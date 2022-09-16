PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbeville 12, North Vermilion 7
Amite 27, St. Helena 6
Arcadia 44, Lincoln Preparatory School 0
Ascension Catholic 23, Hannan 19
Avoyelles 50, Eunice 28
Bastrop 46, Ferriday 40, 4OT
Baton Rouge Catholic 31, University (Lab) 21
Baton Rouge Episcopal 49, Country Day 20
Belle Chasse 42, Vandebilt Catholic 31
Buckeye 20, Pine Prairie 12
Bunkie 24, Jonesboro-Hodge 20
Captain Shreve 31, Union Parish 21
Carroll 40, Southwood 12
Cedar Creek 35, Winnfield 20
Central Lafourche 26, South Lafourche 19
Church Point 52, RHS 47
Conway, Ark. 63, Ouachita Parish 20
D'Arbonne Woods 31, Beekman 0
De La Salle 16, Saint Paul's 14
DeRidder 21, Jennings 14
Delcambre 13, Pope John Paul 9
Delhi 36, Capitol 18
Delhi Charter 44, River Oaks 8
Denham Springs 31, Liberty Magnet 0
Destrehan 42, East Ascension 2
Deweyville, Texas 33, Acadiana Christian 22
Donaldsonville 42, West St. John 8
Dunham 52, M.L. King Charter 13
Dutchtown 35, Covington 14
E.D. White 51, Assumption 6
East Iberville 51, Magnolia Excellence 6
East St. John 26, Landry/Walker 24
Elton 46, Montgomery 30
Franklinton 41, Fontainebleau 0
Glenbrook 56, Delta Charter 8
Grand Lake 66, Pickering 33
Grant 48, Marksville 8
Gueydan 35, Central Private 27
Hahnville 17, Northshore 10
Hammond 38, South Terrebonne 35
Haynesville 41, Junction City, Ark. 13
Homer 49, General Trass (Lake Providence) 24
Houma Christian 27, Ascension Christian School 17
Kaplan 40, LaGrange 14
Kennedy 14, St. Amant 0
Kenner Discovery 23, King 20
Kinder 14, Rosepine 7
LaSalle 43, Merryville 16
Lafayette 42, Sulphur 25
Lafayette Christian Academy 28, Jesuit 25
Lake Arthur 13, Jeanerette 0
Lakeshore 39, Terrebonne 26
Lakeside 46, Plain Dealing 6
Lakeview 38, Lena Northwood 6
Leesville 30, Iowa 14
Livingston Collegiate Academy 40, Frederick Douglass 6
Logansport 46, Peabody 13
Loranger 54, Glen Oaks 14
Lutcher 49, Helen Cox 18
Mamou 32, East Beauregard 22
Mangham 44, Caldwell Parish 7
Many 35, Haughton 3
McDonogh #35 47, McMain 0
Minden 29, North Webster 27
Morgan City 29, Covenant Christian Academy 28
NDHS 34, Comeaux 14
Neville 49, Huntington 12
Newman 54, Benton 52
North Caddo 44, Bolton 20
North Central 54, Thrive 6
North DeSoto 49, Loyola Prep 7
Northlake Christian 35, Varnado 6
Northside 52, West St. Mary 6
Northwest 47, Beau Chene 16
Oak Grove 52, Sterlington 20
Oakdale 38, Ville Platte 0
Oberlin 41, Sicily Island 6
Opelousas 21, Lake Charles College Prep 0
Ouachita Christian 27, Mansfield 20
Parkview Baptist 28, Brusly 14
Parkway 49, Bossier 0
Patterson 69, Ascension Episcopal 52
Pine 28, Pearl River 21
Plaquemine 55, Tara 0
Pointe Coupee Catholic 54, Independence 12
Port Allen 6, Livonia 0
Riverside Academy 41, Central Catholic 38
Rummel 31, Shaw 12
Ruston 17, Cabot, Ark. 14
Sacred Heart 13, Basile 7, OT
Salmen 22, Bogalusa 14
Sam Houston 43, Barbe 42, 2OT
Sarah T. Reed 53, Crescent City 6
Scotlandville 37, Madison Prep 6
Shreveport Northwood 35, Airline 28
Slaughter 54, Collegiate Baton Rouge 14
Slidell 48, Central - B.R. 0
South Beauregard 35, DeQuincy 21
Southside 49, Carencro 23
Springfield 52, Albany 49
St. Augustine 24, Zachary 20
St. Edmund Catholic 68, Westminster Christian (LAF) 13
St. Frederick Catholic 26, Jena 20
St. James 49, Thibodaux 25
St. John 23, Highland Baptist 13
St. Mary's 35, Holy Savior Menard 7
St. Michael 23, Belaire 0
St. Patrick, Miss. 35, Ben Franklin 0
St. Thomas More 30, Brother Martin 16
Sumner 46, South Plaquemines 0
Tensas 28, Ringgold 14
Teurlings Catholic 28, St. Charles Catholic 22
Tioga 41, Pineville 7
Vermilion Catholic 28, Loreauville 0
Vidor, Texas 51, St. Louis 21
West Feliciana 41, McKinley 13
West Jefferson 6, Higgins 0
West Monroe 56, RePublic, Tenn. 0
West Ouachita 27, Richwood 26
Westgate 37, Evangel Christian Academy 21
Westlake 35, Vinton 0
Westminster Christian 28, Hanson Memorial 7
White Castle 28, Baker 8
Woodlawn (BR) 40, Carver 14
Wossman 67, Mentorship Academy 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
