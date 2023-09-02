PREP FOOTBALL=

Alcoa 44, Tottenville, N.Y. 6

BGA 38, Nashville Christian 21

Bartlett 38, Collierville 35

Baylor 51, Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y. 21

Bearden 45, Anderson County 27

Bledsoe County 27, Sale Creek 0

Bolton 44, Lakeland Prep 7

Boyd Buchanan 30, CAK 8

Bradley Central 21, Maryville 13

Brainerd 12, Chattanooga Prep 6

Brentwood 43, Hendersonville 6

Brentwood Academy 37, CBHS 7

Brighton 42, Ridgeway 6

CPA 49, Pope John Paul II 7

Camden Central 31, Jackson Central-Merry 14

Campbell County 36, King's Academy 33

Canton Pisgah, N.C. 42, Hampton 14

Centennial 29, Independence 23, OT

Chattanooga Christian 49, Grace Christian 23

Cheatham County 14, Cannon County 6

Clarksville 41, Kenwood 14

Clarksville Academy 27, Sycamore 14

Clay County 47, Jackson County 7

Clinton 45, Scott County 0

Cloudland 54, Hancock County 16

Coalfield 28, Greenback 0

Collinwood 12, Cornersville 0

Cookeville 42, White County 35

Crockett County 37, Lexington 10

DCA 48, Middle Tennessee Homeschool 12

Daniel Boone 35, David Crockett 0

Davidson Academy 35, Portland 14

DeKalb County 31, Livingston Academy 9, 6OT

Dickson County 37, Clarksville NE 6

Dobyns-Bennett 47, West Ridge 21

Dresden 43, Lake County 22

Dyersburg 24, Covington 0

ECS 63, Kingsbury 0

East Hamilton 41, Franklin County 34

East Nashville Literature 41, Nashville Overton 0

East Robertson 20, Monterey 7

Elizabethton 65, Grainger 14

Ensworth 55, Trezevant 0

FACS 19, West Carroll 14

Fairley 60, Freedom Prep 0

Fairview 38, Stewart County 0

Fayette Academy 34, McNairy Central 28

Forrest 49, Community 8

Franklin Road Academy 51, Bell Buckle 21

Friendship Christian 42, Columbia Academy 21

Germantown 14, Houston 13

Gibbs 49, Karns 20

Giles County 44, Fayetteville 20

Gleason 56, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 36

Gordonsville 14, Trousdale County 0

Graves Co., Ky. 41, McEwen 6

Green Hill 41, Summit 35

Greenbrier 21, Whites Creek 0

Greeneville 69, Cherokee 0

Greenfield 41, Halls 14

Grundy County 42, Lookout Valley 6

Halls 21, Knoxville Fulton 0

Hardin County 48, South Gibson 18

Harding Academy 7, Humboldt 6

Henry County 50, Springfield 14

Hickman County 28, Summertown 14

Hixson 21, Ooltewah 16

Hou County 29, Perry County 9

Houston County, Ga. 29, Perry County 9

Howard 46, RePublic 0

Hunters Lane 44, Columbia 7

Huntingdon 58, Adamsville 21

Jackson Christian 28, Goodpasture 20

Jefferson County 25, Science Hill 21

Jellico 14, North Greene 7

Johnson County 30, Claiborne County 0

KIPP 48, Frayser 0

Kirkwood 27, Clarksville NW 6

Knox Central, Ky. 14, Rhea County 7

Knoxville Carter 49, Gatlinburg-Pittman 29

Knoxville Catholic 35, St. John Paul II Catholic, Ala. 8

Knoxville Central 14, Rhea County 7

Knoxville Halls 21, Knoxville Fulton 0

Knoxville Hardin Valley 51, Cocke County 0

Knoxville Webb 41, Silverdale Baptist Academy 7

Knoxville West 38, Farragut 31

Lakeway Christian 49, Notre Dame 27

Lawrence County 27, Lincoln County 21

Lebanon 35, Warren County 13

Lewis County 49, East Hickman 7

Lipscomb Academy 42, Briarcrest 20

Loretto 47, Harpeth 13

Loudon 28, Soddy Daisy 0

Marion County 37, Chattanooga Central 15

Marshall County 20, Station Camp 11

McCallie 34, Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 11

McKenzie 29, Chester County 12

McMinn Central 26, Polk County 21

McMinn County 47, Tyner Academy 14

Meigs County 12, Kingston 0

Memphis Central 62, Craigmont 12

Memphis Overton 32, Kirby 0

Middle College 42, Booker T. Washington 0

Middle Tennessee Christian 42, Grace Christian - Franklin 13

Milan 42, Gibson County 6

Millington 40, Fayette Ware 0

Moore County 45, Eagleville 20

Morristown West 32, Tennessee 20

Mt. Juliet 32, Gallatin 26

Mt. Pleasant 51, Waverly Central 35

Munford 25, Melrose 20

Oakdale 68, Sunbright 0

Oakland 48, Haywood County 6

Obion County 35, Jackson North Side 25

Oliver Springs 27, Harriman 26

Page 35, Franklin 17

Pearl-Cohn 55, Creek Wood 8

Providence Christian Academy 35, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 7

Raleigh Egypt 27, Douglass 0

Ravenwood 35, Blackman 28

Red Bank 27, East Ridge 6

Red Boiling Springs 46, Pickett County 0

Richland 14, Wayne County 12

Ripley 45, Bolivar Central 38

Riverdale 16, Beech 14

Riverside 42, Peabody 10

Rockwood 21, Midway 6

Rosemark Academy 21, South Fulton 14

Rossview 10, West Creek 0

Sequatchie County 27, Watertown 21

Sevier County 31, Lenoir City 13

Sheffield 14, Memphis East 6

Shelbyville 38, Coffee County 17

Siegel 35, Smyrna 14

Signal Mountain 27, Sequoyah 21

Smith County 47, Liberty Creek 28

South Doyle 55, Austin-East 51

South Pittsburg 67, Copper Basin 0

Southwind 17, Center Hill, Miss. 14

St. Andrew's 56, Christian Community 0

St. Benedict 30, Westwood 24

Stewarts Creek 28, Hillsboro 14

Stone Memorial 35, Cumberland County 0

Sullivan East 40, Volunteer 13

Sweetwater 41, Tellico Plains 6

Terry, Miss. 35, PURE 0

Tullahoma 28, Rockvale 20

Twin Springs, Va. 42, Unaka 0

USJ 28, Trinity Christian Academy 19

Unicoi County 11, Pigeon Forge 6

Union City 20, Dyer County 7

Union County 38, Cosby 16

Upperman 14, Macon County 7

Walker Valley 20, Cleveland 14

Washington School, Miss. 54, Rossville Christian 7

Westmoreland 35, White House-Heritage 14

Westview 42, Scotts Hill 0

White House 27, Montgomery Central 0

White Station 24, Cordova 12

Whitehaven 50, Arlington 7

Whitwell 35, Jo Byrns 8

William Blount 29, Heritage 28

Wilson Central 28, LaVergne 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

