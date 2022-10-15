PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 40, Imbler 0
Baker 41, Madras 14
Banks 31, Yamhill-Carlton 0
Bend 41, Caldera 0
Burns 31, Nyssa 13
Cascade Christian 35, Lakeview 0
Central 42, Lebanon 8
Colton 50, Santiam 24
Douglas 28, North Valley 26
Eddyville 51, Jewell 19
Forest Grove 34, Hillsboro 14
Gilchrist 27, Days Creek 12
Gold Beach 64, Illinois Valley 41
Grants Pass 27, South Medford 26
Henley 29, Marshfield 15
Jesuit 44, Sunset 17
Joseph 34, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 33
Junction City 35, Cascade 12
Kamiakin, Wash. 46, Hermiston 0
Kennedy 42, Amity 0
La Grande 42, Crook County 14
Lake Oswego 35, Tualatin 31
Liberty 26, Century 13
Mapleton 39, Crow 31
Marist 49, Philomath 7
Monument/Dayville 33, Pine Eagle 26
Mountain View 44, Ridgeview 13
Mountainside 42, Beaverton 14
North Eugene 28, Churchill 13
Oakland 54, North Douglas 6
Pendleton 49, The Dalles 12
Perrydale 68, Alsea 20
Powder Valley 60, Enterprise 12
Powers 59, Glendale 12
Prairie City 27, Harper 6
Prairie, Wash. 48, Corvallis 14
Regis 55, Blanchet Catholic 7
Rogue River 28, Glide 25
Santiam Christian 14, Dayton 6
Scio 39, Newport 6
Seaside 20, Milwaukie 0
Sheldon 42, North Medford 6
Silverton 45, McKay 28
Sisters 31, Pleasant Hill 7
South Albany 29, Dallas 26
South Umpqua 49, Coquille 12
South Wasco County 51, Huntington 32
Springfield 42, Willamette 34
Stayton 55, Cottage Grove 17
Summit 35, Redmond 0
Sutherlin 35, Phoenix 26
Thurston def. South Eugene, forfeit
Umatilla 62, Clatskanie 26
Valley Catholic 48, Corbett 14
Warrenton 47, Rainier 0
West Linn 63, Tigard 14
Weston-McEwen 19, Irrigon 14
Wilsonville 35, Southridge 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op vs. Myrtle Point, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
