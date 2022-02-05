GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 57, Sandhills/Thedford 34
Alma 70, Southern Valley 38
Arapahoe 70, Brady 15
Arthur County 37, South Platte 36
Ashland-Greenwood 35, Douglas County West 33
Bellevue East 55, Papillion-LaVista South 39
Bellevue West 73, Omaha South 25
Blair 51, Seward 38
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Shelby/Rising City 33
Cedar Bluffs 37, St. Edward 31
Chase County 46, North Platte St. Patrick's 31
Crawford 60, Cody-Kilgore 12
Dorchester 45, Giltner 32
East Butler 41, High Plains Community 33
Exeter/Milligan 64, Hampton 22
Garden County 53, Potter-Dix 16
Gothenburg 39, Valentine 29
Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Lexington 49
Grand Island Northwest 68, Schuyler 23
Hay Springs 48, Hyannis 42
Kearney 56, Grand Island 13
Leyton 79, Creek Valley 39
Lincoln East 39, Lincoln Pius X 37
Lincoln High 68, Fremont 64
Lincoln Southeast 45, Norfolk 40
Lincoln Southwest 58, Columbus 32
Louisville 47, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 36
Lutheran High Northeast 69, Omaha Nation 36
Maywood-Hayes Center 31, Hitchcock County 29
McCook 60, Ogallala 46
McCool Junction 44, Nebraska Lutheran 36
Medicine Valley 45, Bertrand 31
Meridian 63, Osceola 29
Millard North 61, Elkhorn South 21
Millard West 53, Omaha Westside 33
Minden 55, Cozad 17
Nebraska Christian 56, Riverside 19
Norris 58, Lincoln Christian 45
North Platte 62, Hastings 57
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 30, Parkview Christian 22
Omaha Concordia 51, Plattsmouth 40
Omaha Marian 55, Papillion-LaVista 45
Omaha North 69, Omaha Burke 31
Paxton 61, Sandhills Valley 35
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 47, Chadron 45
Scottsbluff 46, Alliance 16
Sidney 43, Gering 41
Sioux County 55, Minatare 9
Southwest 56, Dundy County-Stratton 40
Wahoo 46, Elkhorn 37
Wallace 55, Maxwell 26
Wauneta-Palisade 40, Sutherland 30
Waverly 69, Aurora 50
York 37, Holdrege 25
ECNC Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Freeman 26, Weeping Water 22
Mead 52, Palmyra 36
Semifinal=
Elmwood-Murdock 44, Auburn 24
Malcolm 47, Falls City 41
Lewis & Clark Conference=
Clark Bracket=
Championship=
Bloomfield 46, Wausa 23
Fifth Place=
Tri County Northeast 48, Winside 40
Lewis Bracket=
Fifth Place=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 43, Plainview 39, OT
Seventh Place=
Osmond 55, Homer 45
Third Place=
Wynot 51, Creighton 28
MAC Shootout=
Stanton, Iowa 46, Conestoga 25
Pioneer Conference=
Consolation=
Friend 43, Southern 40
Sterling 69, Johnson-Brock 45
Western Trails Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bridgeport 60, Mitchell 41
Gordon/Rushville 54, Bayard 48
