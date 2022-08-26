PREP FOOTBALL=
Academic Magnet 14, Military Magnet Academy 0
Andrews 32, Georgetown 12
Appling County, Ga. 42, Aiken 7
Aynor def. Kingstree, forfeit
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 36, Denmark-Olar 20
Baptist Hill 26, St. John's 8
Battery Creek 39, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 28
Beaufort Academy 34, Hilton Head Prep 22
Belton-Honea Path 19, Westside 17
Ben Lippen 34, Heathwood Hall 6
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 40, John Paul II 24
Blythewood 43, Richland Northeast 7
Brookland-Cayce 31, Airport 20
Broome 54, Chesnee 28
Buford 35, McBee 8
Camden 53, Lugoff-Elgin 7
Cane Bay 30, Ashley Ridge 20
Carolina High and Academy 22, Dillon Christian 14
Catawba Ridge 16, Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 0
Central 63, Carolina Academy 0
Central 63, Carolina Pride, N.C. 0
Chapin 45, Mid-Carolina 0
Charlotte Christian, N.C. 52, Southside Christian 28
Clarendon Hall Academy 43, Andrew Jackson Academy 16
Claxton, Ga. 29, Hilton Head Island 18
Clinton 55, Laurens 28
Colleton Prep 42, Northwood Academy 12
Crescent 34, Dixie 10
Crestwood 37, Gray Collegiate Academy 28
Cross 44, Hemingway 0
D.W. Daniel 55, Easley 7
Dillon 41, Lamar 0
Dorchester Academy 22, Orangeburg Prep 20
Dorman 42, North Augusta 28
Edisto 12, Williston-Elko 6
Estill 24, C.A. Johnson 8
Fairfield Central 41, Andrew Jackson 21
First Baptist 23, Bishop England 10
Fort Dorchester 21, Beaufort 6
Gilbert 49, Batesburg-Leesville 14
Hammond 49, Florence Christian 0
Hanahan 22, Berkeley 17
Hannah-Pamplico 26, North Central 20
Hartsville 68, Darlington 0
Hillcrest 62, Greer 14
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 22, Eau Claire 12
Indian Land 28, Timberland 0
Irmo 27, Lancaster 20
James Island 52, R.B. Stall 0
Jefferson, Ga. 56, Wren 28
Jenkins, Ga. 24, Bluffton 21
Lake Marion 28, Calhoun County 22
Lakewood 30, Fox Creek 0
Latta 31, East Clarendon 0
Laurence Manning Academy 32, Pinewood Prep 14
Lee Central 28, Great Falls 8
Lewisville 50, Wagener-Salley 24
Lexington 63, South Aiken 56
Lincoln County, Ga. 27, McCormick 6
Loris 15, North Myrtle Beach 7
Lower Richland 35, Westwood 8
Lucy G. Beckham 8, Wando 6
Marlboro County 40, Cheraw 12
Midland Valley 29, Strom Thurmond 23
Ninety Six 53, Ware Shoals 0
Northside Christian 28, Greenwood Christian 12
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 20, W.J. Keenan 8
Patrick Henry Academy 6, St. John's Christian Academy 0
Pee Dee Academy 48, Cardinal Newman 42
Pelion 15, Columbia 12
Powdersville 51, Abbeville 44
River Bluff 52, Swansea 0
Robert E. Lee Academy 35, Thomas Sumter Academy 7
Saluda 34, Ridge Spring-Monetta 7
Sandy Creek, Ga. 46, Greenwood 21
Seneca 50, Palmetto 14
Socastee 21, Silver Bluff 0
South Florence 29, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 28
St. James 37, Philip Simmons 30
Summerville 38, Carolina Forest 7
Sumter 15, Ridge View 14
W. Wyman King Academy 38, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 16
Waccamaw 33, Carvers Bay 18
Wade Hampton (G) 49, Travelers Rest 28
Wade Hampton (H) 48, Allendale-Fairfax 0
West Ashley 7, May River 3
West Florence 32, Lake City 7
Whale Branch 19, North Charleston 8
White Knoll 36, Spring Valley 9
Williamsburg Academy 47, Palmetto Christian Academy 0
Wilson 56, Marion 36
Wilson Hall 28, Hilton Head Christian Academy 7
Woodruff 31, Fountain Inn Christian School 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Union County vs. Gaffney, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
