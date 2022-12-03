BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 61, Ord 40
Alma 57, Kenesaw 56
Ansley-Litchfield 50, Hi-Line 37
Aquinas 57, Raymond Central 42
Bancroft-Rosalie 74, Omaha Christian Academy 23
Bayard 59, Crawford 41
Bertrand 55, Axtell 48
Bridgeport 54, Perkins County 52
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Hampton 38
Cambridge 48, Wauneta-Palisade 28
Central City 49, Gibbon 26
Cody-Kilgore 66, Hay Springs 63
Cross County 67, Shelby/Rising City 28
Deshler 40, Silver Lake 28
Diller-Odell 40, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 32
Doniphan-Trumbull 77, Blue Hill 36
Douglas County West 80, Schuyler 31
Dundy County-Stratton 73, Arapahoe 51
Elgin Public/Pope John 65, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
Elkhorn 41, Bennington, Kan. 35
Elkhorn Valley 78, Neligh-Oakdale 32
Elm Creek 40, Southern Valley 31
Falls City Sacred Heart 64, Sterling 33
Fort Calhoun 53, Archbishop Bergan 47
Garden County 70, Brady 54
Giltner 45, High Plains Community 34
Gordon/Rushville 66, Hemingford 36
Gothenburg 52, Hershey 35
Guardian Angels 34, Wisner-Pilger 30
Hartington Cedar Catholic 67, Boone Central 61
Howells/Dodge 78, Stanton 41
Humphrey St. Francis 71, Palmer 9
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Clarkson/Leigh 45
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47, Crofton 32
Lawrence-Nelson 34, Red Cloud 26
Leyton 57, Kimball 39
Loomis 67, Overton 43
Malcolm 52, Auburn 50
Maywood-Hayes Center 75, Wallace 31
McCook 67, Chase County 41
Mead 51, Johnson County Central 34
Milford 59, Fillmore Central 53
Nebraska Christian 69, St. Edward 60
North Central 51, Burwell 22
North Platte St. Patrick's 60, Sutherland 27
Ogallala 73, Lexington 38
Omaha Skutt Catholic 42, Elkhorn North 35
Osceola 47, Exeter/Milligan 30
Palmyra 64, Southern 53
Parkview Christian 76, Whiting, Iowa 5
Pawnee City 60, Frankfort, Kan. 44
Paxton 68, Medicine Valley 22
Pender 50, Tekamah-Herman 35
Pleasanton 64, Arcadia-Loup City 38
Potter-Dix 63, Morrill 24
Sandhills/Thedford 44, Maxwell 30
Sandhills/Thedford 54, Anselmo-Merna 43
Santee 83, Omaha Nation 63
Shelton 81, Franklin 39
South Loup 53, Twin Loup 40
South Platte 43, Minatare 30
St. Mary's 56, Riverside 44
Stuart 50, Central Valley 31
Summerland 56, CWC 23
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45, Wilcox-Hildreth 31
Syracuse 57, Falls City 33
Wausa 63, Plainview 55
Wayne 37, Battle Creek 28
West Holt 63, Creighton 51
Wilber-Clatonia 41, Heartland 33
Wynot 46, Winside 34
Lourdes Early Bird Tournament=
Championship=
Lincoln Christian 45, Elmwood-Murdock 41
Third Place=
Yutan 49, Nebraska City Lourdes 28
OPS Invitational=
Omaha Central 73, Westview 57
Western Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Alliance 50, Mitchell 33
Chadron 79, Arvada, Colo. 41
Semifinal=
Scottsbluff 65, Sterling, Colo. 37
Sidney 67, Gering 52
