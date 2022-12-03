BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 61, Ord 40

Alma 57, Kenesaw 56

Ansley-Litchfield 50, Hi-Line 37

Aquinas 57, Raymond Central 42

Bancroft-Rosalie 74, Omaha Christian Academy 23

Bayard 59, Crawford 41

Bertrand 55, Axtell 48

Bridgeport 54, Perkins County 52

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Hampton 38

Cambridge 48, Wauneta-Palisade 28

Central City 49, Gibbon 26

Cody-Kilgore 66, Hay Springs 63

Cross County 67, Shelby/Rising City 28

Deshler 40, Silver Lake 28

Diller-Odell 40, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 32

Doniphan-Trumbull 77, Blue Hill 36

Douglas County West 80, Schuyler 31

Dundy County-Stratton 73, Arapahoe 51

Elgin Public/Pope John 65, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

Elkhorn 41, Bennington, Kan. 35

Elkhorn Valley 78, Neligh-Oakdale 32

Elm Creek 40, Southern Valley 31

Falls City Sacred Heart 64, Sterling 33

Fort Calhoun 53, Archbishop Bergan 47

Garden County 70, Brady 54

Giltner 45, High Plains Community 34

Gordon/Rushville 66, Hemingford 36

Gothenburg 52, Hershey 35

Guardian Angels 34, Wisner-Pilger 30

Hartington Cedar Catholic 67, Boone Central 61

Howells/Dodge 78, Stanton 41

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Palmer 9

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Clarkson/Leigh 45

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47, Crofton 32

Lawrence-Nelson 34, Red Cloud 26

Leyton 57, Kimball 39

Loomis 67, Overton 43

Malcolm 52, Auburn 50

Maywood-Hayes Center 75, Wallace 31

McCook 67, Chase County 41

Mead 51, Johnson County Central 34

Milford 59, Fillmore Central 53

Nebraska Christian 69, St. Edward 60

North Central 51, Burwell 22

North Platte St. Patrick's 60, Sutherland 27

Ogallala 73, Lexington 38

Omaha Skutt Catholic 42, Elkhorn North 35

Osceola 47, Exeter/Milligan 30

Palmyra 64, Southern 53

Parkview Christian 76, Whiting, Iowa 5

Pawnee City 60, Frankfort, Kan. 44

Paxton 68, Medicine Valley 22

Pender 50, Tekamah-Herman 35

Pleasanton 64, Arcadia-Loup City 38

Potter-Dix 63, Morrill 24

Sandhills/Thedford 44, Maxwell 30

Sandhills/Thedford 54, Anselmo-Merna 43

Santee 83, Omaha Nation 63

Shelton 81, Franklin 39

South Loup 53, Twin Loup 40

South Platte 43, Minatare 30

St. Mary's 56, Riverside 44

Stuart 50, Central Valley 31

Summerland 56, CWC 23

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45, Wilcox-Hildreth 31

Syracuse 57, Falls City 33

Wausa 63, Plainview 55

Wayne 37, Battle Creek 28

West Holt 63, Creighton 51

Wilber-Clatonia 41, Heartland 33

Wynot 46, Winside 34

Lourdes Early Bird Tournament=

Championship=

Lincoln Christian 45, Elmwood-Murdock 41

Third Place=

Yutan 49, Nebraska City Lourdes 28

OPS Invitational=

Omaha Central 73, Westview 57

Western Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Alliance 50, Mitchell 33

Chadron 79, Arvada, Colo. 41

Semifinal=

Scottsbluff 65, Sterling, Colo. 37

Sidney 67, Gering 52

