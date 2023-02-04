BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 51, Monmouth United 44
Altamont 53, Nokomis 49
Alton Marquette 40, Centralia Christ Our Rock 38
Andrew 69, Lincoln Way West 51
Antioch 49, Grayslake North 44
Arcola 53, Arthur Christian 29
Athens 51, Maroa-Forsyth 42
Auburn 75, Illini Central 58
Augusta Southeastern 68, Mendon Unity 39
Aurora (East) 61, West Chicago 59
Aurora Math-Science 59, Somonauk 39
Batavia 48, Geneva 37
Beardstown 71, Midwest Central 55
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 65, Carbondale 53
Belvidere 65, Rockford Auburn 55
Bensenville (Fenton) 57, Streamwood 37
Benton 67, West Frankfort 50
Bethalto Civic Memorial 50, Waterloo 49
Blue Island Eisenhower 70, Bremen 63
Bluford Webber 67, Norris City (NCOE) 61
Bolingbrook 65, Lincoln-Way East 62
Breese Mater Dei 48, Breese Central 44
Brother Rice 63, Chicago Mt. Carmel 57
Bureau Valley 54, Kewanee 52
Burlington Central 79, Cary-Grove 50
Cahokia 71, Mount Vernon 69
Calhoun 70, North Greene 35
Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 45, Biggsville West Central 33
Camp Point Central 77, Rushville-Industry 33
Carlinville 58, Staunton 51
Carmi White County 37, Flora 31
Catlin (Salt Fork) 65, Watseka (coop) 36
Centralia 44, Marion 43
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 68, ALAH 55
Champaign St. Thomas More 60, Rantoul 40
Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 64, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 27
Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 104, Westinghouse 94
Chicago Christian 54, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 43
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 69, Crete-Monee 50
Cissna Park 68, Danville Schlarman 58
Clifton Central 54, Gardner-South Wilmington 41
Coal City 46, Herscher 29
Collinsville 56, East St. Louis 49
Columbia 51, Waterloo Gibault 45
Conant 53, Fremd 50, OT
Crystal Lake South 61, Huntley 52
Cumberland 50, Tri-County 32
Curie def. Lincoln Park, forfeit
De La Salle 50, Loyola 46
DePaul College Prep 54, St. Ignatius 39
Decatur St. Teresa 71, Clinton 43
Deerfield 54, Highland Park 38
Delavan 61, Brimfield 56
Dixon 60, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 56
Downers North 73, Proviso West 42
Dundee-Crown 61, Algonquin (Jacobs) 48
East Alton-Wood River 48, Roxana 43
East Moline Christian 49, Faith Baptist Christian 35
Edwardsville 33, Belleville East 32
Eisenhower 70, Decatur MacArthur 63
El Paso-Gridley 79, Tremont 63
Eureka 73, Fisher 43
Evanston Township 68, New Trier 58
Fairbury Prairie Central 60, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22
Fairfield 47, Eldorado 36
Farina South Central 42, St Elmo-Brownstown 31
Fieldcrest 56, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 37
Freeburg 65, Salem 45
Galesburg 66, Geneseo 33
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55, Colfax Ridgeview 53, OT
Gilman Iroquois West 35, Fithian Oakwood 33
Glenbard South 56, Glenbard East 47
Glenbard West 70, Scales Mound 49
Glenbrook North 69, Maine South 46
Glenbrook South 54, Niles West 46
Goreville 64, Christopher 56
Grant Park 65, Donovan 54
Grayslake Central 68, Round Lake 8
Greenville 55, Gillespie 24
Hamilton County 67, Edwards County 32
Havana 62, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 29
Herrin 61, Murphysboro 33
Hersey 78, Elk Grove 35
Heyworth 71, Lexington 58
Hillsboro 76, Litchfield 45
Hinsdale Central 69, OPRF 54
Hoopeston 61, Armstrong 43
Hyde Park 45, Farragut 32
IC Catholic 59, St. Francis 40
Illini Bluffs 67, Hartsburg-Emden 31
Jacksonville Routt 59, Greenfield 46
Joliet West 74, Plainfield East 30
Kankakee (McNamara) 72, Westmont 43
Kenwood 76, Chicago (Lane) 44
Lake Forest 62, Lake Zurich 35
Lake Park 48, Glenbard North 24
Lakes Community 88, North Chicago 50
Larkin 55, Elgin 49
Lawrenceville 57, Olney (Richland County) 46
LeRoy 51, Flanagan-Cornell 32
Lemont 73, Evergreen Park 41
Lewistown 56, Elmwood 45
Libertyville 72, Mundelein 45
Lisle (Benet Academy) 57, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49
Lisle 48, Peotone 40
Lockport 61, Sandburg 44
Lyons 71, York 66
Machesney Park Harlem 68, Freeport 55
Macomb 70, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 32
Madison 65, Peoria Quest 36
Marist 42, St. Patrick 41
Marmion 58, Providence-St. Mel 41
Mascoutah 58, Jerseyville Jersey 42
Massac County 54, Harrisburg 50
Moline 57, Quincy 46
Monmouth-Roseville 68, Morrison 56
Mt. Carmel 63, Casey-Westfield 38
Naperville Central 47, Naperville North 39
Naperville Neuqua Valley 57, Metea Valley 49
Nashville 76, Bloomington Central Catholic 70
Nazareth 49, Joliet Catholic 32
New Berlin 63, Stanford Olympia 53
Newark 59, Earlville 43
Newton 60, Marshall 47
Niles North 93, Maine West 55
Niles Notre Dame 53, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 35
Normal Community 52, Danville 38
Normal University 62, Springfield 35
North Clay 67, Dieterich 54
North Lawndale 76, Lindblom 64
North Shore Country Day 60, Francis Parker 52
Northridge Prep 47, Chicago-University 37, OT
O'Fallon 65, Whitfield, Mo. 35
Oak Forest 71, Shepard 53
Okaw Valley 54, Heritage 53
Okawville 60, Sparta 57
Oswego 63, Aurora (West Aurora) 58
Oswego East 59, Yorkville 48
Ottawa 70, Rochelle 54
Ottawa Marquette 68, Putnam County 66
Palatine 54, Barrington 33
Pana 53, Piasa Southwestern 49
Paris 65, Robinson 57
Peoria (H.S.) 79, Urbana 59
Peoria Heights (Quest) 57, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 48
Peoria Manual 75, Bloomington 66
Peoria Notre Dame 55, Champaign Centennial 29
Phillips 85, Orr 42
Pinckneyville 50, Anna-Jonesboro 31
Pittsfield 70, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 60
Plano 47, Kaneland 35
Pleasant Plains 47, Williamsville 32
Princeton 76, Mendota 48
Proviso East 72, Hinsdale South 64
Quad Cities 60, Galesburg Christian High School 34
Quincy Notre Dame 70, Payson Seymour 42
Red Bud 47, Chester 40
Reed-Custer 69, Wilmington 40
Rich Township 98, Thornridge 72
Richards 68, Dunbar 51
Richwoods 48, Champaign Central 42
Rock Island 74, Rock Island Alleman 35
Rockford Boylan 73, Hononegah 44
Rockford Christian 70, Byron 63
Rockford Lutheran 91, Rock Falls 67
Rolling Meadows 68, Wheeling 37
Romeoville 68, Joliet Central 54
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 59, Rochester 44
Sandwich 51, La Salle-Peru 41
Schaumburg 56, Hoffman Estates 48
Seneca 64, Midland 50
Serena 54, Hinckley-Big Rock 46
Sherrard 62, Erie-Prophetstown 59, 2OT
Simeon 78, Chicago (Clark) 41
South Beloit 65, Christian Liberty Academy 33
South County 62, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 23
Springfield Lanphier 57, Chatham Glenwood 44
Springfield Southeast 64, Jacksonville 57
St. Anne 75, Momence 60
St. Charles North 69, St. Charles East 62
St. Edward 63, Elmwood Park 48
St. Laurence 68, Providence 45
St. Rita 49, Fenwick 41
St. Viator 73, Carmel 68, 3OT
Stagg 51, Bradley-Bourbonnais 47
Sterling Newman 53, Hall 41
Stevenson 72, Zion Benton 37
Stewardson-Strasburg 59, Mulberry Grove 27
Stillman Valley 79, Oregon 68
Streator 60, Manteno 52, OT
Sycamore 59, Morris 33
Teutopolis 49, Effingham St. Anthony 38
Thornton Fractional South 67, Thornton Fractional North 60
Thornwood 66, Kankakee 61
Tinley Park 73, Argo 57
Tolono Unity 69, Illinois Valley Central 47
Trenton Wesclin 63, Carlyle 41
Triad 50, Highland 37
Tuscola 53, Shelbyville 48
United Township High School 74, Sterling 63
Vernon Hills 57, Maine East 52
Vienna 73, Johnston City 46
Villa Grove/Heritage 80, Blue Ridge 58
Waubonsie Valley 44, DeKalb 34
Wauconda 62, Grant 52
Waukegan 70, Warren Township 69
Wayne City 59, Du Quoin 56
Westville 62, Chrisman 33
Wheaton Warrenville South 50, Wheaton North 33
Whitney Young 79, Brooks Academy 48
Willowbrook 57, Downers South 52
Winnebago 48, North Boone 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
