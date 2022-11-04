PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA State Tournament=

Class A=

Semifinal=

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest, 27-25, 25-19, 25-19

Papillion-LaVista South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-19, 25-27, 25-23, 25-17

Class B=

Semifinal=

Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Norris, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, 33-31

Class C1=

Semifinal=

Gothenburg def. North Bend Central, 17-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, 15-10

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Minden, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20

Class C2=

Semifinal=

Archbishop Bergan def. Amherst, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20

Lincoln Lutheran def. Oakland-Craig, 25-19, 25-9, 25-16

Class D1=

Semifinal=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15

Norfolk Catholic def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 20-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22

Class D2Semifinal=

Howells/Dodge def. Shelton, 25-20, 20-25, 19-25, 25-17, 19-17

Class D2=

Overton def. Humphrey St. Francis, 23-25, 25-12, 20-25, 27-25, 15-12

