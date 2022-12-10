BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arete-Mesa Prep 53, Lincoln 46

Avondale Westview 85, Gila Ridge 55

Basha 82, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 63

Benson 63, Ft. Thomas 55

Benson 80, Cibecue 56

Chinle 71, Sanders Valley 26

Cibecue 53, Eagar Round Valley 51

Florence 76, Chino Valley 21

Gilbert 62, Mesa Westwood 35

Gilbert Highland 51, Casteel High School 43

Gilbert Leading Edge 62, St. Michael 47

Glendale 51, Metro Tech 36

Green Valley, Nev. 52, Camp Verde 51

Holbrook 67, San Carlos 43

Joseph City 63, Heber Mogollon 38

La Joya Community 71, Glendale Independence 42

Liberty 89, Shadow Ridge 46

Mesa Mountain View 63, Corona Del Sol 36

Mesa Red Mountain 47, Chandler 42

Mesa Skyline 52, Phoenix Camelback 46

Nogales 75, Rio Rico 58

North Valley Christian Academy 63, North Phoenix Preparatory 10

Payson 61, Ash Fork 30

Peoria Centennial 75, Paradise Valley 34

Phoenix Pinnacle 79, Chandler Hamilton 56

Phoenix South Mountain 69, Sierra Linda 43

Phoenix Sunnyslope 73, Maricopa 37

Phoenix Washington 56, Betty Fairfax High School 55

Pima 59, Trivium Prep 33

Queen Creek 51, Phoenix Desert Vista 40

Rancho, Nev. 74, Kayenta Monument Valley 66

Rock Point 65, St. Johns 57

Safford 61, Heber Mogollon 53

San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 58, Bagdad 42

San Tan Foothills 63, Kingman 52

Sanders Valley 58, Red Mesa 35

Sierra Vista Buena 83, Marana 55

St. David 74, Salome 50

St. Johns 65, St. Michael 38

Tanque Verde 80, San Miguel 23

Tucson Desert Christian 64, Duncan 40

Valley Vista 53, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 42

Whiteriver Alchesay 72, Joseph City 45

Williams 71, Shonto 9

Willow Canyon 76, Yuma Kofa 41

Winkelman Hayden 67, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 49

Yuma Cibola 65, Glendale Mountain Ridge 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glendale Arizona IHS vs. Tucson Arizona IRHS, ccd.

Lakeside Blue Ridge vs. Thatcher, ccd.

Marana Mountain View vs. Scottsdale Chaparral, ccd.

Phoenix St. Mary's vs. Phoenix Brophy, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

