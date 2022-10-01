PREP FOOTBALL=
Abundant Life, Ark. 22, Destiny Christian 16
Afton 7, Wyandotte 0
Anadarko 21, McLoud 20
Apache 32, Hobart 6
Atoka 31, Marietta 6
Balko 46, Cherokee 0
Bartlesville 55, OKC U.S. Grant 0
Beggs 72, Victory Christian 46
Berryhill 28, Muldrow 21
Bethany 59, Bridge Creek 0
Bethel 55, Kellyville 47
Bixby 80, Southmoore 0
Blanchard 19, Newcastle 0
Bristow 58, Dewey 6
Broken Bow 48, Fort Gibson 24
Burns Flat-Dill City 20, Mooreland 14
Caddo 44, Wilson 22
Carl Albert 59, Shawnee 7
Carnegie 36, Cordell 0
Cascia Hall 29, Central 25
Cashion 55, Western Heights 8
Chandler 47, Meeker 28
Chelsea 28, Morrison 12
Chickasha 31, John Marshall 14
Choctaw 56, Capitol Hill 6
Claremore Christian 70, Life Christian 40
Collinsville 28, Bishop Kelley 21
Comanche 42, Crooked Oak 34
Coweta 55, Sapulpa 13
Coyle 50, South Coffeyville 0
Crescent 26, Christian Heritage Academy 13
Cushing 63, Catoosa 7
Davenport 36, Alex 0
Davis 45, Lexington 12
Deer Creek 51, Putnam City 7
Depew 50, Midway 16
Dewar 46, Velma-Alma 0
Edmond North 36, Edmond Santa Fe 35
El Reno 41, Noble 40, OT
Elgin 35, Ardmore 0
Elk City 14, Clinton 12
Enid 49, Moore 35
Eufaula 47, Heavener 13
Fairland 43, Hulbert 14
Fairview 70, Thomas Fay Custer 12
Frederick 55, Little Axe 0
Garber 62, Yale 60
Geary 28, Bray-Doyle 0
Glenpool 38, Durant 35
Gore 61, Canadian 0
Grove 63, Claremore 28
Hartshorne 51, Wewoka 14
Haskell 50, Porter Consolidated 0
Hennessey 21, Perry 14
Henryetta 42, Sequoyah Tahlequah 28
Heritage Hall 56, Pauls Valley 20
Hilldale 24, Ada 16
Holdenville 42, Tishomingo 8
Hominy 47, Oklahoma Union 8
Hooker 50, Sayre 14
Hugo 62, Wilburton 0
Idabel 54, Valliant 6
Jay 66, Inola 27
Jenks 28, Westmoore 22
Jones 20, Crossings Christian School 10
Kansas 21, Morris 14
Kiefer 24, Sperry 21
Kingfisher 50, Mount St. Mary 13
Kingston 45, Coalgate 7
Liberty 43, Konawa 24
Lindsay 12, Purcell 7
Lone Grove 41, Marlow 21
Luther 60, Star Spencer 6
MacArthur 54, Altus 0
Maud 62, Dustin 0
Maysville 52, Fox 6
McAlester 34, Del City 33, OT
McGuinness 49, Eisenhower 15
Medford 34, Boise City 6
Memorial 42, Tulsa East Central 33
Metro Christian 63, Perkins-Tryon 28
Miami 19, McLain/TSST 18
Midwest City 48, Duncan 26
Millwood 56, Chisholm 6
Minco 41, Watonga 6
Mountain View-Gotebo 48, Corn Bible Academy 0
Muskogee 61, Putnam West 0
Mustang 27, Owasso 17
NOAH 71, HSAA, Texas 6
Newkirk 38, Alva 28
Norman 38, Edmond Memorial 34
North Rock Creek 28, Mannford 21
Oklahoma Bible 58, Waukomis 12
Oklahoma Christian School 57, Blackwell 0
Panama 38, Talihina 0
Paoli 64, Bowlegs 54
Plainview 34, Dickson 12
Pocola 30, Central Sallisaw 8
Ponca City 24, Lawton 16
Poteau 17, Madill 14
Prague 59, Keys (Park Hill) 6
Putnam North 34, OKC Northwest 0
Quapaw 36, Commerce 13
Rejoice Christian School 42, Sequoyah-Claremore 34
Ringling 46, Dibble 14
Rush Springs 24, Healdton 16
Salina 40, Adair 34
Sand Springs 25, Tahlequah 21
Seiling 46, Pond Creek-Hunter 12
Seminole 52, Checotah 26
Shattuck 22, Waurika 6
Skiatook 28, Cleveland 14
Snyder 8, Empire 6
Southwest Christian 72, Arkansas Christian Academy, Ark. 54
Spiro 7, Antlers 0
Stigler 43, Locust Grove 14
Stillwater 38, Booker T. Washington 6
Stilwell 24, Sallisaw 20
Stratford 42, Wayne 14
Stroud 55, Allen 0
Sulphur 51, Douglass 6
Tecumseh 40, OKC Classen Adv. 14
Texhoma 39, Merritt 20
Thackerville 60, Sasakwa 8
Timberlake 52, Tyrone 0
Tipton 54, Ryan 0
Tonkawa 37, Pawnee 26
Tulsa Edison 48, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0
Tulsa Rogers 21, Pryor 18
Turpin 68, Ringwood 18
Tuttle 38, Harrah 7
Union 61, Yukon 3
Verdigris 28, Holland Hall 6
Vian 52, Roland 13
Vinita 47, Nowata 0
Wagoner 36, Oologah 0
Walters 32, Mangum 14
Warner 35, Okemah 0
Washington 42, Community Christian 7
Watts 50, Bluejacket 0
Waynoka 50, Buffalo 14
Weatherford 33, Woodward 14
Welch 40, Olive 6
Weleetka 50, Keota 16
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 61, Copan 12
Westville 20, Okmulgee 18
Wilson-Henryetta 46, Oaks 20
Woodland 22, Chouteau-Mazie 0
Wynnewood 41, Elmore City 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
