PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA State Tournament=
Class A=
Semifinal=
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest, 27-25, 25-19, 25-19
Papillion-LaVista South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-19, 25-27, 25-23, 25-17
Class B=
Semifinal=
Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Norris, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, 33-31
Class C1=
Semifinal=
Gothenburg def. North Bend Central, 17-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, 15-10
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Minden, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20
Class C2=
Semifinal=
Archbishop Bergan def. Amherst, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20
Lincoln Lutheran def. Oakland-Craig, 25-19, 25-9, 25-16
Class D1=
Semifinal=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15
Norfolk Catholic def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 20-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22
Class D2Semifinal=
Howells/Dodge def. Shelton, 25-20, 20-25, 19-25, 25-17, 19-17
Class D2=
Overton def. Humphrey St. Francis, 23-25, 25-12, 20-25, 27-25, 15-12
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
