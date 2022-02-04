GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 38, Annapolis 16
Century 32, Westminster 23
Crofton 40, South River 38
Eastern Tech 69, Randallstown 34
Eleanor Roosevelt 59, Hyattsville Northwestern 19
Forest Park 60, Patterson 8
Franklin 36, Towson 29
Harwood Southern 31, Severna Park 21
Milford Mill 97, Patapsco 33
Oakland Mills 37, Atholton 30
Parkville 54, Owings Mills 48
Pikesville 64, Sparrows Point 18
Quince Orchard 52, Wootton 47
St. Charles 73, Patuxent 39
Western STES 67, Kenwood 24
Woodlawn 51, Lansdowne 44
