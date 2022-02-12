GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 67, Dreher 53
Abbeville 46, Liberty 34
Ashley Ridge 68, R.B. Stall 67
Blue Ridge 71, Palmetto 28
Calhoun County 65, Williston-Elko 28
Cathedral Academy 73, Ashley Hall 38
Cheraw 48, Central 36
Cross 65, Palmetto Scholars Academy 31
Emerald 54, Union County 41
Fort Dorchester 55, West Ashley 52
Gaffney 59, Boiling Springs 33
Hammond 56, Legion Collegiate 55
Irmo 60, Lugoff-Elgin 47
Landrum 55, Blacksburg 35
Lucy G. Beckham 35, Hilton Head Island 28
Nation Ford 36, Fort Mill 32
Newberry Academy 46, Laurens Academy 42
North Central 61, Andrew Jackson 34
Northwood Academy 70, Pinewood Prep 53
Patrick Henry Academy 61, Andrew Jackson Academy 34
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 59, Bob Jones Academy 21
Ridge View 58, Blythewood 24
Rock Hill 70, Northwestern 35
South Pointe 45, York Comprehensive 16
Spartanburg Day 52, Oakbrook Prep 32
Spring Valley 66, Dutch Fork 61
St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic 41, Low Country Prep 38
St. John's Christian Academy 72, Summerville Faith Christian 19
Timberland 71, Lake Marion 33
Westwood 64, Richland Northeast 17
