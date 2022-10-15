PREP FOOTBALL=
Belt 46, Chinook 12
Bigfork 20, Florence 19
Billings West 27, Great Falls Russell 3
Bozeman 38, Gallatin 14
Bridger 58, Absarokee 6
Butte 55, Missoula Hellgate 0
Clark Fork 56, Darby 20
Conrad 34, Wolf Point 14
Corvallis 38, Ronan 21
Dillon 51, East Helena 0
Eureka 48, Anaconda 14
Fairview 62, Carter County 12
Fort Benton 50, Shelby 20
Great Falls 28, Billings Senior 0
Hamilton 54, Libby 13
Havre 42, Livingston 0
Helena 40, Missoula Big Sky 3
Helena Capital 40, Missoula Sentinel 6
Huntley Project 63, Colstrip 12
Jefferson (Boulder) 48, Columbus 12
Kalispell Glacier 49, Kalispell Flathead 14
Laurel 42, Glendive 0
Lewistown (Fergus) 17, Billings Central 7
Malta 37, Glasgow 6
Malta-Whitewater-Saco 37, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 6
Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 50, Three Forks/Willow Creek 6
Miles City 37, Sidney 27
Victor 70, Troy 52
Whitefish 24, Columbia Falls 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
