BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 68, Huntington 37
Ashland 54, Thurston 39
Astoria 59, St. Helens 46
Baker 67, Pendleton 52
Barlow 91, Gresham 72
Benson 62, McDaniel 53
Bonanza 48, North Lake/Paisley 34
Burns 64, McLoughlin 45
C.S. Lewis 54, McKenzie 32
Canby 73, Hillsboro 40
Cascade Christian 72, Brookings-Harbor 37
Central 56, South Albany 55
Central Catholic 76, Clackamas 52
Century 67, McMinnville 44
Chiloquin 38, Crosspoint Christian 34
Colton 48, Culver 29
Country Christian 44, Valor Christian 15
Crater 72, Springfield 37
Crescent Valley 51, McKay 37
Days Creek 47, Myrtle Point 43
Dayton 71, Jefferson 46
De La Salle 75, Horizon Christian Tualatin 29
Gladstone 61, Molalla 45
Grant 57, Jefferson PDX 42
Henley 55, Phoenix 43
Heppner 68, Enterprise 41
Hood River 65, Centennial 59
Imbler 49, Powder Valley 42
Ione/Arlington 57, Condon 53
Jesuit 71, Sunset 32
Jordan Valley 60, Harper 54
Junction City 52, Topeka, Kan. 46
Kennedy 44, Gervais 33
Klamath 43, Hidden Valley 36
Knappa 58, Gaston 11
La Pine 62, Siuslaw 55
Lincoln 67, Franklin 31
Lost River def. Gilchrist, forfeit
Lowell 51, Waldport 18
Mannahouse Christian 75, Clatskanie 45
McNary 72, South Salem 57
Mountain View 75, Caldera 64
Mountainside 52, Beaverton 51
Nelson 71, Reynolds 39
New Hope Christian 52, Umpqua Valley Christian 51
Nixyaawii 67, Union 60
North Douglas 76, Riddle 30
North Eugene 72, Eagle Point 46
North Medford 97, South Eugene 65
Pacific 39, Glendale 27
Pilot Rock 79, Elgin 38
Pine Eagle 45, Wallowa 37
Redmond 51, Ridgeview 43
Regis 72, Santiam 69
Riverdale 62, Corbett 44
Roosevelt 68, Wells 62
Seaside 58, Tillamook 49
Sherwood 61, Forest Grove 31
Silverton 49, Lebanon 43
South Medford 59, Sheldon 50
South Umpqua 67, Glide 64
South Wasco County 61, Dufur 45
Southridge 77, Aloha 19
Stanfield 61, Grant Union 48
Summit 67, Bend 33
Sutherlin 61, Coquille 41
Vale 56, Riverside 28
West Salem 68, Sprague 60
Western Christian High School 66, Oregon Episcopal 65, 2OT
Willamette Valley Christian 49, St. Paul 45
Willamina 58, Blanchet Catholic 51
Wilsonville 66, Putnam 37
Yoncalla 50, Powers 48, OT
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.