PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 40, Imbler 0

Baker 41, Madras 14

Banks 31, Yamhill-Carlton 0

Bend 41, Caldera 0

Burns 31, Nyssa 13

Cascade Christian 35, Lakeview 0

Central 42, Lebanon 8

Colton 50, Santiam 24

Douglas 28, North Valley 26

Eddyville 51, Jewell 19

Forest Grove 34, Hillsboro 14

Gilchrist 27, Days Creek 12

Gold Beach 64, Illinois Valley 41

Grants Pass 27, South Medford 26

Henley 29, Marshfield 15

Jesuit 44, Sunset 17

Joseph 34, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 33

Junction City 35, Cascade 12

Kamiakin, Wash. 46, Hermiston 0

Kennedy 42, Amity 0

La Grande 42, Crook County 14

Lake Oswego 35, Tualatin 31

Liberty 26, Century 13

Mapleton 39, Crow 31

Marist 49, Philomath 7

Monument/Dayville 33, Pine Eagle 26

Mountain View 44, Ridgeview 13

Mountainside 42, Beaverton 14

North Eugene 28, Churchill 13

Oakland 54, North Douglas 6

Pendleton 49, The Dalles 12

Perrydale 68, Alsea 20

Powder Valley 60, Enterprise 12

Powers 59, Glendale 12

Prairie City 27, Harper 6

Prairie, Wash. 48, Corvallis 14

Regis 55, Blanchet Catholic 7

Rogue River 28, Glide 25

Santiam Christian 14, Dayton 6

Scio 39, Newport 6

Seaside 20, Milwaukie 0

Sheldon 42, North Medford 6

Silverton 45, McKay 28

Sisters 31, Pleasant Hill 7

South Albany 29, Dallas 26

South Umpqua 49, Coquille 12

South Wasco County 51, Huntington 32

Springfield 42, Willamette 34

Stayton 55, Cottage Grove 17

Summit 35, Redmond 0

Sutherlin 35, Phoenix 26

Thurston def. South Eugene, forfeit

Umatilla 62, Clatskanie 26

Valley Catholic 48, Corbett 14

Warrenton 47, Rainier 0

West Linn 63, Tigard 14

Weston-McEwen 19, Irrigon 14

Wilsonville 35, Southridge 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op vs. Myrtle Point, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

