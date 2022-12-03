GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ben Lomond 36, Roy 28

Bloomfield, N.M. 42, Whitehorse 31

Bountiful 56, Maple Mountain 31

Carbon 52, Summit Academy 36

Cedar Valley 52, Real Salt Lake 23

Clearfield 43, Kearns 26

Farmington 64, Spanish Fork 47

Jordan 51, West Jordan 43

Kayenta Monument Valley, Ariz. 70, East 57

Monument Valley 50, Shiprock, N.M. 30

Rich County 55, St. Joseph 23

Sky View 54, Olympus 50

South Sevier 53, Piute 0

Tabiona 66, Monticello 25

Taylorsville 44, Bonneville 36

Delta Tournament=

Delta 46, Maeser Prep Academy 30

Duchesne 50, South Summit 43

Duchesne 62, Maeser Prep Academy 38

Desert Hills Holiday Classic=

Salem Hills 49, Hurricane 44

Morgan Winter Classic=

Morgan 64, Orem 24

Syracuse 63, Bear River 24

Shannon Johnson Classic=

FMHS, Colo. 53, Viewmont 26

Wasatch 45, Emery 42

Westlake 56, Union 15

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you