BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cameron 65, Beallsville, Ohio 29

Capital 86, Riverside 60

Logan 67, South Charleston 62

Morgantown 85, John Marshall 29

Nitro 62, Point Pleasant 40

Parkersburg South 82, Wheeling Park 63

Poca 45, Winfield 27

Wirt County 45, Calhoun County 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lincoln County vs. Ripley, ppd. to Feb 16th.

St. Albans vs. Scott, ppd.

Washington vs. Spring Mills, ppd.

Woodrow Wilson vs. Oak Hill, ppd. to Jan 29th.

