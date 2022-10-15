PREP FOOTBALL=

Belt 46, Chinook 12

Bigfork 20, Florence 19

Billings West 27, Great Falls Russell 3

Bozeman 38, Gallatin 14

Bridger 58, Absarokee 6

Butte 55, Missoula Hellgate 0

Clark Fork 56, Darby 20

Conrad 34, Wolf Point 14

Corvallis 38, Ronan 21

Dillon 51, East Helena 0

Eureka 48, Anaconda 14

Fairview 62, Carter County 12

Fort Benton 50, Shelby 20

Great Falls 28, Billings Senior 0

Hamilton 54, Libby 13

Havre 42, Livingston 0

Helena 40, Missoula Big Sky 3

Helena Capital 40, Missoula Sentinel 6

Huntley Project 63, Colstrip 12

Jefferson (Boulder) 48, Columbus 12

Kalispell Glacier 49, Kalispell Flathead 14

Laurel 42, Glendive 0

Lewistown (Fergus) 17, Billings Central 7

Malta 37, Glasgow 6

Malta-Whitewater-Saco 37, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 6

Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 50, Three Forks/Willow Creek 6

Miles City 37, Sidney 27

Victor 70, Troy 52

Whitefish 24, Columbia Falls 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

