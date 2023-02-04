BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albuquerque Academy 72, Valley 60
Artesia 44, Goddard 38, OT
Aztec 61, Shiprock 56
Carlsbad 58, Hobbs 29
Deming 59, Silver 52
Espanola Valley 57, Pojoaque 54
Gallup 67, Bloomfield 53
Hope Christian 79, Bernalillo 72
Hot Springs 60, Hatch Valley 21
Kirtland Central 63, Miyamura 47
Los Alamos 48, Moriarty 43
NMSD 45, Metro Deaf School, Minn. 30
Pine Hill 60, Evangel Christian 58
Roswell 63, Clovis 60
Santa Fe Indian 55, West Las Vegas 53
St. Michael's 87, Raton 40
St. Pius X 50, Belen 37
Valencia 80, Grants 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
