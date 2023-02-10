GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alvirne 46, Nashua North 32

Bedford 78, Pinkerton 52

Berlin 34, Somersworth 31

Coe-Brown 52, Souhegan 50

ConVal 43, Kingswood 35

Concord 55, Merrimack 51

Derryfield 51, John Stark 36

Epping 36, Hinsdale 30

Exeter 46, Salem 38

Gilford 46, Belmont 20

Gorham 37, Lin-Wood 25

Groveton 40, Woodsville 28

Hanover 36, Hollis/Brookline 26

Hillsboro-Deering 44, Raymond 25

Hopkinton 38, St. Thomas Aquinas 28

Kennett 50, Pembroke Academy 33

Littleton 39, Colebrook 38

Londonderry 40, Winnacunnet 29

Milford 53, Manchester West 50

Monadnock 33, Fall Mountain 17

Moultonborough 46, Pittsburg 35

Mount Royal 31, Pittsfield 25

Nashua South 55, Keene 43

Newmarket 35, Farmington 33

Newport 55, Newfound Regional 40

Pelham 57, Lebanon 25

Plymouth Regional 32, Sanborn Regional 19

Portsmouth 64, Manchester Memorial 39

Portsmouth Christian Academy 76, Holy Family 38

Prospect Mountain 27, Campbell 23

Stevens 57, Winnisquam 43

Trinity 60, Manchester Central 52

White Mountains 36, Mascoma Valley 35

