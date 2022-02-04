GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 54, Buhler 28
Attica 58, Fairfield 36
Augusta 59, Wichita Collegiate 31
BV Northwest 47, BV North 36
Beloit 52, Ellsworth 38
Berean Academy 41, Ell-Saline 27
Blue Valley 70, St. James Academy 65, OT
Burlington 52, Iola 34
Central Heights 49, KC Christian 26
Central Plains 35, St. John 28
Chase 40, Southern Cloud 28
Cheney 80, Douglass 15
Derby 64, McPherson 36
Doniphan West 39, Clifton-Clyde 30
Elkhart 43, Syracuse 31
Elyria Christian 57, Goessel 17
Eudora 30, Baldwin 28
Flint Hills Christian 42, Chanute Christian 23
Fort Scott 51, Chanute 32
Garden Plain 58, Medicine Lodge 42
Goddard 45, Valley Center 41
Goddard-Eisenhower 34, Wichita Campus 28
Golden Plains 53, Logan/Palco 19
Goodland 53, Holcomb 29
Hanover 76, Republic County 23
Hartford 40, Chase County 26
Hays 42, Dodge City 40
Hays-TMP-Marian 57, Smith Center 50
Herington 59, Centre 25
Hesston 39, Lyons 28
Hillsboro 63, Pratt 34
Hoisington 41, Halstead 30
Hoxie 65, Stockton 37
Hugoton 53, Colby 32
Hutchinson 48, Newton 38
Hutchinson Trinity 37, Remington 21
Ingalls 35, Dighton 0
Jackson Heights 54, Oskaloosa 14
Kapaun Mount Carmel 44, Wichita South 34
Kingman 48, Conway Springs 35
Lakeside 49, Rock Hills 30
Lansing 55, Leavenworth 26
Lebo 75, West Franklin 32
Liberal 45, Great Bend 41
Lincoln 44, Pike Valley 36
Little River 64, Canton-Galva 14
Louisburg 53, Ottawa 41
Macksville 59, Victoria 41
Maize South 38, Salina South 34
Manhattan 49, Junction City 28
Marysville 36, Abilene 27
Meade 41, Sublette 21
Minneapolis 42, Salina Sacred Heart 24
Ness City 49, La Crosse 45, OT
Nickerson 59, Haven 51
Norton 69, Plainville 30
Norwich 59, Cunningham 20
Olathe North 64, SM North 21
Olpe 41, Lyndon 33
Onaga 52, Blue Valley 38
Osborne 76, Natoma 31
Phillipsburg 57, Hill City 27
Riverside 50, Royal Valley 31
Russell 42, Oakley 25
SM Northwest 67, Lawrence 43
Salina Central 69, Andover Central 55
Santa Fe Trail 49, Prairie View 46
Satanta 33, Pawnee Heights 28
Scott City 63, Ulysses 21
Sedgwick 33, Bennington 29
Smoky Valley 49, Larned 19
Southeast Saline 68, Chapman 26
Spring Hill 45, KC Piper 28
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 59, Wilson 21
Stanton County 58, Southwestern Hts. 49
Sterling 75, Marion 38
Sylvan-Lucas 60, Thunder Ridge 30
Topeka 65, Emporia 37
Topeka Seaman 67, Highland Park 35
Trego 57, Ellis 36
Troy 55, Linn 50
Valley Heights 52, Axtell 19
Wamego 56, Basehor-Linwood 51
Washburn Rural 46, Topeka Hayden 32
Washington County 45, Wetmore 33
Wellington 65, El Dorado 17
Wichita Bishop Carroll 59, Wichita East 35
Wichita Northwest 44, Wichita North 41
Wichita Southeast 53, Wichita West 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baxter Springs vs. Galena, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Erie vs. Bluestem, ccd.
Independence vs. Pittsburg, ppd. to Feb 24th.
Maize vs. Mulvane, ppd.
Neodesha vs. Eureka, ppd.
Uniontown vs. Oswego, ppd. to Feb 5th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/