GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anniston 69, Fort Payne 49
Athens 48, Columbia 21
Austin 37, Florence 36
Bob Jones 66, James Clemens 23
Brilliant 51, Saint Bernard Prep 15
Center Point 42, Shades Valley 34
Central-Tuscaloosa 44, Paul Bryant 41
Chelsea 44, Briarwood Christian 31
Choctaw County 63, Southern Choctaw 27
Covenant Christian 57, Hubbard 55
Dora 60, Sumiton Christian 39
Douglas 40, Brindlee Mountain 30
Elba 37, Northside Methodist 31
Elkmont 62, Wilson 26
Geneva 56, Geneva County 42
Gulf Shores 62, Foley 39
Guntersville 52, Mae Jemison 42
Hartselle 55, Muscle Shoals 43
Hayden 80, Locust Fork 62
Headland 44, Pike County 42
Helena 49, Chilton County 33
Hoover 77, Tuscaloosa County 17
J.F. Shields 62, McKenzie 33
Lamar County 50, Aliceville 43
Lawrence County 64, Decatur Heritage 56
Lexington 43, Mars Hill Bible 42
Linden 48, Keith 17
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 52, Whitesburg Christian 16
Luverne 38, Highland Home 29
Marbury 53, Autaugaville 44
Minor 46, Jasper 36
Mortimer Jordan 67, Clay-Chalkville 40
Oak Mountain 69, Thompson 52
Ohatchee 49, Munford 14
Orange Beach 61, J.U. Blacksher 52
Parker 43, Pinson Valley 25
Pelham 66, Calera 40
Prattville 62, Dothan 48
Russellville 43, Haleyville 40
Sand Rock 69, Fyffe 47
Scottsboro 65, Westminster Christian Academy 24
Smiths Station 54, Russell County 39
Sparkman 60, Albertville 32
Vestavia Hills 37, Spain Park 35
Vincent 50, Fayetteville 17
Wetumpka 60, Alabama Christian Academy 37
Williamson 30, Murphy 27
Winston County 54, Curry 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/