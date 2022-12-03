GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ben Lomond 36, Roy 28
Bloomfield, N.M. 42, Whitehorse 31
Bountiful 56, Maple Mountain 31
Carbon 52, Summit Academy 36
Cedar Valley 52, Real Salt Lake 23
Clearfield 43, Kearns 26
Farmington 64, Spanish Fork 47
Jordan 51, West Jordan 43
Kayenta Monument Valley, Ariz. 70, East 57
Monument Valley 50, Shiprock, N.M. 30
Rich County 55, St. Joseph 23
Sky View 54, Olympus 50
South Sevier 53, Piute 0
Tabiona 66, Monticello 25
Taylorsville 44, Bonneville 36
Delta Tournament=
Delta 46, Maeser Prep Academy 30
Duchesne 50, South Summit 43
Duchesne 62, Maeser Prep Academy 38
Desert Hills Holiday Classic=
Salem Hills 49, Hurricane 44
Morgan Winter Classic=
Morgan 64, Orem 24
Syracuse 63, Bear River 24
Shannon Johnson Classic=
FMHS, Colo. 53, Viewmont 26
Wasatch 45, Emery 42
Westlake 56, Union 15
