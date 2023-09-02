PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Christian 39, Simpson Aca. 7

Amite County 38, Perry Central 34

Baton Rouge Catholic, La. 36, Picayune 35, OT

Bay Springs 26, Taylorsville 14

Bayou Aca. 40, Leake Aca. 20

Ben's Ford, La. 50, Franklin Academy 34

Benton Academy 14, Indianola Aca. 13

Biggersville 33, Heritage Academy 13

Biloxi 27, Mounds Meridian, Ill. 16

Bogue Chitto 48, Salem 25

Booneville 34, Baldwyn 26

Bowling Green, La. 48, St. Patrick 6

Brookhaven 21, Franklin Co. 14

Caledonia 23, Itawamba AHS 21

Calhoun City 22, Okolona 0

Canton Academy 40, Sylva-Bay Aca. 6

Central Hinds Aca. 20, St. Joseph-Madison 14

Centreville Aca. 17, Columbia Academy 12

Charleston 50, North Panola 22

Cherokee, N.C. 41, Choctaw Central 37

Cleveland Central 44, Olive Branch 17

Clinton Christian Academy 41, Riverfield, La. 6

Copiah Aca. 30, Raymond 8

DeSoto Central 46, Lee Academy, Ark. 0

Delta Aca. 50, Marvell Academy, Ark. 6

East Rankin Aca. 22, St. Aloysius 17

East Webster 41, Nanih Waiya 7

Eupora 34, French Camp 13

Florence 17, Ridgeland 3

Forest 48, Newton 6

Forrest Co. AHS 28, Long Beach 17

Gautier 42, D'Iberville 20

Gentry 40, Thomas E. Edwards Sr. High School 0

George County 41, Greene County 28

Germantown 54, Canton 20

Gulfport 51, Vancleave 14

Hancock 52, Moss Point 27

Hattiesburg 37, Laurel 28

Hazlehurst 6, East Marion 0

Holmes County Central 45, Greenville Christian 0

Houston High School 28, Shannon 14

Independence 26, Byhalia 0

J. Z. George 14, West Bolivar 13

Jefferson Davis County 27, Lawrence County 24

Kemper County 45, Noxapater 6

Kirk Aca. 22, Central Holmes 8

Kosciusko 55, Leake Central 14

Lafayette 28, Horn Lake 21

Lake Cormorant 21, DeSoto Central 10

Lamar School 17, Winston Aca. 0

Lewisburg 40, Orlando University, Fla. 6

Louisville 31, Neshoba Central 0

Madison Central 40, Brandon 26

Magnolia Heights 49, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 18

Manchester Aca. 31, Winona Christian 28

Marshall Aca. 20, North Delta 13

McComb 41, Natchez 0

Mendenhall 47, Magee 15

Meridian 42, Biloxi 14

Mize 35, Mount Olive 0

Mooreville 39, East Union 14

Murrah 22, Callaway 16

Nettleton 41, Hamilton Attendance Center 22

New Albany 31, Corinth 11

Newton Co. Aca. 67, Humphreys 30

Newton County 34, Raleigh 22

Newton County 67, Humphreys Aca. 30

North Forrest 52, Lumberton 21

North Pontotoc 55, Water Valley 33

North Side 46, McEvans 0

North Sunflower Aca. 26, Deer Creek School 18

Northeast Lauderdale 28, Wilkinson County 0

Northpoint Christian 49, TCPS 14

Northwest Rankin 21, Clinton 14

Noxubee County 28, Columbus 16

Oak Forest, La. 49, Brookhaven Academy 14

Oak Grove 28, Hoover, Ala. 21, OT

Ocean Springs 49, Scotlandville, La. 6

Oxford 31, South Panola 14

Palmer 37, Leland 0

Pascagoula 34, East Central 6

Pass Christian 35, Purvis 0

Pearl 25, Warren Central 24

Petal 54, St. Martin 31

Poplarville 24, Stone 14

Porter's Chapel Aca. 26, Riverdale Academy, La. 18

Presbyterian Christian 35, Resurrection Catholic 0

Provine 40, Lanier 0

Puckett 47, McLaurin 0

Pulaski Academy, Ark. 45, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 43

Ripley 40, Kossuth 14

Sacred Heart 35, West Lincoln 7

Scott Central 23, Tylertown 21

Sebastopol 29, Lake 22

Seminary 41, Collins 14

Senatobia 38, Hernando 14

Simmons 6, LeFlore 0

South Jones 32, Pearl River Central 12

South Pike 52, Crystal Springs 28

Southeast Lauderdale 20, Richland 6

Southwind, Tenn. 17, Center Hill 14

St. Joseph-Greenville 32, Riverside 0

St. Stanislaus 51, Bay 21

Starkville 39, West Point 28

Starkville Aca. 35, Carroll Aca. 8

Stringer 20, Pelahatchie 18

Sumrall 27, West Harrison 21

Terry 35, PURE, Tenn. 0

Tishomingo County 55, Strayhorn 0

Tri-County Aca. 48, Delta Streets 0

Tunica Academy 40, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 22

Tupelo 40, Southaven 7

Union 28, Enterprise Clarke 7

Vardaman 27, Bruce 13

Velma Jackson 35, Yazoo County 6

Vicksburg 33, Forest Hill 6

Washington School 54, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 7

Wayne Aca. 27, Amite School 8

Wesson 48, Loyd Star 15

West Jones 35, Northeast Jones 0

West Lauderdale 28, Clarkdale 27

Winona 32, Grenada 26

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

