PREP FOOTBALL=
ALA-West Foothills 48, Odyssey Institute 13
American Leadership-Gilbert 47, Arizona College Preparatory 7
American Leadership-Queen Creek 59, Campo Verde 14
Bradshaw Mountain 20, Prescott 14
Bullhead City Mohave 55, Parker 6
Casteel High School 49, Perry 0
Chandler 49, Mesa Mountain View 6
Chandler Prep 42, Arete-Mesa Prep 0
Chandler Valley Christian 42, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 8
Chinle 40, Tuba City 6
Desert Edge 48, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 9
Eagar Round Valley 50, Page 12
Eastmark 56, Coolidge 6
Eloy Santa Cruz 62, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 0
Flagstaff Coconino 46, Cottonwood Mingus 8
Florence 51, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 13
Fort Defiance Window Rock 55, Ganado 12
Gilbert 56, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 13
Glendale Independence 26, Yuma Kofa 10
Glendale O'Connor 37, Valley Vista 13
Glendale Prep 46, Glendale North Pointe 0
Goodyear Millenium 24, Verrado 7
Heritage Academy - Laveen 47, Camp Verde 35
Highland Prep 47, Mountainside 0
Higley 64, Gilbert Mesquite 0
Holbrook 60, Sanders Valley 0
Keams Canyon Hopi 38, Pinon 20
Kingman 30, Chino Valley 26
Lake Havasu 55, Phoenix Greenway 14
Laveen Chavez 50, North 0
Lee Williams High School 63, Flagstaff 19
Liberty 42, Glendale Mountain Ridge 0
Marana 21, Tucson Sunnyside 6
Mesa Desert Ridge 38, Phoenix Browne 0
Mesa Red Mountain 24, Queen Creek 6
Mica Mountain 53, Douglas 7
Morenci 70, San Carlos 0
Nogales 13, Tucson Flowing Wells 6
Northwest Christian 41, Peoria 6
Paradise Valley 55, La Joya Community 6
Payson 24, Fountain Hills 14
Peoria Centennial 55, Boulder Creek 0
Phoenix Arcadia 20, Chandler Seton 0
Phoenix Brophy 18, Phoenix Pinnacle 14
Phoenix Camelback 18, Maricopa 7
Phoenix Central 27, Betty Fairfax High School 20
Phoenix Goldwater 43, Glendale Arizona IHS 15
Phoenix Horizon 27, Casa Grande 13
Phoenix Moon Valley 35, Youngker High School 18
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 55, Mesa Dobson 10
Phoenix Shadow Mountain 33, Phoenix Bourgade 28
Phoenix St. Mary's 28, Gila Ridge 0
Phoenix Washington 50, Phoenix Alhambra 18
Pima 64, Miami 6
Poston Butte 40, Ben Franklin 13
Pusch Ridge Christian 69, Tucson Palo Verde 0
Safford 42, Benson 14
San Tan Charter 63, Globe 0
Scottsdale Christian 66, Scottsdale Coronado 0
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 35, Mesa Skyline 0
Scottsdale Notre Dame 44, Phoenix Sunnyslope 23
Scottsdale Saguaro 27, Gilbert Highland 10
Show Low 68, Kayenta Monument Valley 6
Sierra Vista Buena 47, Marana Mountain View 35
Tanque Verde 68, Tombstone 0
Tempe Marcos de Niza 35, Combs 28
Thatcher 35, Tucson Sabino 7
Tonopah Valley 69, St John Paul II 0
Trivium Prep 28, Kingman Academy of Learning 26
Tucson Canyon del Oro 49, Tucson Pueblo 14
Tucson Catalina Foothills 53, Sahuarita 7
Tucson Desert View 42, Tucson 10
Tucson Rincon 19, Tucson Cholla 3
Tucson Sahuaro 28, Tucson Amphitheater 14
Tucson Salpointe 31, Williams Field 14
Vail Cienega 27, Tucson Arizona IRHS 6
Veritas Prep 25, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 0
Walden Grove 39, Rio Rico 7
West Point 46, Glendale Copper Canyon 6
Willcox 52, Tucson Catalina Magnet 6
Willow Canyon 32, Agua Fria 0
Yuma Catholic 35, Glendale 20
Class 1A State Championship=
First Round=
Bagdad 46, El Capitan 22
Joseph City 33, Cicero Preparatory Academy 24
Salome 72, Lincoln 0
San Manuel 50, Superior 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tucson Santa Rita vs. Bisbee, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.