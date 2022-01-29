GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 39, Downers South 27
Algonquin (Jacobs) 31, McHenry 30
Barrington 58, Palatine 19
Belvidere North 56, Freeport 35
Burlington Central 48, Crystal Lake Central 31
Chatham Glenwood 51, Springfield Lanphier 48
Chicago (Soto) High School 27, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 24
Chicago King 48, Maria 16
Deerfield 64, Niles North 18
Downers North 47, Hinsdale Central 38
Evanston Township 44, Glenbrook North 26
Fremd 53, Conant 25
Hampshire 32, Dundee-Crown 29
Hersey 81, Elk Grove 58
Hononegah 63, Rockford Jefferson 32
Huntley 51, Cary-Grove 34
Hyde Park 57, Lincoln Park 47
Johnsburg 69, Harvard 23
Joliet West 68, Plainfield Central 47
Kaneland 53, Ottawa 39
Kankakee Grace Christian 33, Illinois Lutheran 30
Lake Forest 54, Waukegan 27
Lake Zurich 43, Zion Benton 12
Lewistown 58, Peoria Christian 12
Lisle (Benet Academy) 59, Marist 43
Lyons 63, Glenbard West 44
Maine South 43, Niles West 30
Maine West 39, Maine East 31
Milwaukee Academy of Science, Wis. 66, Morgan Park 59
Minooka 40, Oswego 32
Morgan Park Academy 76, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 17
OPH 59, Ramsey 48
Orr 63, Chicago (Clark) 30
Payton 69, Brooks Academy 35
Pearl City 37, Warren 35
Phillips 45, Westinghouse 25
Plainfield North 59, Yorkville 53
Plainfield South 53, Romeoville 51
Pontiac 45, Lexington 40
Prairie Ridge 46, Crystal Lake South 29
Prospect 64, Buffalo Grove 52
Rochelle 46, Plano 33
Rochester 47, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 30
Rock Falls 57, Rockford Lutheran 41
Rockford Auburn 62, Machesney Park Harlem 30
Rockford Boylan 50, Rockford East 47
Rockford Christian 49, North Boone 19
Rolling Meadows 57, Wheeling 36
Schaumburg 61, Hoffman Estates 30
Schaumburg Christian 69, Woodlands Academy 27
South Beloit 48, Westminster Christian 19
St. Viator 57, St. Francis 51
Stevenson 54, Gurnee Warren 19
Stillman Valley 42, Dixon 32
Sycamore 56, DeKalb 51
Teutopolis 47, Effingham 37
Vernon Hills 65, Highland Park 57
Willowbrook 62, Hinsdale South 38
Willows 72, (Chicago ) Wolcott School 36
Winnebago 69, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 27
York 67, Proviso West 37
Carrollton Tournament=
McGivney Catholic High School 53, Beardstown 24
