78, Pinkerton 52
Berlin 34, Somersworth 31
Coe-Brown 52, Souhegan 50
ConVal 43, Kingswood 35
Concord 55, Merrimack 51
Derryfield 51, John Stark 36
Epping 36, Hinsdale 30
Exeter 46, Salem 38
Gilford 46, Belmont 20
Gorham 37, Lin-Wood 25
Groveton 40, Woodsville 28
Hanover 36, Hollis/Brookline 26
Hillsboro-Deering 44, Raymond 25
Hopkinton 38, St. Thomas Aquinas 28
Kennett 50, Pembroke Academy 33
Littleton 39, Colebrook 38
Londonderry 40, Winnacunnet 29
Milford 53, Manchester West 50
Monadnock 33, Fall Mountain 17
Moultonborough 46, Pittsburg 35
Mount Royal 31, Pittsfield 25
Nashua South 55, Keene 43
Newmarket 35, Farmington 33
Newport 55, Newfound Regional 40
Pelham 57, Lebanon 25
Plymouth Regional 32, Sanborn Regional 19
Portsmouth 64, Manchester Memorial 39
Portsmouth Christian Academy 76, Holy Family 38
Prospect Mountain 27, Campbell 23
Stevens 57, Winnisquam 43
Trinity 60, Manchester Central 52
White Mountains 36, Mascoma Valley 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
