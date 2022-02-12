GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 67, Dreher 53

Abbeville 46, Liberty 34

Ashley Ridge 68, R.B. Stall 67

Blue Ridge 71, Palmetto 28

Calhoun County 65, Williston-Elko 28

Cathedral Academy 73, Ashley Hall 38

Cheraw 48, Central 36

Cross 65, Palmetto Scholars Academy 31

Emerald 54, Union County 41

Fort Dorchester 55, West Ashley 52

Gaffney 59, Boiling Springs 33

Hammond 56, Legion Collegiate 55

Irmo 60, Lugoff-Elgin 47

Landrum 55, Blacksburg 35

Lucy G. Beckham 35, Hilton Head Island 28

Nation Ford 36, Fort Mill 32

Newberry Academy 46, Laurens Academy 42

North Central 61, Andrew Jackson 34

Northwood Academy 70, Pinewood Prep 53

Patrick Henry Academy 61, Andrew Jackson Academy 34

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 59, Bob Jones Academy 21

Ridge View 58, Blythewood 24

Rock Hill 70, Northwestern 35

South Pointe 45, York Comprehensive 16

Spartanburg Day 52, Oakbrook Prep 32

Spring Valley 66, Dutch Fork 61

St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic 41, Low Country Prep 38

St. John's Christian Academy 72, Summerville Faith Christian 19

Timberland 71, Lake Marion 33

Westwood 64, Richland Northeast 17

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

