BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 76, Akr. Garfield 57
Akr. East 60, Akr. Ellet 46
Akr. Firestone 44, Akr. North 32
Akr. Hoban 71, Cle. Benedictine 40
Akr. Manchester 75, Orrville 52
Albany Alexander 52, McArthur Vinton County 50
Alliance Marlington 62, Can. South 42
Antwerp 62, Sherwood Fairview 23
Apple Creek Waynedale 70, Doylestown Chippewa 55
Ashland 67, Mt. Vernon 65
Ashland Mapleton 66, Ashland Crestview 61
Ashville Teays Valley 47, Circleville 32
Attica Seneca E. 67, Morral Ridgedale 62
Atwater Waterloo 58, Mineral Ridge 41
Aurora 57, Barberton 56
Baltimore Liberty Union 62, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 33
Batavia 65, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 33
Bay Village Bay 88, Westlake 85
Bellaire 69, Belmont Union Local 57
Bellefontaine 47, London 44
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 53, Spring. NW 42
Beloit W. Branch 48, Minerva 39
Berea-Midpark 72, N. Ridgeville 69
Bishop Watterson 46, Bishop Ready 41
Bloom-Carroll 50, Circleville Logan Elm 25
Bluffton 49, Convoy Crestview 48
Botkins 44, Jackson Center 39
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 81, Twinsburg 51
Bristol 77, Kinsman Badger 41
Brookfield 64, Warren Champion 59
Byesville Meadowbrook 67, Crooksville 17
Caldwell 69, Beverly Ft. Frye 52
Camden Preble Shawnee 92, Bradford 72
Campbell Memorial 71, Columbiana Crestview 41
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 84, Zanesville Rosecrans 48
Carrollton 59, Salem 58
Cedarville 69, N. Lewisburg Triad 55
Celina 60, Kenton 54
Chagrin Falls Kenston 75, Eastlake North 55
Chillicothe Unioto 62, Southeastern 46
Chillicothe Zane Trace 68, Frankfort Adena 32
Cin. Elder 46, Cin. Moeller 37
Cin. Indian Hill 63, Cin. Deer Park 44
Cin. Mt. Healthy 52, Oxford Talawanda 44
Cin. Purcell Marian 58, Cin. Clark Montessori 40
Cin. St. Xavier 54, Cin. La Salle 38
Cin. Sycamore 61, Mason 44
Cin. Walnut Hills 53, Cin. Turpin 50
Cin. Winton Woods 64, Milford 36
Cle. Cent. Cath. 63, Warren JFK 48
Cle. Cent. Cath. 69, Warren JFK 43
Cle. Hts. 56, E. Cle. Shaw 39
Collins Western Reserve 59, New London 17
Cols. St. Charles 46, Cols. DeSales 35
Columbia Station Columbia 72, LaGrange Keystone 51
Columbiana 59, Leetonia 16
Conneaut 64, Erie First Christian Academy, Pa. 61
Copley 66, Richfield Revere 46
Cortland Lakeview 43, Niles McKinley 33
Cortland Maplewood 53, Southington Chalker 48
Crestline 53, Loudonville 40
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 50, Canal Fulton Northwest 30
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 82, Cle. VASJ 62
Dalton 82, West Salem Northwestern 62
Day. Chaminade Julienne 72, Cin. McNicholas 60
Day. Christian 64, Legacy Christian 50
Defiance Ayersville 55, Hicksville 35
Delaware Buckeye Valley 66, Cols. Bexley 44
Delaware Christian 45, Groveport Madison Christian 37
Delphos Jefferson 61, Waynesfield-Goshen 37
Dresden Tri-Valley 64, Philo 40
Dublin Coffman 57, Cols. Upper Arlington 52
Dublin Jerome 55, Lewis Center Olentangy 45
Eaton 71, Germantown Valley View 64
Edon 55, Montpelier 32
Elyria 60, Amherst Steele 57
Elyria Cath. 58, Rocky River 48
Euclid 60, Solon 59
Fairfield 76, Cin. Oak Hills 45
Findlay 63, Fremont Ross 48
Findlay Liberty-Benton 64, Cory-Rawson 26
Franklin 89, Blanchester 57
Fredericktown 53, Mt. Gilead 41
Fremont St. Joseph 57, Lakeside Danbury 52
Ft. Recovery 49, New Knoxville 17
Gahanna Cols. Academy 47, Centerburg 43
Galion Northmor 78, Danville 72, OT
Garfield Hts. 65, Lorain 63
Garfield Hts. Trinity 61, Brooklyn 51
Georgetown 74, Williamsburg 56
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 65, E. Can. 39
Gorham Fayette 46, Stryker 38
Goshen 56, Wilmington 48
Grafton Midview 69, Avon 57
Green 53, Can. Glenoak 30
Greenwich S. Cent. 48, Monroeville 43
Hamilton 47, Cin. Princeton 46
Hamilton Badin 54, Bishop Fenwick 46
Hanoverton United 60, E. Palestine 30
Harrod Allen E. 49, Ada 34
Hartville Lake Center Christian 68, Rootstown 50
Haviland Wayne Trace 55, Defiance Tinora 37
Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 78, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 69
Hilliard Darby 64, Thomas Worthington 45
Houston 35, Sidney Fairlawn 29
Howard E. Knox 41, Cardington-Lincoln 26
Hubbard 67, Canfield S. Range 57
Kalida 57, Ft. Jennings 43
Kent Roosevelt 44, Tallmadge 42, OT
Kettering Alter 89, Day. Carroll 61
Kettering Fairmont 52, Beavercreek 42
Lakewood 56, Parma 48
Lancaster Fairfield Union 58, Amanda-Clearcreek 52
Lebanon 74, Cin. West Clermont 66
Leipsic 59, Columbus Grove 52
Lewistown Indian Lake 51, Richwood N. Union 50
Lexington 57, Millersburg W. Holmes 51
Liberty Christian Academy 66, Shekinah Christian 42
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 79, Cin. Colerain 38
Lima Bath 53, Elida 52
Lima Shawnee 86, Defiance 77
Lima Sr. 70, Tol. Cent. Cath. 56
Linsly, W.Va. 76, Lisbon Beaver 42
Lisbon David Anderson 56, Wellsville 50
Lodi Cloverleaf 57, Akr. Coventry 46
London Madison Plains 53, Spring. NE 44
Louisville Aquinas 59, Alliance 51
Loveland 36, Morrow Little Miami 31
Lowellville 56, Sebring McKinley 25
Lynchburg-Clay 74, W. Union 50
Macedonia Nordonia 38, Stow-Munroe Falls 36
Magnolia Sandy Valley 68, Malvern 65
Marysville 63, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 62
Massillon Tuslaw 56, Navarre Fairless 35
McComb 61, Arlington 49
McDonald 57, Berlin Center Western Reserve 54
Medina 56, Strongsville 31
Medina Buckeye 72, Parma Hts. Holy Name 58
Medina Highland 62, Cuyahoga Falls 59, 2OT
Mentor 58, Brunswick 57
Mentor Lake Cath. 77, Ashtabula St. John 23
Miami Valley Christian Academy 66, Cin. Oyler 60
Middlefield Cardinal 60, Fairport Harbor Harding 53
Middletown 67, W. Chester Lakota W. 60
Middletown Madison Senior 57, Brookville 43
Milford Center Fairbanks 52, Jamestown Greeneview 49
Miller City 40, Continental 27
Milton-Union 61, Day. Northridge 46
Mogadore 70, Ravenna SE 53
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 61, Arcadia 35
Mt. Orab Western Brown 55, New Richmond 52
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 67, Cin. Madeira 29
N. Can. Hoover 58, Massillon Perry 34
N. Royalton 61, Hudson 53
New Bremen 40, Delphos St. John's 38
New Concord John Glenn 60, Thornville Sheridan 52
New Madison Tri-Village 78, New Lebanon Dixie 37
New Middletown Spring. 73, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 32
New Philadelphia 68, Vincent Warren 51
Newton Local 59, Ansonia 50
Norton 46, Mogadore Field 26
Norwalk St. Paul 38, Plymouth 35
Oberlin 67, Lorain Clearview 18
Oberlin Firelands 60, Sullivan Black River 45
Olmsted Falls 73, Avon Lake 69
Ottawa-Glandorf 43, St. Marys Memorial 32
Pandora-Gilboa 54, Van Buren 35
Parma Padua 71, Chardon NDCL 50
Paulding 72, Edgerton 52
Peebles 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 45
Peninsula Woodridge 62, Ravenna 44
Perry 50, Orange 36
Perrysburg 54, Bowling Green 36
Pettisville 43, Holgate 17
Pickerington Cent. 80, Lancaster 45
Pickerington N. 62, New Albany 47
Piketon 51, Bainbridge Paint Valley 40
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 65, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 36
Plain City Jonathan Alder 44, Spring. Shawnee 37
Poland Seminary 63, Girard 53
Powell Olentangy Liberty 48, Hilliard Davidson 45
Reading 53, Cin. Mariemont 46
Rockford Parkway 57, Minster 56
Russia 48, Ft. Loramie 47
Seaman N. Adams 56, RULH 40
Sheffield Brookside 80, Wellington 74
Sidney 61, Greenville 48
Smithville 58, Creston Norwayne 56
Spencerville 57, Van Wert Lincolnview 19
Spring. Cath. Cent. 61, W. Jefferson 53
Spring. Greenon 64, Mechanicsburg 35
Springboro 55, Miamisburg 46
St. Henry 54, Coldwater 38
Stewart Federal Hocking 61, Reedsville Eastern 30
Streetsboro 75, Akr. Springfield 58
Struthers 68, Jefferson Area 57
Sugar Grove Berne Union 40, Grove City Christian 38
Sugarcreek Garaway 69, Newcomerstown 30
Sylvania Northview 50, Sylvania Southview 32
Tipp City Bethel 50, Casstown Miami E. 48
Tol. Start 51, Tol. Scott 39
Tol. Whitmer 63, Tol. St. John's 52
Tree of Life 57, Northside Christian 39
Trenton Edgewood 61, Hamilton Ross 56
Troy 48, Piqua 43
Troy Christian 47, Sidney Lehman 28
Uhrichsville Claymont 58, Strasburg-Franklin 55
Uniontown Lake 48, Can. Cent. Cath. 44
Urbana 64, St. Paris Graham 48
Van Wert 45, Wapakoneta 33
Vandalia Butler 46, Tipp City Tippecanoe 44
Vanlue 54, N. Baltimore 50
Versailles 53, Maria Stein Marion Local 46
Vienna Mathews 78, Windham 29
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 59, Union City Mississinawa Valley 56
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 55, Bowerston Conotton Valley 26
Warren Harding 61, Warren Howland 59
Warsaw River View 83, Zanesville Maysville 74
Washington C.H. 62, Jackson 53
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52, Hillsboro 50
Waterford 61, Belpre 55
Waynesville 61, Monroe 42
Westerville Cent. 78, Galloway Westland 40
Westerville N. 60, Sunbury Big Walnut 48
Westerville S. 74, Canal Winchester 59
Whitehall-Yearling 69, Cols. Grandview Hts. 28
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 51, Napoleon 50
Williamsport Westfall 49, Chillicothe Huntington 35
Wooster 68, Mansfield Madison 43
Worthington Christian 79, Cols. Wellington 57
Worthington Kilbourne 75, Cols. Franklin Hts. 53
Xenia 55, Fairborn 35
Yellow Springs 75, Day. Jefferson 25
Youngs. Boardman 34, Austintown Fitch 24
Youngs. Chaney High School 72, Youngs. Ursuline 52
Youngs. Liberty 70, Leavittsburg LaBrae 60
Youngs. Mooney 59, Youngs. East 28
Youngs. Valley Christian 57, Salineville Southern 41
Zanesville W. Muskingum 65, McConnelsville Morgan 53
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 61, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Berlin Hiland vs. Hudson WRA, ppd.
Bethel-Tate vs. Lees Creek E. Clinton, ccd.
Bidwell River Valley vs. Athens, ppd.
Bridgeport vs. New Matamoras Frontier, ccd.
Cin. Gamble Montessori vs. Cin. Western Hills, ccd.
Cle. St. Ignatius vs. Lakewood St. Edward, ppd.
Cols. Africentric vs. Cols. Briggs, ccd.
Cols. Independence vs. South, ccd.
Cols. Northland vs. Cols. Whetstone, ccd.
Day. Belmont vs. Day. Meadowdale, ccd.
Gallipolis Gallia vs. Chesapeake, ppd.
Greenfield McClain vs. Chillicothe, ppd.
Latham Western vs. Franklin Furnace Green, ppd.
Lucasville Valley vs. Wheelersburg, ppd.
Madison vs. Willoughby S., ccd.
New Lexington vs. Coshocton, ccd.
Portsmouth Sciotoville vs. New Boston Glenwood, ppd.
S. Point vs. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, ppd.
W. Carrollton vs. Riverside Stebbins, ccd.
Wellston vs. Pomeroy Meigs, ccd.
West vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ccd.
