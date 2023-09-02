PREP FOOTBALL=
Alcoa 44, Tottenville, N.Y. 6
BGA 38, Nashville Christian 21
Bartlett 38, Collierville 35
Baylor 51, Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y. 21
Bearden 45, Anderson County 27
Bledsoe County 27, Sale Creek 0
Bolton 44, Lakeland Prep 7
Boyd Buchanan 30, CAK 8
Bradley Central 21, Maryville 13
Brainerd 12, Chattanooga Prep 6
Brentwood 43, Hendersonville 6
Brentwood Academy 37, CBHS 7
Brighton 42, Ridgeway 6
CPA 49, Pope John Paul II 7
Camden Central 31, Jackson Central-Merry 14
Campbell County 36, King's Academy 33
Canton Pisgah, N.C. 42, Hampton 14
Centennial 29, Independence 23, OT
Chattanooga Christian 49, Grace Christian 23
Cheatham County 14, Cannon County 6
Clarksville 41, Kenwood 14
Clarksville Academy 27, Sycamore 14
Clay County 47, Jackson County 7
Clinton 45, Scott County 0
Cloudland 54, Hancock County 16
Coalfield 28, Greenback 0
Collinwood 12, Cornersville 0
Cookeville 42, White County 35
Crockett County 37, Lexington 10
DCA 48, Middle Tennessee Homeschool 12
Daniel Boone 35, David Crockett 0
Davidson Academy 35, Portland 14
DeKalb County 31, Livingston Academy 9, 6OT
Dickson County 37, Clarksville NE 6
Dobyns-Bennett 47, West Ridge 21
Dresden 43, Lake County 22
Dyersburg 24, Covington 0
ECS 63, Kingsbury 0
East Hamilton 41, Franklin County 34
East Nashville Literature 41, Nashville Overton 0
East Robertson 20, Monterey 7
Elizabethton 65, Grainger 14
Ensworth 55, Trezevant 0
FACS 19, West Carroll 14
Fairley 60, Freedom Prep 0
Fairview 38, Stewart County 0
Fayette Academy 34, McNairy Central 28
Forrest 49, Community 8
Franklin Road Academy 51, Bell Buckle 21
Friendship Christian 42, Columbia Academy 21
Germantown 14, Houston 13
Gibbs 49, Karns 20
Giles County 44, Fayetteville 20
Gleason 56, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 36
Gordonsville 14, Trousdale County 0
Graves Co., Ky. 41, McEwen 6
Green Hill 41, Summit 35
Greenbrier 21, Whites Creek 0
Greeneville 69, Cherokee 0
Greenfield 41, Halls 14
Grundy County 42, Lookout Valley 6
Halls 21, Knoxville Fulton 0
Hardin County 48, South Gibson 18
Harding Academy 7, Humboldt 6
Henry County 50, Springfield 14
Hickman County 28, Summertown 14
Hixson 21, Ooltewah 16
Hou County 29, Perry County 9
Houston County, Ga. 29, Perry County 9
Howard 46, RePublic 0
Hunters Lane 44, Columbia 7
Huntingdon 58, Adamsville 21
Jackson Christian 28, Goodpasture 20
Jefferson County 25, Science Hill 21
Jellico 14, North Greene 7
Johnson County 30, Claiborne County 0
KIPP 48, Frayser 0
Kirkwood 27, Clarksville NW 6
Knox Central, Ky. 14, Rhea County 7
Knoxville Carter 49, Gatlinburg-Pittman 29
Knoxville Catholic 35, St. John Paul II Catholic, Ala. 8
Knoxville Central 14, Rhea County 7
Knoxville Halls 21, Knoxville Fulton 0
Knoxville Hardin Valley 51, Cocke County 0
Knoxville Webb 41, Silverdale Baptist Academy 7
Knoxville West 38, Farragut 31
Lakeway Christian 49, Notre Dame 27
Lawrence County 27, Lincoln County 21
Lebanon 35, Warren County 13
Lewis County 49, East Hickman 7
Lipscomb Academy 42, Briarcrest 20
Loretto 47, Harpeth 13
Loudon 28, Soddy Daisy 0
Marion County 37, Chattanooga Central 15
Marshall County 20, Station Camp 11
McCallie 34, Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 11
McKenzie 29, Chester County 12
McMinn Central 26, Polk County 21
McMinn County 47, Tyner Academy 14
Meigs County 12, Kingston 0
Memphis Central 62, Craigmont 12
Memphis Overton 32, Kirby 0
Middle College 42, Booker T. Washington 0
Middle Tennessee Christian 42, Grace Christian - Franklin 13
Milan 42, Gibson County 6
Millington 40, Fayette Ware 0
Moore County 45, Eagleville 20
Morristown West 32, Tennessee 20
Mt. Juliet 32, Gallatin 26
Mt. Pleasant 51, Waverly Central 35
Munford 25, Melrose 20
Oakdale 68, Sunbright 0
Oakland 48, Haywood County 6
Obion County 35, Jackson North Side 25
Oliver Springs 27, Harriman 26
Page 35, Franklin 17
Pearl-Cohn 55, Creek Wood 8
Providence Christian Academy 35, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 7
Raleigh Egypt 27, Douglass 0
Ravenwood 35, Blackman 28
Red Bank 27, East Ridge 6
Red Boiling Springs 46, Pickett County 0
Richland 14, Wayne County 12
Ripley 45, Bolivar Central 38
Riverdale 16, Beech 14
Riverside 42, Peabody 10
Rockwood 21, Midway 6
Rosemark Academy 21, South Fulton 14
Rossview 10, West Creek 0
Sequatchie County 27, Watertown 21
Sevier County 31, Lenoir City 13
Sheffield 14, Memphis East 6
Shelbyville 38, Coffee County 17
Siegel 35, Smyrna 14
Signal Mountain 27, Sequoyah 21
Smith County 47, Liberty Creek 28
South Doyle 55, Austin-East 51
South Pittsburg 67, Copper Basin 0
Southwind 17, Center Hill, Miss. 14
St. Andrew's 56, Christian Community 0
St. Benedict 30, Westwood 24
Stewarts Creek 28, Hillsboro 14
Stone Memorial 35, Cumberland County 0
Sullivan East 40, Volunteer 13
Sweetwater 41, Tellico Plains 6
Terry, Miss. 35, PURE 0
Tullahoma 28, Rockvale 20
Twin Springs, Va. 42, Unaka 0
USJ 28, Trinity Christian Academy 19
Unicoi County 11, Pigeon Forge 6
Union City 20, Dyer County 7
Union County 38, Cosby 16
Upperman 14, Macon County 7
Walker Valley 20, Cleveland 14
Washington School, Miss. 54, Rossville Christian 7
Westmoreland 35, White House-Heritage 14
Westview 42, Scotts Hill 0
White House 27, Montgomery Central 0
White Station 24, Cordova 12
Whitehaven 50, Arlington 7
Whitwell 35, Jo Byrns 8
William Blount 29, Heritage 28
Wilson Central 28, LaVergne 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
