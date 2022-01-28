BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cameron 65, Beallsville, Ohio 29
Capital 86, Riverside 60
Logan 67, South Charleston 62
Morgantown 85, John Marshall 29
Nitro 62, Point Pleasant 40
Parkersburg South 82, Wheeling Park 63
Poca 45, Winfield 27
Wirt County 45, Calhoun County 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lincoln County vs. Ripley, ppd. to Feb 16th.
St. Albans vs. Scott, ppd.
Washington vs. Spring Mills, ppd.
Woodrow Wilson vs. Oak Hill, ppd. to Jan 29th.
