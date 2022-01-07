BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 76, Akr. Garfield 57

Akr. East 60, Akr. Ellet 46

Akr. Firestone 44, Akr. North 32

Akr. Hoban 71, Cle. Benedictine 40

Akr. Manchester 75, Orrville 52

Albany Alexander 52, McArthur Vinton County 50

Alliance Marlington 62, Can. South 42

Antwerp 62, Sherwood Fairview 23

Apple Creek Waynedale 70, Doylestown Chippewa 55

Ashland 67, Mt. Vernon 65

Ashland Mapleton 66, Ashland Crestview 61

Ashville Teays Valley 47, Circleville 32

Attica Seneca E. 67, Morral Ridgedale 62

Atwater Waterloo 58, Mineral Ridge 41

Aurora 57, Barberton 56

Baltimore Liberty Union 62, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 33

Batavia 65, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 33

Bay Village Bay 88, Westlake 85

Bellaire 69, Belmont Union Local 57

Bellefontaine 47, London 44

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 53, Spring. NW 42

Beloit W. Branch 48, Minerva 39

Berea-Midpark 72, N. Ridgeville 69

Bishop Watterson 46, Bishop Ready 41

Bloom-Carroll 50, Circleville Logan Elm 25

Bluffton 49, Convoy Crestview 48

Botkins 44, Jackson Center 39

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 81, Twinsburg 51

Bristol 77, Kinsman Badger 41

Brookfield 64, Warren Champion 59

Byesville Meadowbrook 67, Crooksville 17

Caldwell 69, Beverly Ft. Frye 52

Camden Preble Shawnee 92, Bradford 72

Campbell Memorial 71, Columbiana Crestview 41

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 84, Zanesville Rosecrans 48

Carrollton 59, Salem 58

Cedarville 69, N. Lewisburg Triad 55

Celina 60, Kenton 54

Chagrin Falls Kenston 75, Eastlake North 55

Chillicothe Unioto 62, Southeastern 46

Chillicothe Zane Trace 68, Frankfort Adena 32

Cin. Elder 46, Cin. Moeller 37

Cin. Indian Hill 63, Cin. Deer Park 44

Cin. Mt. Healthy 52, Oxford Talawanda 44

Cin. Purcell Marian 58, Cin. Clark Montessori 40

Cin. St. Xavier 54, Cin. La Salle 38

Cin. Sycamore 61, Mason 44

Cin. Walnut Hills 53, Cin. Turpin 50

Cin. Winton Woods 64, Milford 36

Cle. Cent. Cath. 63, Warren JFK 48

Cle. Cent. Cath. 69, Warren JFK 43

Cle. Hts. 56, E. Cle. Shaw 39

Collins Western Reserve 59, New London 17

Cols. St. Charles 46, Cols. DeSales 35

Columbia Station Columbia 72, LaGrange Keystone 51

Columbiana 59, Leetonia 16

Conneaut 64, Erie First Christian Academy, Pa. 61

Copley 66, Richfield Revere 46

Cortland Lakeview 43, Niles McKinley 33

Cortland Maplewood 53, Southington Chalker 48

Crestline 53, Loudonville 40

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 50, Canal Fulton Northwest 30

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 82, Cle. VASJ 62

Dalton 82, West Salem Northwestern 62

Day. Chaminade Julienne 72, Cin. McNicholas 60

Day. Christian 64, Legacy Christian 50

Defiance Ayersville 55, Hicksville 35

Delaware Buckeye Valley 66, Cols. Bexley 44

Delaware Christian 45, Groveport Madison Christian 37

Delphos Jefferson 61, Waynesfield-Goshen 37

Dresden Tri-Valley 64, Philo 40

Dublin Coffman 57, Cols. Upper Arlington 52

Dublin Jerome 55, Lewis Center Olentangy 45

Eaton 71, Germantown Valley View 64

Edon 55, Montpelier 32

Elyria 60, Amherst Steele 57

Elyria Cath. 58, Rocky River 48

Euclid 60, Solon 59

Fairfield 76, Cin. Oak Hills 45

Findlay 63, Fremont Ross 48

Findlay Liberty-Benton 64, Cory-Rawson 26

Franklin 89, Blanchester 57

Fredericktown 53, Mt. Gilead 41

Fremont St. Joseph 57, Lakeside Danbury 52

Ft. Recovery 49, New Knoxville 17

Gahanna Cols. Academy 47, Centerburg 43

Galion Northmor 78, Danville 72, OT

Garfield Hts. 65, Lorain 63

Garfield Hts. Trinity 61, Brooklyn 51

Georgetown 74, Williamsburg 56

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 65, E. Can. 39

Gorham Fayette 46, Stryker 38

Goshen 56, Wilmington 48

Grafton Midview 69, Avon 57

Green 53, Can. Glenoak 30

Greenwich S. Cent. 48, Monroeville 43

Hamilton 47, Cin. Princeton 46

Hamilton Badin 54, Bishop Fenwick 46

Hanoverton United 60, E. Palestine 30

Harrod Allen E. 49, Ada 34

Hartville Lake Center Christian 68, Rootstown 50

Haviland Wayne Trace 55, Defiance Tinora 37

Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 78, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 69

Hilliard Darby 64, Thomas Worthington 45

Houston 35, Sidney Fairlawn 29

Howard E. Knox 41, Cardington-Lincoln 26

Hubbard 67, Canfield S. Range 57

Kalida 57, Ft. Jennings 43

Kent Roosevelt 44, Tallmadge 42, OT

Kettering Alter 89, Day. Carroll 61

Kettering Fairmont 52, Beavercreek 42

Lakewood 56, Parma 48

Lancaster Fairfield Union 58, Amanda-Clearcreek 52

Lebanon 74, Cin. West Clermont 66

Leipsic 59, Columbus Grove 52

Lewistown Indian Lake 51, Richwood N. Union 50

Lexington 57, Millersburg W. Holmes 51

Liberty Christian Academy 66, Shekinah Christian 42

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 79, Cin. Colerain 38

Lima Bath 53, Elida 52

Lima Shawnee 86, Defiance 77

Lima Sr. 70, Tol. Cent. Cath. 56

Linsly, W.Va. 76, Lisbon Beaver 42

Lisbon David Anderson 56, Wellsville 50

Lodi Cloverleaf 57, Akr. Coventry 46

London Madison Plains 53, Spring. NE 44

Louisville Aquinas 59, Alliance 51

Loveland 36, Morrow Little Miami 31

Lowellville 56, Sebring McKinley 25

Lynchburg-Clay 74, W. Union 50

Macedonia Nordonia 38, Stow-Munroe Falls 36

Magnolia Sandy Valley 68, Malvern 65

Marysville 63, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 62

Massillon Tuslaw 56, Navarre Fairless 35

McComb 61, Arlington 49

McDonald 57, Berlin Center Western Reserve 54

Medina 56, Strongsville 31

Medina Buckeye 72, Parma Hts. Holy Name 58

Medina Highland 62, Cuyahoga Falls 59, 2OT

Mentor 58, Brunswick 57

Mentor Lake Cath. 77, Ashtabula St. John 23

Miami Valley Christian Academy 66, Cin. Oyler 60

Middlefield Cardinal 60, Fairport Harbor Harding 53

Middletown 67, W. Chester Lakota W. 60

Middletown Madison Senior 57, Brookville 43

Milford Center Fairbanks 52, Jamestown Greeneview 49

Miller City 40, Continental 27

Milton-Union 61, Day. Northridge 46

Mogadore 70, Ravenna SE 53

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 61, Arcadia 35

Mt. Orab Western Brown 55, New Richmond 52

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 67, Cin. Madeira 29

N. Can. Hoover 58, Massillon Perry 34

N. Royalton 61, Hudson 53

New Bremen 40, Delphos St. John's 38

New Concord John Glenn 60, Thornville Sheridan 52

New Madison Tri-Village 78, New Lebanon Dixie 37

New Middletown Spring. 73, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 32

New Philadelphia 68, Vincent Warren 51

Newton Local 59, Ansonia 50

Norton 46, Mogadore Field 26

Norwalk St. Paul 38, Plymouth 35

Oberlin 67, Lorain Clearview 18

Oberlin Firelands 60, Sullivan Black River 45

Olmsted Falls 73, Avon Lake 69

Ottawa-Glandorf 43, St. Marys Memorial 32

Pandora-Gilboa 54, Van Buren 35

Parma Padua 71, Chardon NDCL 50

Paulding 72, Edgerton 52

Peebles 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 45

Peninsula Woodridge 62, Ravenna 44

Perry 50, Orange 36

Perrysburg 54, Bowling Green 36

Pettisville 43, Holgate 17

Pickerington Cent. 80, Lancaster 45

Pickerington N. 62, New Albany 47

Piketon 51, Bainbridge Paint Valley 40

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 65, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 36

Plain City Jonathan Alder 44, Spring. Shawnee 37

Poland Seminary 63, Girard 53

Powell Olentangy Liberty 48, Hilliard Davidson 45

Reading 53, Cin. Mariemont 46

Rockford Parkway 57, Minster 56

Russia 48, Ft. Loramie 47

Seaman N. Adams 56, RULH 40

Sheffield Brookside 80, Wellington 74

Sidney 61, Greenville 48

Smithville 58, Creston Norwayne 56

Spencerville 57, Van Wert Lincolnview 19

Spring. Cath. Cent. 61, W. Jefferson 53

Spring. Greenon 64, Mechanicsburg 35

Springboro 55, Miamisburg 46

St. Henry 54, Coldwater 38

Stewart Federal Hocking 61, Reedsville Eastern 30

Streetsboro 75, Akr. Springfield 58

Struthers 68, Jefferson Area 57

Sugar Grove Berne Union 40, Grove City Christian 38

Sugarcreek Garaway 69, Newcomerstown 30

Sylvania Northview 50, Sylvania Southview 32

Tipp City Bethel 50, Casstown Miami E. 48

Tol. Start 51, Tol. Scott 39

Tol. Whitmer 63, Tol. St. John's 52

Tree of Life 57, Northside Christian 39

Trenton Edgewood 61, Hamilton Ross 56

Troy 48, Piqua 43

Troy Christian 47, Sidney Lehman 28

Uhrichsville Claymont 58, Strasburg-Franklin 55

Uniontown Lake 48, Can. Cent. Cath. 44

Urbana 64, St. Paris Graham 48

Van Wert 45, Wapakoneta 33

Vandalia Butler 46, Tipp City Tippecanoe 44

Vanlue 54, N. Baltimore 50

Versailles 53, Maria Stein Marion Local 46

Vienna Mathews 78, Windham 29

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 59, Union City Mississinawa Valley 56

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 55, Bowerston Conotton Valley 26

Warren Harding 61, Warren Howland 59

Warsaw River View 83, Zanesville Maysville 74

Washington C.H. 62, Jackson 53

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52, Hillsboro 50

Waterford 61, Belpre 55

Waynesville 61, Monroe 42

Westerville Cent. 78, Galloway Westland 40

Westerville N. 60, Sunbury Big Walnut 48

Westerville S. 74, Canal Winchester 59

Whitehall-Yearling 69, Cols. Grandview Hts. 28

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 51, Napoleon 50

Williamsport Westfall 49, Chillicothe Huntington 35

Wooster 68, Mansfield Madison 43

Worthington Christian 79, Cols. Wellington 57

Worthington Kilbourne 75, Cols. Franklin Hts. 53

Xenia 55, Fairborn 35

Yellow Springs 75, Day. Jefferson 25

Youngs. Boardman 34, Austintown Fitch 24

Youngs. Chaney High School 72, Youngs. Ursuline 52

Youngs. Liberty 70, Leavittsburg LaBrae 60

Youngs. Mooney 59, Youngs. East 28

Youngs. Valley Christian 57, Salineville Southern 41

Zanesville W. Muskingum 65, McConnelsville Morgan 53

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 61, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Berlin Hiland vs. Hudson WRA, ppd.

Bethel-Tate vs. Lees Creek E. Clinton, ccd.

Bidwell River Valley vs. Athens, ppd.

Bridgeport vs. New Matamoras Frontier, ccd.

Cin. Gamble Montessori vs. Cin. Western Hills, ccd.

Cle. St. Ignatius vs. Lakewood St. Edward, ppd.

Cols. Africentric vs. Cols. Briggs, ccd.

Cols. Independence vs. South, ccd.

Cols. Northland vs. Cols. Whetstone, ccd.

Day. Belmont vs. Day. Meadowdale, ccd.

Gallipolis Gallia vs. Chesapeake, ppd.

Greenfield McClain vs. Chillicothe, ppd.

Latham Western vs. Franklin Furnace Green, ppd.

Lucasville Valley vs. Wheelersburg, ppd.

Madison vs. Willoughby S., ccd.

New Lexington vs. Coshocton, ccd.

Portsmouth Sciotoville vs. New Boston Glenwood, ppd.

S. Point vs. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, ppd.

W. Carrollton vs. Riverside Stebbins, ccd.

Wellston vs. Pomeroy Meigs, ccd.

West vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ccd.

