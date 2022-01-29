GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anniston 69, Fort Payne 49

Athens 48, Columbia 21

Austin 37, Florence 36

Bob Jones 66, James Clemens 23

Brilliant 51, Saint Bernard Prep 15

Center Point 42, Shades Valley 34

Central-Tuscaloosa 44, Paul Bryant 41

Chelsea 44, Briarwood Christian 31

Choctaw County 63, Southern Choctaw 27

Covenant Christian 57, Hubbard 55

Dora 60, Sumiton Christian 39

Douglas 40, Brindlee Mountain 30

Elba 37, Northside Methodist 31

Elkmont 62, Wilson 26

Geneva 56, Geneva County 42

Gulf Shores 62, Foley 39

Guntersville 52, Mae Jemison 42

Hartselle 55, Muscle Shoals 43

Hayden 80, Locust Fork 62

Headland 44, Pike County 42

Helena 49, Chilton County 33

Hoover 77, Tuscaloosa County 17

J.F. Shields 62, McKenzie 33

Lamar County 50, Aliceville 43

Lawrence County 64, Decatur Heritage 56

Lexington 43, Mars Hill Bible 42

Linden 48, Keith 17

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 52, Whitesburg Christian 16

Luverne 38, Highland Home 29

Marbury 53, Autaugaville 44

Minor 46, Jasper 36

Mortimer Jordan 67, Clay-Chalkville 40

Oak Mountain 69, Thompson 52

Ohatchee 49, Munford 14

Orange Beach 61, J.U. Blacksher 52

Parker 43, Pinson Valley 25

Pelham 66, Calera 40

Prattville 62, Dothan 48

Russellville 43, Haleyville 40

Sand Rock 69, Fyffe 47

Scottsboro 65, Westminster Christian Academy 24

Smiths Station 54, Russell County 39

Sparkman 60, Albertville 32

Vestavia Hills 37, Spain Park 35

Vincent 50, Fayetteville 17

Wetumpka 60, Alabama Christian Academy 37

Williamson 30, Murphy 27

Winston County 54, Curry 34

