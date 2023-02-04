BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 68, Huntington 37

Ashland 54, Thurston 39

Astoria 59, St. Helens 46

Baker 67, Pendleton 52

Barlow 91, Gresham 72

Benson 62, McDaniel 53

Bonanza 48, North Lake/Paisley 34

Burns 64, McLoughlin 45

C.S. Lewis 54, McKenzie 32

Canby 73, Hillsboro 40

Cascade Christian 72, Brookings-Harbor 37

Central 56, South Albany 55

Central Catholic 76, Clackamas 52

Century 67, McMinnville 44

Chiloquin 38, Crosspoint Christian 34

Colton 48, Culver 29

Country Christian 44, Valor Christian 15

Crater 72, Springfield 37

Crescent Valley 51, McKay 37

Days Creek 47, Myrtle Point 43

Dayton 71, Jefferson 46

De La Salle 75, Horizon Christian Tualatin 29

Gladstone 61, Molalla 45

Grant 57, Jefferson PDX 42

Henley 55, Phoenix 43

Heppner 68, Enterprise 41

Hood River 65, Centennial 59

Imbler 49, Powder Valley 42

Ione/Arlington 57, Condon 53

Jesuit 71, Sunset 32

Jordan Valley 60, Harper 54

Junction City 52, Topeka, Kan. 46

Kennedy 44, Gervais 33

Klamath 43, Hidden Valley 36

Knappa 58, Gaston 11

La Pine 62, Siuslaw 55

Lincoln 67, Franklin 31

Lost River def. Gilchrist, forfeit

Lowell 51, Waldport 18

Mannahouse Christian 75, Clatskanie 45

McNary 72, South Salem 57

Mountain View 75, Caldera 64

Mountainside 52, Beaverton 51

Nelson 71, Reynolds 39

New Hope Christian 52, Umpqua Valley Christian 51

Nixyaawii 67, Union 60

North Douglas 76, Riddle 30

North Eugene 72, Eagle Point 46

North Medford 97, South Eugene 65

Pacific 39, Glendale 27

Pilot Rock 79, Elgin 38

Pine Eagle 45, Wallowa 37

Redmond 51, Ridgeview 43

Regis 72, Santiam 69

Riverdale 62, Corbett 44

Roosevelt 68, Wells 62

Seaside 58, Tillamook 49

Sherwood 61, Forest Grove 31

Silverton 49, Lebanon 43

South Medford 59, Sheldon 50

South Umpqua 67, Glide 64

South Wasco County 61, Dufur 45

Southridge 77, Aloha 19

Stanfield 61, Grant Union 48

Summit 67, Bend 33

Sutherlin 61, Coquille 41

Vale 56, Riverside 28

West Salem 68, Sprague 60

Western Christian High School 66, Oregon Episcopal 65, 2OT

Willamette Valley Christian 49, St. Paul 45

Willamina 58, Blanchet Catholic 51

Wilsonville 66, Putnam 37

Yoncalla 50, Powers 48, OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

