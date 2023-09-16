PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 66, Cove 22

Bandon 31, North Douglas 14

Banks 49, Rainier 12

Barlow 33, Gresham 14

Blanchet Catholic 31, Willamina 28

Cascade 42, Sweet Home 0

Cascade Christian 63, Brookings-Harbor 0

Corvallis 21, Crescent Valley 14

Crane 30, Imbler 26

Culver 60, Santiam 22

Eagle Point 28, Churchill 22

Eddyville 45, McKenzie 7

Elgin 40, Powder Valley 20

Estacada 16, La Grande 14

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 69, Siletz Valley Early College 0

Franklin 42, Cleveland 6

Gaston 54, Clatskanie 20

Gladstone 14, Astoria 12

Gold Beach 50, Glide 20

Goldendale, Wash. 34, The Dalles 13

Grant Union 38, Nyssa 32

Harper 49, Huntington 0

Henley 46, Ashland 15

Heppner 50, Colton 14

Hillsboro 47, Seaside 20

Illinois Valley 55, Rogue River 14

Joseph 42, Pine Eagle 13

Junction City 48, Stayton 13

Kennedy 54, Yamhill-Carlton 21

Lake Oswego 28, Mountainside 14

Lakeridge 24, Westview 10

Lakeview 28, South Umpqua 16

Lewiston, Idaho 39, Pendleton 12

Lincoln 19, McDaniel 14

Lost River 58, Camas Valley 24

Lowell 55, Central Linn 14

Madras 45, Caldera 0

Marist 33, Mazama 29

McKay 8, South Albany 6

McMinnville 41, Ridgeview 25

Molalla 17, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 14

Monroe 46, Waldport 16

Mountain View 49, Forest Grove 0

Myrtle Point 60, Bonanza 20

Nelson 41, Reynolds 6

Nestucca 26, Corbett 0

Newberg 49, Aloha 0

North Bend 21, Marshfield 12

North Marion 27, Valley Catholic 7

North Medford 33, West Salem 13

North Salem 39, Roseburg 12

North Valley 44, Coquille 36

Oakland 44, Reedsport 0

Ontario 41, Burns 13

Oregon City 45, Century 0

Perrydale 54, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash. 14

Philomath 41, Cottage Grove 17

Pleasant Hill 26, Harrisburg 7

Powers 55, Prospect 0

Redmond 21, Crook County 10

Riddle 51, Glendale 7

Roosevelt 13, Jefferson PDX 12

Santiam Christian 17, Salem Academy 0

Scappoose 41, Hood River 21

Scio 50, Amity 16

Sheldon 50, Sprague 13

Sherwood 29, Summit 0

Silverton 56, Central 14

Sisters 25, Elmira 22

Siuslaw 60, La Pine 20

South Medford 35, McNary 0

South Salem 40, Grants Pass 6

South Wasco County 62, Mitchell/Spray 37

Springfield 43, Crater 13

St. Helens 34, Parkrose 14

St. Mary's 10, Phoenix 6

Sunset 54, Liberty 19

Sutherlin 42, Douglas 35

Taft 56, Jefferson 0

Thurston 48, North Eugene 14

Tigard 23, Glencoe 6

Toledo 42, Oakridge 6

Triangle Lake def. Crow, forfeit

Tualatin 22, Wilsonville 13

Vale 8, Baker 7

Warrenton 30, Creswell 0

Wells 30, Grant 21

West Albany 77, Woodburn 7

West Linn 43, Jesuit 14

