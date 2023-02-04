BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 46, Mora 45

Alexandria 67, Willmar 33

Annandale 67, Glencoe-Silver Lake 60

Apple Valley 47, Rosemount 45

BOLD 59, Melrose 44

Barnum 71, Cook County 48

Battle Lake 74, Brandon-Evansville 52

Big Lake 77, Monticello 56

Blooming Prairie 84, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 76

Border West 81, Hillcrest Lutheran 50

Brainerd 98, St. Cloud Apollo 63

Breck 66, Mounds Park Academy 27

Brooklyn Center 78, Bloomington Kennedy 73

Burnsville 53, Lakeville South 49

Byron 81, Pine Island 57

Carlton 87, Floodwood 48

Central Minnesota Christian 73, Lac qui Parle Valley 40

Chatfield 81, Dover-Eyota 41

Columbia Heights 91, Holy Angels 47

Concordia Academy 74, St. Agnes 59

Cristo Rey Jesuit 78, Nova Classical Academy 57

Crookston 71, Warroad 67

Crosby-Ironton 69, Staples-Motley 64

Dawson-Boyd 67, Renville County West 49

DeLaSalle 89, St. Anthony 53

Deer River 95, Chisholm 67

Detroit Lakes 85, Park Rapids 55

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 68, Barnesville 57

Eagan 60, Farmington 59

East Central 57, Cromwell 48

Eastview 79, Shakopee 65

Elk River 69, St. Michael-Albertville 50

Fairmont 60, Tri-City United 49

Fillmore Central 66, Rushford-Peterson 55

Foley 60, Pierz 44

Goodhue 62, Stewartville 58

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 58, Kittson County Central 49

Hancock 55, Ashby 54

Hawley 75, Breckenridge 57

Hayfield 65, New Richland-H-E-G 40

Heritage Christian Academy 37, United Christian 16

Hermantown 80, Bemidji 79

Hills-Beaver Creek 67, Edgerton 46

Holy Family Catholic 66, Delano 43

Hopkins 80, Edina 69

Hutchinson 59, Mound Westonka 44

Jackson County Central 106, Windom 91

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 65, MACCRAY 43

Lake Park-Audubon 72, Rothsay 60

Lakeville North 79, Prior Lake 60

LeRoy-Ostrander 64, Houston 58

Lewiston-Altura 75, St. Charles 60

Little Falls 62, Milaca 57

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 56, Menahga 45

Luverne 88, St. James Area 77

Mahtomedi 83, Two Rivers 62

Mankato Loyola 71, St. Clair 43

Maple River 69, Caledonia 52

Maranatha Christian 104, New Life Academy 91

Marshall 78, St. Peter 66

Math and Science Academy 79, Chesterton Academy 64

Minneota 56, Yellow Medicine East 46

Minnetonka 92, Eden Prairie 72

Montevideo 89, Benson 75

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 68, West Central 56

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 76, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 52

NMSD, N.M. 45, Metro Deaf School 30

North Branch 58, Cambridge-Isanti 48

North Woods 87, Greenway 60

Northland 85, Ogilvie 36

Pequot Lakes 63, Aitkin 21

Perham 63, Frazee 33

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63, Wabasha-Kellogg 37

Princeton 79, Chisago Lakes 48

Providence Academy 61, St. Paul Academy 51

Red Rock Central 78, Adrian/Ellsworth 69

Redwood Valley 62, Pipestone 60

Robbinsdale Cooper 81, Fridley 74

Rockford 61, New London-Spicer 50

Roseau 75, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 70

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 76, Canby 61

Sartell-St. Stephen 53, Fergus Falls 51

Sauk Centre 74, Minnewaska 55

South St. Paul 102, Hill-Murray 74

Southwest Minnesota Christian 68, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 55

Spectrum 93, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 37

Spring Grove 46, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 40

Springfield 74, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 58

St. Cloud Cathedral 52, Zimmerman 45

St. Cloud Tech 68, Sauk Rapids-Rice 67

St. Croix Lutheran 59, Trinity 53

St. Croix Prep 73, Minneapolis Roosevelt 47

St. Francis 88, Becker 78

St. Paul Central 76, St. Paul Humboldt 35

St. Paul Harding 84, Washington Tech 57

St. Paul Highland Park 69, St. Paul Como Park 63

St. Thomas Academy 74, Simley 43

Tartan 61, Hastings 33

Triton 59, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49

Two Harbors 71, Moose Lake/Willow River 58

Underwood 63, Parkers Prairie 58

United South Central 65, Bethlehem Academy 53

Wabasso 80, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 60

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 94, Lake of the Woods 34

Waseca 69, Blue Earth Area 35

Watertown-Mayer 61, Dassel-Cokato 55

Wayzata 77, Buffalo 49

West Lutheran 103, PACT Charter 61

Win-E-Mac 66, NCEUH 65

Woodbury 57, North St. Paul 53

Wrenshall 49, McGregor 42

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 59, Cannon Falls 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mesabi East vs. Duluth Marshall, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you