GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Conant 52, Stevens 39

Concord Christian 71, Newport 21

Farmington 39, Wilton-Lyndeborough 30

Franklin 50, Pittsfield 21

Gilford 48, Winnisquam 38

Groveton 60, Lisbon 12

Hinsdale 44, Holy Family 24

Hollis/Brookline 51, Derryfield 42

Hopkinton 51, Fall Mountain 28

Monadnock 62, Mascoma Valley 46

Mount Royal 24, Nute 11

Mount St. Joseph Academy, Vt. 44, Rivendell 19

Newfound Regional 37, Inter-Lakes 25

Newmarket 35, Sunapee 33

Pittsburg 49, Woodsville 43

Portsmouth Christian Academy 57, Epping 32

Prospect Mountain 57, Raymond 14

St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Berlin 26

White Mountains 39, Belmont 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hillsboro-Deering vs. Somersworth, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

