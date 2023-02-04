BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 51, Monmouth United 44

Altamont 53, Nokomis 49

Alton Marquette 40, Centralia Christ Our Rock 38

Andrew 69, Lincoln Way West 51

Antioch 49, Grayslake North 44

Arcola 53, Arthur Christian 29

Athens 51, Maroa-Forsyth 42

Auburn 75, Illini Central 58

Augusta Southeastern 68, Mendon Unity 39

Aurora (East) 61, West Chicago 59

Aurora Math-Science 59, Somonauk 39

Batavia 48, Geneva 37

Beardstown 71, Midwest Central 55

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 65, Carbondale 53

Belvidere 65, Rockford Auburn 55

Bensenville (Fenton) 57, Streamwood 37

Benton 67, West Frankfort 50

Bethalto Civic Memorial 50, Waterloo 49

Blue Island Eisenhower 70, Bremen 63

Bluford Webber 67, Norris City (NCOE) 61

Bolingbrook 65, Lincoln-Way East 62

Breese Mater Dei 48, Breese Central 44

Brother Rice 63, Chicago Mt. Carmel 57

Bureau Valley 54, Kewanee 52

Burlington Central 79, Cary-Grove 50

Cahokia 71, Mount Vernon 69

Calhoun 70, North Greene 35

Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 45, Biggsville West Central 33

Camp Point Central 77, Rushville-Industry 33

Carlinville 58, Staunton 51

Carmi White County 37, Flora 31

Catlin (Salt Fork) 65, Watseka (coop) 36

Centralia 44, Marion 43

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 68, ALAH 55

Champaign St. Thomas More 60, Rantoul 40

Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 64, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 27

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 104, Westinghouse 94

Chicago Christian 54, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 43

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 69, Crete-Monee 50

Cissna Park 68, Danville Schlarman 58

Clifton Central 54, Gardner-South Wilmington 41

Coal City 46, Herscher 29

Collinsville 56, East St. Louis 49

Columbia 51, Waterloo Gibault 45

Conant 53, Fremd 50, OT

Crystal Lake South 61, Huntley 52

Cumberland 50, Tri-County 32

Curie def. Lincoln Park, forfeit

De La Salle 50, Loyola 46

DePaul College Prep 54, St. Ignatius 39

Decatur St. Teresa 71, Clinton 43

Deerfield 54, Highland Park 38

Delavan 61, Brimfield 56

Dixon 60, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 56

Downers North 73, Proviso West 42

Dundee-Crown 61, Algonquin (Jacobs) 48

East Alton-Wood River 48, Roxana 43

East Moline Christian 49, Faith Baptist Christian 35

Edwardsville 33, Belleville East 32

Eisenhower 70, Decatur MacArthur 63

El Paso-Gridley 79, Tremont 63

Eureka 73, Fisher 43

Evanston Township 68, New Trier 58

Fairbury Prairie Central 60, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22

Fairfield 47, Eldorado 36

Farina South Central 42, St Elmo-Brownstown 31

Fieldcrest 56, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 37

Freeburg 65, Salem 45

Galesburg 66, Geneseo 33

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55, Colfax Ridgeview 53, OT

Gilman Iroquois West 35, Fithian Oakwood 33

Glenbard South 56, Glenbard East 47

Glenbard West 70, Scales Mound 49

Glenbrook North 69, Maine South 46

Glenbrook South 54, Niles West 46

Goreville 64, Christopher 56

Grant Park 65, Donovan 54

Grayslake Central 68, Round Lake 8

Greenville 55, Gillespie 24

Hamilton County 67, Edwards County 32

Havana 62, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 29

Herrin 61, Murphysboro 33

Hersey 78, Elk Grove 35

Heyworth 71, Lexington 58

Hillsboro 76, Litchfield 45

Hinsdale Central 69, OPRF 54

Hoopeston 61, Armstrong 43

Hyde Park 45, Farragut 32

IC Catholic 59, St. Francis 40

Illini Bluffs 67, Hartsburg-Emden 31

Jacksonville Routt 59, Greenfield 46

Joliet West 74, Plainfield East 30

Kankakee (McNamara) 72, Westmont 43

Kenwood 76, Chicago (Lane) 44

Lake Forest 62, Lake Zurich 35

Lake Park 48, Glenbard North 24

Lakes Community 88, North Chicago 50

Larkin 55, Elgin 49

Lawrenceville 57, Olney (Richland County) 46

LeRoy 51, Flanagan-Cornell 32

Lemont 73, Evergreen Park 41

Lewistown 56, Elmwood 45

Libertyville 72, Mundelein 45

Lisle (Benet Academy) 57, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49

Lisle 48, Peotone 40

Lockport 61, Sandburg 44

Lyons 71, York 66

Machesney Park Harlem 68, Freeport 55

Macomb 70, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 32

Madison 65, Peoria Quest 36

Marist 42, St. Patrick 41

Marmion 58, Providence-St. Mel 41

Mascoutah 58, Jerseyville Jersey 42

Massac County 54, Harrisburg 50

Moline 57, Quincy 46

Monmouth-Roseville 68, Morrison 56

Mt. Carmel 63, Casey-Westfield 38

Naperville Central 47, Naperville North 39

Naperville Neuqua Valley 57, Metea Valley 49

Nashville 76, Bloomington Central Catholic 70

Nazareth 49, Joliet Catholic 32

New Berlin 63, Stanford Olympia 53

Newark 59, Earlville 43

Newton 60, Marshall 47

Niles North 93, Maine West 55

Niles Notre Dame 53, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 35

Normal Community 52, Danville 38

Normal University 62, Springfield 35

North Clay 67, Dieterich 54

North Lawndale 76, Lindblom 64

North Shore Country Day 60, Francis Parker 52

Northridge Prep 47, Chicago-University 37, OT

O'Fallon 65, Whitfield, Mo. 35

Oak Forest 71, Shepard 53

Okaw Valley 54, Heritage 53

Okawville 60, Sparta 57

Oswego 63, Aurora (West Aurora) 58

Oswego East 59, Yorkville 48

Ottawa 70, Rochelle 54

Ottawa Marquette 68, Putnam County 66

Palatine 54, Barrington 33

Pana 53, Piasa Southwestern 49

Paris 65, Robinson 57

Peoria (H.S.) 79, Urbana 59

Peoria Heights (Quest) 57, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 48

Peoria Manual 75, Bloomington 66

Peoria Notre Dame 55, Champaign Centennial 29

Phillips 85, Orr 42

Pinckneyville 50, Anna-Jonesboro 31

Pittsfield 70, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 60

Plano 47, Kaneland 35

Pleasant Plains 47, Williamsville 32

Princeton 76, Mendota 48

Proviso East 72, Hinsdale South 64

Quad Cities 60, Galesburg Christian High School 34

Quincy Notre Dame 70, Payson Seymour 42

Red Bud 47, Chester 40

Reed-Custer 69, Wilmington 40

Rich Township 98, Thornridge 72

Richards 68, Dunbar 51

Richwoods 48, Champaign Central 42

Rock Island 74, Rock Island Alleman 35

Rockford Boylan 73, Hononegah 44

Rockford Christian 70, Byron 63

Rockford Lutheran 91, Rock Falls 67

Rolling Meadows 68, Wheeling 37

Romeoville 68, Joliet Central 54

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 59, Rochester 44

Sandwich 51, La Salle-Peru 41

Schaumburg 56, Hoffman Estates 48

Seneca 64, Midland 50

Serena 54, Hinckley-Big Rock 46

Sherrard 62, Erie-Prophetstown 59, 2OT

Simeon 78, Chicago (Clark) 41

South Beloit 65, Christian Liberty Academy 33

South County 62, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 23

Springfield Lanphier 57, Chatham Glenwood 44

Springfield Southeast 64, Jacksonville 57

St. Anne 75, Momence 60

St. Charles North 69, St. Charles East 62

St. Edward 63, Elmwood Park 48

St. Laurence 68, Providence 45

St. Rita 49, Fenwick 41

St. Viator 73, Carmel 68, 3OT

Stagg 51, Bradley-Bourbonnais 47

Sterling Newman 53, Hall 41

Stevenson 72, Zion Benton 37

Stewardson-Strasburg 59, Mulberry Grove 27

Stillman Valley 79, Oregon 68

Streator 60, Manteno 52, OT

Sycamore 59, Morris 33

Teutopolis 49, Effingham St. Anthony 38

Thornton Fractional South 67, Thornton Fractional North 60

Thornwood 66, Kankakee 61

Tinley Park 73, Argo 57

Tolono Unity 69, Illinois Valley Central 47

Trenton Wesclin 63, Carlyle 41

Triad 50, Highland 37

Tuscola 53, Shelbyville 48

United Township High School 74, Sterling 63

Vernon Hills 57, Maine East 52

Vienna 73, Johnston City 46

Villa Grove/Heritage 80, Blue Ridge 58

Waubonsie Valley 44, DeKalb 34

Wauconda 62, Grant 52

Waukegan 70, Warren Township 69

Wayne City 59, Du Quoin 56

Westville 62, Chrisman 33

Wheaton Warrenville South 50, Wheaton North 33

Whitney Young 79, Brooks Academy 48

Willowbrook 57, Downers South 52

Winnebago 48, North Boone 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

