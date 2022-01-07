BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Branson/Kim 42, Primero 36

Briggsdale 75, Weldon Valley 22

Buena Vista 42, The Vanguard School 35

Caprock Academy 62, North Park 35

Cedaredge 67, Hayden 41

Centauri 50, Delta 38

Chatfield 39, Columbine 35

Cherry Creek 64, J.K. Mullen 57

Cheyenne Wells 48, Kit Carson 33

Cotopaxi 80, Sangre De Cristo 18

Creede High School 41, Moffat 33

Crowley County 61, Des Moines, N.M. 38

D'Evelyn 81, Alameda 18

Doherty 64, Palmer Ridge 49

Eaglecrest 64, Overland 51

Ellicott 67, La Junta 60

Estes Park 58, Strive Prep - SMART Academy 31

Fairview 65, Brighton 59

Faith Christian 52, DSST: Montview 47

Fleming 49, Merino 46

Fountain-Fort Carson 76, Cheyenne Mountain 56

Front Range Baptist 42, Lone Star Consolidated 28

Golden 67, Wheat Ridge 42

Grand Junction 58, Palisade 49

Grandview 45, Cherokee Trail 36

Green Mountain 70, Conifer 38

Gunnison 39, Monte Vista 26

Heritage 55, FMHS 53

Holly 65, Rye 46

Holyoke 56, Burlington 42

Ignacio 59, Montezuma-Cortez 48

La Veta 59, Manzanola 56

Legend 43, Ralston Valley 39

Limon 84, Genoa-Hugo 58

Longmont 56, Silver Creek 49

Manitou Springs 52, Banning Lewis Prep 45

McClave 56, Cheraw 31

Montrose High School 56, Rampart 29

Otis 76, Bethune 60

Pagosa Springs 47, Sanford 31

Pinnacle 74, Prospect Ridge Academy 67

Pueblo West 80, Canon City 49

Rocky Mountain 70, Arvada West 53

Sedgwick County 50, Caliche 41

Severance 82, Mountain View 67

Smoky Hill 92, Arapahoe 79

Soroco 52, Olathe 50

St. Mary's 93, Colo. Springs Christian 62

Standley Lake 52, Evergreen High School 44

Wray 59, Akron 27

