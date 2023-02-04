BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albuquerque Academy 72, Valley 60

Artesia 44, Goddard 38, OT

Aztec 61, Shiprock 56

Carlsbad 58, Hobbs 29

Deming 59, Silver 52

Espanola Valley 57, Pojoaque 54

Gallup 67, Bloomfield 53

Hope Christian 79, Bernalillo 72

Hot Springs 60, Hatch Valley 21

Kirtland Central 63, Miyamura 47

Los Alamos 48, Moriarty 43

NMSD 45, Metro Deaf School, Minn. 30

Pine Hill 60, Evangel Christian 58

Roswell 63, Clovis 60

Santa Fe Indian 55, West Las Vegas 53

St. Michael's 87, Raton 40

St. Pius X 50, Belen 37

Valencia 80, Grants 61

