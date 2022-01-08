GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benson County 64, Warwick 18

Bishop Ryan 45, Des Lacs-Burlington 40

Bottineau 58, Drake/Anamoose 53

Bowman County 58, Faith, S.D. 45

Glenburn 31, South Prairie-Max Co-op 26

Grant County 35, New Salem-Almont 28

Kenmare 42, Divide County 26

Legacy 68, Mandan 56

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 59, Surrey 37

Oakes 74, Barnes County North 23

Parshall 72, White Shield 6

Rugby 55, Westhope/Newburg 38

Watford City 54, Turtle Mountain 40

