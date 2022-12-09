GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Conant 52, Stevens 39
Concord Christian 71, Newport 21
Farmington 39, Wilton-Lyndeborough 30
Franklin 50, Pittsfield 21
Gilford 48, Winnisquam 38
Groveton 60, Lisbon 12
Hinsdale 44, Holy Family 24
Hollis/Brookline 51, Derryfield 42
Hopkinton 51, Fall Mountain 28
Monadnock 62, Mascoma Valley 46
Mount Royal 24, Nute 11
Mount St. Joseph Academy, Vt. 44, Rivendell 19
Newfound Regional 37, Inter-Lakes 25
Newmarket 35, Sunapee 33
Pittsburg 49, Woodsville 43
Portsmouth Christian Academy 57, Epping 32
Prospect Mountain 57, Raymond 14
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Berlin 26
White Mountains 39, Belmont 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hillsboro-Deering vs. Somersworth, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
