PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbeville 12, North Vermilion 7

Amite 27, St. Helena 6

Arcadia 44, Lincoln Preparatory School 0

Ascension Catholic 23, Hannan 19

Avoyelles 50, Eunice 28

Bastrop 46, Ferriday 40, 4OT

Baton Rouge Catholic 31, University (Lab) 21

Baton Rouge Episcopal 49, Country Day 20

Belle Chasse 42, Vandebilt Catholic 31

Buckeye 20, Pine Prairie 12

Bunkie 24, Jonesboro-Hodge 20

Captain Shreve 31, Union Parish 21

Carroll 40, Southwood 12

Cedar Creek 35, Winnfield 20

Central Lafourche 26, South Lafourche 19

Church Point 52, RHS 47

Conway, Ark. 63, Ouachita Parish 20

D'Arbonne Woods 31, Beekman 0

De La Salle 16, Saint Paul's 14

DeRidder 21, Jennings 14

Delcambre 13, Pope John Paul 9

Delhi 36, Capitol 18

Delhi Charter 44, River Oaks 8

Denham Springs 31, Liberty Magnet 0

Destrehan 42, East Ascension 2

Deweyville, Texas 33, Acadiana Christian 22

Donaldsonville 42, West St. John 8

Dunham 52, M.L. King Charter 13

Dutchtown 35, Covington 14

E.D. White 51, Assumption 6

East Iberville 51, Magnolia Excellence 6

East St. John 26, Landry/Walker 24

Elton 46, Montgomery 30

Franklinton 41, Fontainebleau 0

Glenbrook 56, Delta Charter 8

Grand Lake 66, Pickering 33

Grant 48, Marksville 8

Gueydan 35, Central Private 27

Hahnville 17, Northshore 10

Hammond 38, South Terrebonne 35

Haynesville 41, Junction City, Ark. 13

Homer 49, General Trass (Lake Providence) 24

Houma Christian 27, Ascension Christian School 17

Kaplan 40, LaGrange 14

Kennedy 14, St. Amant 0

Kenner Discovery 23, King 20

Kinder 14, Rosepine 7

LaSalle 43, Merryville 16

Lafayette 42, Sulphur 25

Lafayette Christian Academy 28, Jesuit 25

Lake Arthur 13, Jeanerette 0

Lakeshore 39, Terrebonne 26

Lakeside 46, Plain Dealing 6

Lakeview 38, Lena Northwood 6

Leesville 30, Iowa 14

Livingston Collegiate Academy 40, Frederick Douglass 6

Logansport 46, Peabody 13

Loranger 54, Glen Oaks 14

Lutcher 49, Helen Cox 18

Mamou 32, East Beauregard 22

Mangham 44, Caldwell Parish 7

Many 35, Haughton 3

McDonogh #35 47, McMain 0

Minden 29, North Webster 27

Morgan City 29, Covenant Christian Academy 28

NDHS 34, Comeaux 14

Neville 49, Huntington 12

Newman 54, Benton 52

North Caddo 44, Bolton 20

North Central 54, Thrive 6

North DeSoto 49, Loyola Prep 7

Northlake Christian 35, Varnado 6

Northside 52, West St. Mary 6

Northwest 47, Beau Chene 16

Oak Grove 52, Sterlington 20

Oakdale 38, Ville Platte 0

Oberlin 41, Sicily Island 6

Opelousas 21, Lake Charles College Prep 0

Ouachita Christian 27, Mansfield 20

Parkview Baptist 28, Brusly 14

Parkway 49, Bossier 0

Patterson 69, Ascension Episcopal 52

Pine 28, Pearl River 21

Plaquemine 55, Tara 0

Pointe Coupee Catholic 54, Independence 12

Port Allen 6, Livonia 0

Riverside Academy 41, Central Catholic 38

Rummel 31, Shaw 12

Ruston 17, Cabot, Ark. 14

Sacred Heart 13, Basile 7, OT

Salmen 22, Bogalusa 14

Sam Houston 43, Barbe 42, 2OT

Sarah T. Reed 53, Crescent City 6

Scotlandville 37, Madison Prep 6

Shreveport Northwood 35, Airline 28

Slaughter 54, Collegiate Baton Rouge 14

Slidell 48, Central - B.R. 0

South Beauregard 35, DeQuincy 21

Southside 49, Carencro 23

Springfield 52, Albany 49

St. Augustine 24, Zachary 20

St. Edmund Catholic 68, Westminster Christian (LAF) 13

St. Frederick Catholic 26, Jena 20

St. James 49, Thibodaux 25

St. John 23, Highland Baptist 13

St. Mary's 35, Holy Savior Menard 7

St. Michael 23, Belaire 0

St. Patrick, Miss. 35, Ben Franklin 0

St. Thomas More 30, Brother Martin 16

Sumner 46, South Plaquemines 0

Tensas 28, Ringgold 14

Teurlings Catholic 28, St. Charles Catholic 22

Tioga 41, Pineville 7

Vermilion Catholic 28, Loreauville 0

Vidor, Texas 51, St. Louis 21

West Feliciana 41, McKinley 13

West Jefferson 6, Higgins 0

West Monroe 56, RePublic, Tenn. 0

West Ouachita 27, Richwood 26

Westgate 37, Evangel Christian Academy 21

Westlake 35, Vinton 0

Westminster Christian 28, Hanson Memorial 7

White Castle 28, Baker 8

Woodlawn (BR) 40, Carver 14

Wossman 67, Mentorship Academy 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you