PREP FOOTBALL=

ACE Charter 44, Rutland 30

Adairsville 42, Gordon Lee 28

Alcovy 29, Forest Park 16

Allatoona 21, Etowah 16

Alpharetta 41, Johns Creek 14

Appling County 34, Vidalia 13

Archer 28, South Gwinnett 27

Athens Academy 70, Banks County 13

Baldwin 42, West Laurens 21

Banneker 6, Chapel Hill 0

Ben Lippen, S.C. 13, Augusta Christian 12

Benedictine Military 31, Wayne County 10

Bethlehem Christian Academy 41, Loganville Christian 6

Bleckley County 49, East Laurens 14

Brentwood 48, Piedmont 12

Briarwood 21, Augusta Prep 14

Brookstone 38, Westfield 17

Brookwood School 48, Tiftarea 12

Brunswick 42, South Effingham 3

Buford 50, Dacula 7

Cairo 28, Westover 2

Calhoun 28, Dalton 13

Callaway 49, Eagle's Landing Christian 20

Calvary Day 56, Savannah Country Day 13

Cambridge 51, Northview 7

Camden County 17, Valdosta 14

Carrollton 28, Westlake 19

Cartersville 31, Woodland Cartersville 6

Carver-Atlanta 75, Douglass 10

Carver-Columbus 35, Monroe 19

Cass 26, Hiram 21

Cedar Grove 49, Sandy Creek 34

Cedar Shoals 46, Chestatee 39

Cedartown 48, Sonoraville 0

Central-Macon 63, Jordan 0

Chamblee 49, Arabia Mountain 6

Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 24, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 21

Cherokee Bluff 34, East Hall 20

Christian Heritage 56, Asheville Christian, N.C. 6

Clarke Central 28, Eastside 27, OT

Clarkston 29, Midtown 6

Clinch County 47, Atkinson County 19

Coahulla Creek 14, Bremen 10

Colquitt County 42, Lowndes 14

Columbia 61, Redan 9

Copper Basin, Tenn. 33, North Georgia 6

Creekside 63, Villa Rica 0

Creekview 38, Woodstock 0

Crisp County 52, Columbus 10

Dade County 33, Chattooga 7

Darlington 45, Armuchee 7

Dawson County 17, Gilmer 7

Decatur 35, Lithonia 3

Dodge County 47, Cook 37

Douglas County 37, East Paulding 6

Druid Hills 56, Johnson-Gainesville 15

Dublin 51, Jefferson County 0

Duluth 50, Berkmar 7

Dunwoody 38, South Cobb 24

Dutchtown 54, Locust Grove 12

Elbert County 41, Commerce 21

Fannin County 49, Murray County 6

Fellowship Christian School 42, Providence Christian 10

Fitzgerald 33, Americus Sumter 13

Gainesville 34, Shiloh 7

Gatewood 38, Edmund Burke 28

Georgia Military 49, Glascock County 21

Glynn Academy 25, Evans 22

Grayson 42, Brookwood 14

Griffin 35, Howard 16

Hampton 41, McDonough 7

Hancock Central 64, Twiggs County 6

Harrison 37, Hillgrove 15

Hawkinsville 76, Treutlen 44

Hebron Christian Academy 56, Franklin County 0

Heritage School 30, Strong Rock Christian 12

Heritage-Catoosa 40, Northwest Whitfield 36

Hughes 41, Newnan 0

Irwin County 19, Brooks County 7

Jackson 48, Pike County 34

Jefferson 42, Loganville 6

Jenkins County 53, Montgomery County 7

Johnson County 47, Wilkinson County 6

Johnson-Savannah 40, Groves 6

Kell 28, Greater Atlanta Christian 19

LaFayette 30, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 14

LaGrange 24, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 10

Lake Oconee 43, GSIC 0

Lambert 39, Denmark 31

Laney 14, Westside-Augusta 3

Lanier 21, Jackson County 14

Lanier County 31, Turner County 24

Liberty County 33, Long County 32

Lincoln County 31, Greene County 21

Lovejoy 34, Morrow 16

Lumpkin County 56, White County 35

Macon County 30, Chattahoochee County 6

Marion County 17, Taylor County 0

Marist 42, North Atlanta 14

Mays 52, Tri-Cities 0

McIntosh County Academy 28, Emanuel County Institute 21

Metter 42, Claxton 0

Mill Creek 54, Collins Hill 0

Milton 21, West Forsyth 7

Mountain View 20, Central Gwinnett 6

Mt. Pisgah Christian 38, Mount Vernon 27

Mundy's Mill 42, Rockdale County 0

Newton 20, Parkview 18

North Cobb 22, Kennesaw Mountain 19

North Cobb Christian 36, Mt. Paran Christian 0

North Forsyth 24, Habersham Central 14

North Murray 35, Model 28

North Oconee 44, Walnut Grove 0

North Paulding 14, McEachern 7

North Springs 38, Centennial 6

Northgate 28, Harris County 3

Northside-Warner Robins 23, Lee County 20

Oconee County 28, Monroe Area 19

Ola 20, Union Grove 13

Pataula Charter 52, Cottondale, Fla. 18

Paulding County 44, New Manchester 12

Peach County 54, Upson-Lee 0

Peachtree Ridge 17, Discovery 14

Pebblebrook 41, Campbell 0

Pelham 47, Bacon County 24

Pickens 29, West Hall 7

Pierce County 49, Windsor Forest 14

Pinewood Christian 30, St. Andrew's 26

Pope 26, Lassiter 23

Prince Avenue Christian 56, Oglethorpe County 17

Rabun County 52, Athens Christian 7

Ringgold 42, Ridgeland 14

Rome 56, River Ridge 7

Roswell 49, Sprayberry 7

Savannah Christian Prep 49, Beach 7

Schley County 28, Manchester 6

Screven County 32, Savannah 0

Seminole County 37, Randolph-Clay 14

Shaw 21, Hardaway 17

Social Circle 30, Monticello 0

South Paulding 56, Alexander 35

Spencer 14, Northeast-Macon 13

St. Francis 14, Whitefield Academy 0

St. Pius X 41, Riverwood 14

Starr's Mill 41, Riverdale 19

Statesboro 41, Bradwell Institute 14

Stephens County 30, Hart County 14

Stockbridge 43, Woodland Stockbridge 14

Tattnall County 35, Brantley County 13

Telfair County 35, Wheeler County 13

Terrell County 39, Baconton 6

Thomas County Central 42, Houston County 21

Thomas Jefferson 54, Memorial Day 20

Thomson 27, Putnam County 3

Towns County 20, Warren County 8

Trion 42, Pepperell 14

Troup County 49, Fayette County 21

Union County 21, East Jackson 17

Unity Christian 46, Fideles Christian 33

Valwood 29, Southland 23

Veterans 27, Tift County 20

Walton 41, Cherokee 3

Ware County 44, Greenbrier 0

Warner Robins 49, Eagle's Landing 18

Washington County 42, Butler 6

Washington-Wilkes 34, Aquinas 26

Wheeler 21, Osborne 14

Wilcox County 53, Dooly County 21

Winder-Barrow 51, Heritage-Conyers 0

Woodward Academy 49, Jonesboro 14

Worth County 43, Jeff Davis 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bowdon vs. Pike Liberal Arts, Ala., ccd.

Central-Talbotton vs. Greenville, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

