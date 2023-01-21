BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 53, Manchester 35

Adrian 55, Pinckney 51, OT

Ann Arbor Huron 52, Ann Arbor Pioneer 30

Ann Arbor Skyline 54, Dexter 23

Armada 51, Yale 36

Auburn Hills Avondale 63, Ferndale University 49

Bad Axe 44, Vassar 32

Battle Creek Harper Creek 44, Parma Western 32

Battle Creek Lakeview 60, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 57

Bay City All Saints 74, Owendale-Gagetown 30

Beal City 46, Evart 44

Beaverton 48, Harrison 25

Bedford 63, Monroe 43

Belleville 68, Livonia Churchill 24

Benton Harbor 74, Berrien Springs 35

Benzie Central 53, Leland 24

Berkley 55, Royal Oak 46

Big Rapids 70, Stanton Central Montcalm 34

Birmingham Seaholm 54, Oxford 51

Bloomfield Hills 56, Lake Orion 55

Breckenridge 52, Fulton-Middleton 36

Bridgeport 61, Bay City John Glenn 51

Bridgman 37, South Haven 36

Brighton 77, Plymouth 48

Brown City 61, Ubly 52

Brownstown Woodhaven 63, Allen Park 31

Buchanan 58, Dowagiac Union 44

Buckley 69, Suttons Bay 49

Burton Bendle 73, Genesee 40

Cadillac 38, Traverse City West 28

Canton 39, Hartland 31

Carrollton 39, Midland Bullock Creek 36

Cass City 51, Harbor Beach 27

Center Line 75, Sterling Heights 71

Center Line Prep Academy 73, Merritt Academy 71

Charlotte 40, Eaton Rapids 28

Chelsea 74, Ypsilanti 61

Chesaning 68, Otisville Lakeville 32

Clawson 53, Clinton Township Clintondale 46

Clio 49, Owosso 44

Coldwater 50, Jackson Lumen Christi 45

Coopersville 46, Allendale 33

Corunna 67, Ortonville Brandon 53

DCP-Northwestern 66, Detroit East English 56

Dansville 54, Bath 27

Davison 90, Lapeer 34

Dearborn 74, Wayne Memorial 41

Dearborn Fordson 43, Franklin LIVONIA MI 37

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 60, Melvindale 57, OT

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 59, Garden City 11

Decatur 52, Lawrence 39

Detroit Cass Tech 57, Detroit King 55

Detroit Cody 60, Detroit Davis 11

Detroit Ford 63, Detroit Denby 49

Detroit Old Redford 76, Detroit Community 32

Detroit Southeastern 55, Detroit Pershing 46

Dryden 63, Deckerville 44

Durand 73, Byron 23

Eau Claire 86, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 48

Eddies 53, Vicksburg 47

Ellsworth 69, Grand Traverse Academy 28

Fennville 55, Allegan 45

Fenton 60, Linden 42

Flat Rock 57, Milan 35

Flint Hamady 82, Burton Madison 63

Flushing 56, Swartz Creek 53

Fowler 71, Saranac 41

Frankenmuth 50, Alma 34

Fraser 50, Utica Ford 49

Fruitport 65, Grand Rapids West Catholic 54

Galesburg-Augusta 58, Gobles 31

Garber 71, Birch Run 44

Gaylord 56, Alpena 38

Gaylord St. Mary 69, Johannesburg-Lewiston 52

Grand Blanc 67, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 56

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 68, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 62

Grand Rapids Christian 53, Lowell 45

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 46, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 35

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 55, Greenville 45

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 69, Comstock Park 35

Grand Rapids Northview 52, Byron Center 39

Grand Rapids South Christian 54, Wayland Union 48

Grand Rapids Union 72, Holland 50

Grandville 66, Grand Haven 53

Grandville Calvin Christian 62, Sparta 54

Grant 76, Howard City Tri-County 63

Grosse Ile 66, Airport 44

Grosse Pointe South 56, Macomb Dakota 28

Hamilton 63, Spring Lake 48

Hamtramck 69, Detroit University Prep 61

Harper Woods 67, Pontiac 41

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 71, Pontiac A&T 21

Hart 65, Holton 20

Hillman 69, Fairview 15

Holly 75, Flint Kearsley 37

Houghton 58, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 45

Howell 41, Northville 38

Hudsonville 54, Jenison 43

Hudsonville Unity Christian 52, Holland Christian 41

Indian River-Inland Lakes 76, Central Lake 52

Ionia 62, Lansing Sexton 51

Jackson Northwest 63, Battle Creek Pennfield 41

Kalamazoo Christian 33, Schoolcraft 16

Kalamazoo Hackett 77, Constantine 37

Kalamazoo Phoenix 86, Muskegon Heights 35

Kelloggsville 60, Belding 42

Kent City 46, Reed City 33

Kingston 59, Peck 45

Laingsburg 59, Potterville 35

Lake Fenton 73, Goodrich 65

Lansing Catholic 49, Portland 37

Lansing Christian 50, Webberville 29

Livonia Stevenson 71, Westland John Glenn 42

Lutheran Westland 69, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 64

Macomb Lutheran North 64, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 62

Madison Heights Lamphere 64, Hazel Park 46

Mancelona 82, Fife Lake Forest Area 35

Maple City Glen Lake 72, Frankfort 34

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 62, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 56

Marquette 64, Sault Ste Marie 62

Marshall 48, Hastings 43

Marshall Academy 65, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 22

Mason County Central 71, Hesperia 29

Mattawan 75, Richland Gull Lake 57

Mayville 49, Kinde-North Huron 41

McBain 62, Lake City 42

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 68, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 39

Midland Dow 68, Midland 54

Milford 38, Walled Lake Central 33

Montague 64, Oakridge High School 34

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 62, Ashley 23

Muskegon 84, Wyoming 52

Negaunee 50, Westwood 47

New Boston Huron 40, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 35

New Haven 55, Romeo 46

Newaygo 64, Lakeview 42, OT

Niles 48, Plainwell 35

North Farmington 60, Oak Park 34

North Muskegon 64, Ravenna 35

Novi Christian 66, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 64

Onaway 78, Bellaire 60

Onekama 39, Kingsley 14

Otsego 71, Paw Paw 42

Ovid-Elsie 76, Montrose 47

Painesdale Jeffers 74, Escanaba 71

Parchment 65, Lawton 52

Pellston 76, Harbor Light Christian 74

Peshtigo, Wis. 74, Menominee 54

Plymouth Christian 80, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 51

Port Huron 59, Marine City 33

Port Huron Northern 63, Grosse Pointe North 54

Portage Northern 34, Stevensville Lakeshore 33

Rapid River 60, Bark River-Harris 55

Redford Thurston 58, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 46

Redford Union 72, Romulus 69

Reese 79, Caro 68

Riverview 74, Monroe Jefferson 51

Rochester Adams 65, Notre Dame Prep 52

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 55, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 24

Roscommon 54, Leroy Pine River 49

Roseville 55, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 54

Rudyard 76, Mackinaw City 42

Saginaw Arts and Science 62, Caseville 45

Saginaw Nouvel 61, Ithaca 51

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 45, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42

Salem 57, Novi 49

Saline 62, Ypsilanti Lincoln 49

Saline Washtenaw Christian 67, Livingston Christian 35

Sandusky 39, Marlette 35

Saugatuck 59, Holland Black River 42

Shepherd 56, Gladwin 33

Sigma Academy 61, Academy of the Americas 42

South Lyon East 57, Walled Lake Western 55

Southfield Christian 78, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 44

St. Charles 58, Coleman 56

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 65, Madison Heights 64

St. Johns 73, Fowlerville 49

St. Joseph 57, Portage Central 42

St. Louis 65, Midland Calvary Baptist 60

Standish-Sterling Central 75, Millington 58

Sturgis 45, Three Rivers 42

Summit Academy North 77, Detroit Leadership 19

Taylor Trillium Academy 71, Taylor Prep 41

Three Oaks River Valley 79, New Buffalo 59

Traverse City Central 72, Petoskey 59

Troy 76, Farmington 55

Utica 61, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 54

Utica Eisenhower 72, Warren Mott 31

Wakefield-Marenisco 84, L'Anse 34

Warren Cousino HS 70, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 48

Warren Fitzgerald 48, L'Anse Creuse 33

Warren Lincoln 76, Eastpointe East Detroit 34

Warren Michigan Collegiate 77, Detroit Voyageur 37

Waterford Kettering 50, Walled Lake Northern 47

Waterford Mott 66, South Lyon 23

Watervliet 59, Coloma 31

West Bloomfield 56, Birmingham Groves 49

White Cloud 57, Remus Chippewa Hills 24

Whitehall 71, Muskegon Orchard View 46

Whittemore-Prescott 53, Rogers City 51

Wolverine 61, Boyne Falls 40

Wyoming Godwin Heights 66, Hopkins 58

Wyoming Lee 74, Zion Christian 41

Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 75, Creative Technology Academy 40

Zeeland East 65, Muskegon Mona Shores 52

Zeeland West 47, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dearborn Riverside Academy-West vs. Hope of Detroit, ccd.

Flint Beecher vs. Morrice, ccd.

