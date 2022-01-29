GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 39, Downers South 27

Algonquin (Jacobs) 31, McHenry 30

Barrington 58, Palatine 19

Belvidere North 56, Freeport 35

Burlington Central 48, Crystal Lake Central 31

Chatham Glenwood 51, Springfield Lanphier 48

Chicago (Soto) High School 27, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 24

Chicago King 48, Maria 16

Deerfield 64, Niles North 18

Downers North 47, Hinsdale Central 38

Evanston Township 44, Glenbrook North 26

Fremd 53, Conant 25

Hampshire 32, Dundee-Crown 29

Hersey 81, Elk Grove 58

Hononegah 63, Rockford Jefferson 32

Huntley 51, Cary-Grove 34

Hyde Park 57, Lincoln Park 47

Johnsburg 69, Harvard 23

Joliet West 68, Plainfield Central 47

Kaneland 53, Ottawa 39

Kankakee Grace Christian 33, Illinois Lutheran 30

Lake Forest 54, Waukegan 27

Lake Zurich 43, Zion Benton 12

Lewistown 58, Peoria Christian 12

Lisle (Benet Academy) 59, Marist 43

Lyons 63, Glenbard West 44

Maine South 43, Niles West 30

Maine West 39, Maine East 31

Milwaukee Academy of Science, Wis. 66, Morgan Park 59

Minooka 40, Oswego 32

Morgan Park Academy 76, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 17

OPH 59, Ramsey 48

Orr 63, Chicago (Clark) 30

Payton 69, Brooks Academy 35

Pearl City 37, Warren 35

Phillips 45, Westinghouse 25

Plainfield North 59, Yorkville 53

Plainfield South 53, Romeoville 51

Pontiac 45, Lexington 40

Prairie Ridge 46, Crystal Lake South 29

Prospect 64, Buffalo Grove 52

Rochelle 46, Plano 33

Rochester 47, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 30

Rock Falls 57, Rockford Lutheran 41

Rockford Auburn 62, Machesney Park Harlem 30

Rockford Boylan 50, Rockford East 47

Rockford Christian 49, North Boone 19

Rolling Meadows 57, Wheeling 36

Schaumburg 61, Hoffman Estates 30

Schaumburg Christian 69, Woodlands Academy 27

South Beloit 48, Westminster Christian 19

St. Viator 57, St. Francis 51

Stevenson 54, Gurnee Warren 19

Stillman Valley 42, Dixon 32

Sycamore 56, DeKalb 51

Teutopolis 47, Effingham 37

Vernon Hills 65, Highland Park 57

Willowbrook 62, Hinsdale South 38

Willows 72, (Chicago ) Wolcott School 36

Winnebago 69, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 27

York 67, Proviso West 37

Carrollton Tournament=

McGivney Catholic High School 53, Beardstown 24

