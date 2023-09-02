PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Christian 39, Simpson Aca. 7
Amite County 38, Perry Central 34
Baton Rouge Catholic, La. 36, Picayune 35, OT
Bay Springs 26, Taylorsville 14
Bayou Aca. 40, Leake Aca. 20
Ben's Ford, La. 50, Franklin Academy 34
Benton Academy 14, Indianola Aca. 13
Biggersville 33, Heritage Academy 13
Biloxi 27, Mounds Meridian, Ill. 16
Bogue Chitto 48, Salem 25
Booneville 34, Baldwyn 26
Bowling Green, La. 48, St. Patrick 6
Brookhaven 21, Franklin Co. 14
Caledonia 23, Itawamba AHS 21
Calhoun City 22, Okolona 0
Canton Academy 40, Sylva-Bay Aca. 6
Central Hinds Aca. 20, St. Joseph-Madison 14
Centreville Aca. 17, Columbia Academy 12
Charleston 50, North Panola 22
Cherokee, N.C. 41, Choctaw Central 37
Cleveland Central 44, Olive Branch 17
Clinton Christian Academy 41, Riverfield, La. 6
Copiah Aca. 30, Raymond 8
DeSoto Central 46, Lee Academy, Ark. 0
Delta Aca. 50, Marvell Academy, Ark. 6
East Rankin Aca. 22, St. Aloysius 17
East Webster 41, Nanih Waiya 7
Eupora 34, French Camp 13
Florence 17, Ridgeland 3
Forest 48, Newton 6
Forrest Co. AHS 28, Long Beach 17
Gautier 42, D'Iberville 20
Gentry 40, Thomas E. Edwards Sr. High School 0
George County 41, Greene County 28
Germantown 54, Canton 20
Gulfport 51, Vancleave 14
Hancock 52, Moss Point 27
Hattiesburg 37, Laurel 28
Hazlehurst 6, East Marion 0
Holmes County Central 45, Greenville Christian 0
Houston High School 28, Shannon 14
Independence 26, Byhalia 0
J. Z. George 14, West Bolivar 13
Jefferson Davis County 27, Lawrence County 24
Kemper County 45, Noxapater 6
Kirk Aca. 22, Central Holmes 8
Kosciusko 55, Leake Central 14
Lafayette 28, Horn Lake 21
Lake Cormorant 21, DeSoto Central 10
Lamar School 17, Winston Aca. 0
Lewisburg 40, Orlando University, Fla. 6
Louisville 31, Neshoba Central 0
Madison Central 40, Brandon 26
Magnolia Heights 49, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 18
Manchester Aca. 31, Winona Christian 28
Marshall Aca. 20, North Delta 13
McComb 41, Natchez 0
Mendenhall 47, Magee 15
Meridian 42, Biloxi 14
Mize 35, Mount Olive 0
Mooreville 39, East Union 14
Murrah 22, Callaway 16
Nettleton 41, Hamilton Attendance Center 22
New Albany 31, Corinth 11
Newton Co. Aca. 67, Humphreys 30
Newton County 34, Raleigh 22
Newton County 67, Humphreys Aca. 30
North Forrest 52, Lumberton 21
North Pontotoc 55, Water Valley 33
North Side 46, McEvans 0
North Sunflower Aca. 26, Deer Creek School 18
Northeast Lauderdale 28, Wilkinson County 0
Northpoint Christian 49, TCPS 14
Northwest Rankin 21, Clinton 14
Noxubee County 28, Columbus 16
Oak Forest, La. 49, Brookhaven Academy 14
Oak Grove 28, Hoover, Ala. 21, OT
Ocean Springs 49, Scotlandville, La. 6
Oxford 31, South Panola 14
Palmer 37, Leland 0
Pascagoula 34, East Central 6
Pass Christian 35, Purvis 0
Pearl 25, Warren Central 24
Petal 54, St. Martin 31
Poplarville 24, Stone 14
Porter's Chapel Aca. 26, Riverdale Academy, La. 18
Presbyterian Christian 35, Resurrection Catholic 0
Provine 40, Lanier 0
Puckett 47, McLaurin 0
Pulaski Academy, Ark. 45, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 43
Ripley 40, Kossuth 14
Sacred Heart 35, West Lincoln 7
Scott Central 23, Tylertown 21
Sebastopol 29, Lake 22
Seminary 41, Collins 14
Senatobia 38, Hernando 14
Simmons 6, LeFlore 0
South Jones 32, Pearl River Central 12
South Pike 52, Crystal Springs 28
Southeast Lauderdale 20, Richland 6
Southwind, Tenn. 17, Center Hill 14
St. Joseph-Greenville 32, Riverside 0
St. Stanislaus 51, Bay 21
Starkville 39, West Point 28
Starkville Aca. 35, Carroll Aca. 8
Stringer 20, Pelahatchie 18
Sumrall 27, West Harrison 21
Terry 35, PURE, Tenn. 0
Tishomingo County 55, Strayhorn 0
Tri-County Aca. 48, Delta Streets 0
Tunica Academy 40, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 22
Tupelo 40, Southaven 7
Union 28, Enterprise Clarke 7
Vardaman 27, Bruce 13
Velma Jackson 35, Yazoo County 6
Vicksburg 33, Forest Hill 6
Washington School 54, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 7
Wayne Aca. 27, Amite School 8
Wesson 48, Loyd Star 15
West Jones 35, Northeast Jones 0
West Lauderdale 28, Clarkdale 27
Winona 32, Grenada 26
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
