PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 35, Heritage 0
Avon 0, Franklin Central 0, OT
Bedford N. Lawrence 36, Seymour 28
Beech Grove 38, Southport 9
Bloomington North 49, North Vigo 12
Bloomington South 41, South Vigo 14
Bluffton 19, Jay Co. 7
Brownsburg 42, Fishers 28
Brownstown 40, N. Harrison 7
Carmel 17, Lawrence North 14
Carroll (Flora) 47, Eastern (Greentown) 7
Center Grove 36, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Ohio 18
Centerville 42, Tri 0
Central Noble 31, Fremont 21
Churubusco 52, Prairie Heights 7
Clinton Central 28, Taylor 12
Columbia City 49, DeKalb 17
Columbus East 42, New Albany 13
Concord 52, Wawasee 0
Covenant Christian 50, Indpls Tindley 14
Crown Point 49, Portage 6
Decatur Central 27, Mooresville 21
Delphi 42, Tri-Central 7
E. Central 42, Batesville 0
Eastern (Greene) 35, Clarksville 8
Eastern (Pekin) 41, Corydon 14
Eastern Hancock 45, Knightstown 13
Eastside 15, Garrett 8
Evansville Memorial 29, Evansville Harrison 0
Evansville North 48, Evansville Bosse 16
Evansville Reitz 69, Evansville Central 7
Floyd Central 42, Jeffersonville 7
Fountain Central 64, Attica 12
Frontier 67, Indpls Irvington 8
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 28, Homestead 27
Ft. Wayne Luers 38, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0
Ft. Wayne North 38, Ft. Wayne Northrop 6
Ft. Wayne Snider 27, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 24
Ft. Wayne Wayne 47, Ft. Wayne South 6
Gibson Southern 38, Southridge 10
Greencastle 49, Sullivan 21
Greenfield 47, Shelbyville 0
Griffith 21, River Forest 20
Hagerstown 41, Miami Valley Christian Academy, Ohio 0
Hamilton Hts. 32, Western 0
Hammond Morton 46, Calumet 6
Hanover Central 47, Kankakee Valley 7
Heritage Christian 35, Indpls Scecina 21
Heritage Hills 10, N. Posey 0
Hobart 27, Andrean 24
Holgate, Ohio 22, Harlan Christian 8
Huntington North 13, Bellmont 12
Indpls Attucks 64, Purdue Polytechnic 7
Indpls Ben Davis 31, Warren Central 28
Indpls Cathedral 49, Indpls N. Central 6
Indpls Chatard 28, Columbus North 3
Indpls Lutheran 49, Cascade 13
Indpls Park Tudor 47, Shenandoah 7
Indpls Perry Meridian 28, Whiteland 13
Indpls Ritter 38, Indpls Shortridge 27
Indpls Roncalli 35, Guerin Catholic 21
Jasper 35, Evansville Mater Dei 21
Jennings Co. 54, Madison 26
Jimtown 35, Bremen 24
Knox 37, Glenn 8
Kokomo 35, Marion 20
LaVille 36, Caston 6
Lafayette Catholic 49, Tipton 7
Lafayette Harrison 51, Anderson 7
Lafayette Jeff 41, Muncie Central 0
Lake Central 17, LaPorte 12
Lakeland 38, Angola 37
Lapel 42, N. Decatur 7
Lawrence Central 28, Indpls Pike 20
Lawrenceburg 42, Franklin Co. 7
Lebanon 42, Frankfort 6
Leo 14, E. Noble 7
Linton 20, Boonville 14
Lowell 42, Highland 12
Martinsville 32, Franklin 14
McCutcheon 42, Logansport 10
Merrillville 17, Michigan City 0
Milan 49, Greenwood Christian 6
Mishawaka 42, Plymouth 6
Mishawaka Marian 13, S. Bend Adams 6, OT
Mitchell 47, Crawford Co. 29
Monrovia 45, Speedway 35
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 31, Delta 20
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 42, Forest Park 20
N. Daviess 66, Edinburgh 28
N. Judson 21, Winamac 8
N. Knox 34, N. Central (Farmersburg) 6
N. Miami 24, Whitko 19
N. Montgomery 20, Western Boone 17
N. Putnam 48, Cloverdale 0
N. Vermillion 28, Riverton Parke 14
N. White 58, Wes-Del 26
New Haven 41, Norwell 15
New Palestine 34, Pendleton Hts. 14
New Prairie 29, S. Bend St. Joseph's 26
Noblesville 24, Zionsville 7
Northeastern 67, Union City 14
Northfield 28, Manchester 7
Northridge 43, Goshen 6
Northview 41, Owen Valley 7
Northwestern 59, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 7
Owen Co., Ky. 28, Switzerland Co. 6
Paoli 39, W. Washington 0
Penn 21, Elkhart 0
Perry Central 56, Tecumseh 21
Peru 27, Maconaquah 26
Pioneer 28, Hammond Central 12
Plainfield 46, Greenwood 20
Princeton 39, Washington 35
Providence 42, Charlestown 14
Richmond 19, Indpls Tech 0
Rochester 44, Cass 6
Rushville 52, Connersville 28
S. Adams 28, Monroe Central 13
S. Bend Riley 46, Indpls Washington 6
S. Bend Washington 48, S. Bend Clay 6
S. Central (Union Mills) 55, Hammond Noll 22
S. Dearborn 74, Greensburg 0
S. Decatur 55, Southside Home School 8
S. Putnam 56, Edgewood 13
S. Spencer 48, Pike Central 14
S. Vermillion 50, Covington 14
Seeger 34, Parke Heritage 20
Silver Creek 24, Scottsburg 7
Southmont 48, Crawfordsville 18
Southwood 41, Wabash 20
Spring Valley 46, Salem 11
Tell City 47, Hancock Co., Ky. 20
Tippecanoe Valley 59, Culver Academy 28
Tri-County 34, S. Newton 18
Tri-West 21, Danville 0
Triton 58, Culver 6
Triton Central 49, Indian Creek 35
Twin Lakes 41, Benton Central 14
Valparaiso 28, Chesterton 14
Vincennes 26, Castle 21
W. Central 68, N. Newton 6
W. Lafayette 40, Rensselaer 6
W. Noble 38, Fairfield 8
W. Vigo 41, Brown Co. 21
Warsaw 45, NorthWood 21
Westfield 30, Hamilton Southeastern 28
Wheeler 28, Boone Grove 20
Winchester 45, Union Co. 0
Woodlan 33, Southern Wells 3
Yorktown 34, New Castle 28
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
