GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 54, Buhler 28

Attica 58, Fairfield 36

Augusta 59, Wichita Collegiate 31

BV Northwest 47, BV North 36

Beloit 52, Ellsworth 38

Berean Academy 41, Ell-Saline 27

Blue Valley 70, St. James Academy 65, OT

Burlington 52, Iola 34

Central Heights 49, KC Christian 26

Central Plains 35, St. John 28

Chase 40, Southern Cloud 28

Cheney 80, Douglass 15

Derby 64, McPherson 36

Doniphan West 39, Clifton-Clyde 30

Elkhart 43, Syracuse 31

Elyria Christian 57, Goessel 17

Eudora 30, Baldwin 28

Flint Hills Christian 42, Chanute Christian 23

Fort Scott 51, Chanute 32

Garden Plain 58, Medicine Lodge 42

Goddard 45, Valley Center 41

Goddard-Eisenhower 34, Wichita Campus 28

Golden Plains 53, Logan/Palco 19

Goodland 53, Holcomb 29

Hanover 76, Republic County 23

Hartford 40, Chase County 26

Hays 42, Dodge City 40

Hays-TMP-Marian 57, Smith Center 50

Herington 59, Centre 25

Hesston 39, Lyons 28

Hillsboro 63, Pratt 34

Hoisington 41, Halstead 30

Hoxie 65, Stockton 37

Hugoton 53, Colby 32

Hutchinson 48, Newton 38

Hutchinson Trinity 37, Remington 21

Ingalls 35, Dighton 0

Jackson Heights 54, Oskaloosa 14

Kapaun Mount Carmel 44, Wichita South 34

Kingman 48, Conway Springs 35

Lakeside 49, Rock Hills 30

Lansing 55, Leavenworth 26

Lebo 75, West Franklin 32

Liberal 45, Great Bend 41

Lincoln 44, Pike Valley 36

Little River 64, Canton-Galva 14

Louisburg 53, Ottawa 41

Macksville 59, Victoria 41

Maize South 38, Salina South 34

Manhattan 49, Junction City 28

Marysville 36, Abilene 27

Meade 41, Sublette 21

Minneapolis 42, Salina Sacred Heart 24

Ness City 49, La Crosse 45, OT

Nickerson 59, Haven 51

Norton 69, Plainville 30

Norwich 59, Cunningham 20

Olathe North 64, SM North 21

Olpe 41, Lyndon 33

Onaga 52, Blue Valley 38

Osborne 76, Natoma 31

Phillipsburg 57, Hill City 27

Riverside 50, Royal Valley 31

Russell 42, Oakley 25

SM Northwest 67, Lawrence 43

Salina Central 69, Andover Central 55

Santa Fe Trail 49, Prairie View 46

Satanta 33, Pawnee Heights 28

Scott City 63, Ulysses 21

Sedgwick 33, Bennington 29

Smoky Valley 49, Larned 19

Southeast Saline 68, Chapman 26

Spring Hill 45, KC Piper 28

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 59, Wilson 21

Stanton County 58, Southwestern Hts. 49

Sterling 75, Marion 38

Sylvan-Lucas 60, Thunder Ridge 30

Topeka 65, Emporia 37

Topeka Seaman 67, Highland Park 35

Trego 57, Ellis 36

Troy 55, Linn 50

Valley Heights 52, Axtell 19

Wamego 56, Basehor-Linwood 51

Washburn Rural 46, Topeka Hayden 32

Washington County 45, Wetmore 33

Wellington 65, El Dorado 17

Wichita Bishop Carroll 59, Wichita East 35

Wichita Northwest 44, Wichita North 41

Wichita Southeast 53, Wichita West 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baxter Springs vs. Galena, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Erie vs. Bluestem, ccd.

Independence vs. Pittsburg, ppd. to Feb 24th.

Maize vs. Mulvane, ppd.

Neodesha vs. Eureka, ppd.

Uniontown vs. Oswego, ppd. to Feb 5th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

