BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 53, Manchester 35
Adrian 55, Pinckney 51, OT
Ann Arbor Huron 52, Ann Arbor Pioneer 30
Ann Arbor Skyline 54, Dexter 23
Armada 51, Yale 36
Auburn Hills Avondale 63, Ferndale University 49
Bad Axe 44, Vassar 32
Battle Creek Harper Creek 44, Parma Western 32
Battle Creek Lakeview 60, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 57
Bay City All Saints 74, Owendale-Gagetown 30
Beal City 46, Evart 44
Beaverton 48, Harrison 25
Bedford 63, Monroe 43
Belleville 68, Livonia Churchill 24
Benton Harbor 74, Berrien Springs 35
Benzie Central 53, Leland 24
Berkley 55, Royal Oak 46
Big Rapids 70, Stanton Central Montcalm 34
Birmingham Seaholm 54, Oxford 51
Bloomfield Hills 56, Lake Orion 55
Breckenridge 52, Fulton-Middleton 36
Bridgeport 61, Bay City John Glenn 51
Bridgman 37, South Haven 36
Brighton 77, Plymouth 48
Brown City 61, Ubly 52
Brownstown Woodhaven 63, Allen Park 31
Buchanan 58, Dowagiac Union 44
Buckley 69, Suttons Bay 49
Burton Bendle 73, Genesee 40
Cadillac 38, Traverse City West 28
Canton 39, Hartland 31
Carrollton 39, Midland Bullock Creek 36
Cass City 51, Harbor Beach 27
Center Line 75, Sterling Heights 71
Center Line Prep Academy 73, Merritt Academy 71
Charlotte 40, Eaton Rapids 28
Chelsea 74, Ypsilanti 61
Chesaning 68, Otisville Lakeville 32
Clawson 53, Clinton Township Clintondale 46
Clio 49, Owosso 44
Coldwater 50, Jackson Lumen Christi 45
Coopersville 46, Allendale 33
Corunna 67, Ortonville Brandon 53
DCP-Northwestern 66, Detroit East English 56
Dansville 54, Bath 27
Davison 90, Lapeer 34
Dearborn 74, Wayne Memorial 41
Dearborn Fordson 43, Franklin LIVONIA MI 37
Dearborn Heights Annapolis 60, Melvindale 57, OT
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 59, Garden City 11
Decatur 52, Lawrence 39
Detroit Cass Tech 57, Detroit King 55
Detroit Cody 60, Detroit Davis 11
Detroit Ford 63, Detroit Denby 49
Detroit Old Redford 76, Detroit Community 32
Detroit Southeastern 55, Detroit Pershing 46
Dryden 63, Deckerville 44
Durand 73, Byron 23
Eau Claire 86, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 48
Eddies 53, Vicksburg 47
Ellsworth 69, Grand Traverse Academy 28
Fennville 55, Allegan 45
Fenton 60, Linden 42
Flat Rock 57, Milan 35
Flint Hamady 82, Burton Madison 63
Flushing 56, Swartz Creek 53
Fowler 71, Saranac 41
Frankenmuth 50, Alma 34
Fraser 50, Utica Ford 49
Fruitport 65, Grand Rapids West Catholic 54
Galesburg-Augusta 58, Gobles 31
Garber 71, Birch Run 44
Gaylord 56, Alpena 38
Gaylord St. Mary 69, Johannesburg-Lewiston 52
Grand Blanc 67, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 56
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 68, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 62
Grand Rapids Christian 53, Lowell 45
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 46, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 35
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 55, Greenville 45
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 69, Comstock Park 35
Grand Rapids Northview 52, Byron Center 39
Grand Rapids South Christian 54, Wayland Union 48
Grand Rapids Union 72, Holland 50
Grandville 66, Grand Haven 53
Grandville Calvin Christian 62, Sparta 54
Grant 76, Howard City Tri-County 63
Grosse Ile 66, Airport 44
Grosse Pointe South 56, Macomb Dakota 28
Hamilton 63, Spring Lake 48
Hamtramck 69, Detroit University Prep 61
Harper Woods 67, Pontiac 41
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 71, Pontiac A&T 21
Hart 65, Holton 20
Hillman 69, Fairview 15
Holly 75, Flint Kearsley 37
Houghton 58, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 45
Howell 41, Northville 38
Hudsonville 54, Jenison 43
Hudsonville Unity Christian 52, Holland Christian 41
Indian River-Inland Lakes 76, Central Lake 52
Ionia 62, Lansing Sexton 51
Jackson Northwest 63, Battle Creek Pennfield 41
Kalamazoo Christian 33, Schoolcraft 16
Kalamazoo Hackett 77, Constantine 37
Kalamazoo Phoenix 86, Muskegon Heights 35
Kelloggsville 60, Belding 42
Kent City 46, Reed City 33
Kingston 59, Peck 45
Laingsburg 59, Potterville 35
Lake Fenton 73, Goodrich 65
Lansing Catholic 49, Portland 37
Lansing Christian 50, Webberville 29
Livonia Stevenson 71, Westland John Glenn 42
Lutheran Westland 69, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 64
Macomb Lutheran North 64, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 62
Madison Heights Lamphere 64, Hazel Park 46
Mancelona 82, Fife Lake Forest Area 35
Maple City Glen Lake 72, Frankfort 34
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 62, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 56
Marquette 64, Sault Ste Marie 62
Marshall 48, Hastings 43
Marshall Academy 65, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 22
Mason County Central 71, Hesperia 29
Mattawan 75, Richland Gull Lake 57
Mayville 49, Kinde-North Huron 41
McBain 62, Lake City 42
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 68, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 39
Midland Dow 68, Midland 54
Milford 38, Walled Lake Central 33
Montague 64, Oakridge High School 34
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 62, Ashley 23
Muskegon 84, Wyoming 52
Negaunee 50, Westwood 47
New Boston Huron 40, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 35
New Haven 55, Romeo 46
Newaygo 64, Lakeview 42, OT
Niles 48, Plainwell 35
North Farmington 60, Oak Park 34
North Muskegon 64, Ravenna 35
Novi Christian 66, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 64
Onaway 78, Bellaire 60
Onekama 39, Kingsley 14
Otsego 71, Paw Paw 42
Ovid-Elsie 76, Montrose 47
Painesdale Jeffers 74, Escanaba 71
Parchment 65, Lawton 52
Pellston 76, Harbor Light Christian 74
Peshtigo, Wis. 74, Menominee 54
Plymouth Christian 80, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 51
Port Huron 59, Marine City 33
Port Huron Northern 63, Grosse Pointe North 54
Portage Northern 34, Stevensville Lakeshore 33
Rapid River 60, Bark River-Harris 55
Redford Thurston 58, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 46
Redford Union 72, Romulus 69
Reese 79, Caro 68
Riverview 74, Monroe Jefferson 51
Rochester Adams 65, Notre Dame Prep 52
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 55, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 24
Roscommon 54, Leroy Pine River 49
Roseville 55, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 54
Rudyard 76, Mackinaw City 42
Saginaw Arts and Science 62, Caseville 45
Saginaw Nouvel 61, Ithaca 51
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 45, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42
Salem 57, Novi 49
Saline 62, Ypsilanti Lincoln 49
Saline Washtenaw Christian 67, Livingston Christian 35
Sandusky 39, Marlette 35
Saugatuck 59, Holland Black River 42
Shepherd 56, Gladwin 33
Sigma Academy 61, Academy of the Americas 42
South Lyon East 57, Walled Lake Western 55
Southfield Christian 78, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 44
St. Charles 58, Coleman 56
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 65, Madison Heights 64
St. Johns 73, Fowlerville 49
St. Joseph 57, Portage Central 42
St. Louis 65, Midland Calvary Baptist 60
Standish-Sterling Central 75, Millington 58
Sturgis 45, Three Rivers 42
Summit Academy North 77, Detroit Leadership 19
Taylor Trillium Academy 71, Taylor Prep 41
Three Oaks River Valley 79, New Buffalo 59
Traverse City Central 72, Petoskey 59
Troy 76, Farmington 55
Utica 61, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 54
Utica Eisenhower 72, Warren Mott 31
Wakefield-Marenisco 84, L'Anse 34
Warren Cousino HS 70, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 48
Warren Fitzgerald 48, L'Anse Creuse 33
Warren Lincoln 76, Eastpointe East Detroit 34
Warren Michigan Collegiate 77, Detroit Voyageur 37
Waterford Kettering 50, Walled Lake Northern 47
Waterford Mott 66, South Lyon 23
Watervliet 59, Coloma 31
West Bloomfield 56, Birmingham Groves 49
White Cloud 57, Remus Chippewa Hills 24
Whitehall 71, Muskegon Orchard View 46
Whittemore-Prescott 53, Rogers City 51
Wolverine 61, Boyne Falls 40
Wyoming Godwin Heights 66, Hopkins 58
Wyoming Lee 74, Zion Christian 41
Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 75, Creative Technology Academy 40
Zeeland East 65, Muskegon Mona Shores 52
Zeeland West 47, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dearborn Riverside Academy-West vs. Hope of Detroit, ccd.
Flint Beecher vs. Morrice, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.