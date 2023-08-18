PREP FOOTBALL=
Academy at the Lakes 32, SLAM Tampa 0
All Saints 14, Bishop McLaughlin 0
Anclote 22, Hollins 21
Apopka 16, Kissimmee Osceola 15
Atlantic Coast 14, Flagler Palm Coast 9
Aucilla Christian 20, Fullington, Ga. 7
Bartow 12, Fort Meade 0
Bartram Trail 39, Riverside 6
Benjamin 42, Clewiston 18
Berkeley Prep 35, Bloomingdale 7
Bishop Kenny 35, Clay 21
Bolles School 35, Orange Park 0
Bradenton Christian 44, Santa Fe Catholic 6
Bradford 28, Chiefland 6
Calvary Chapel 6, Cornerstone 0
Calvary Christian-Clearwater 21, Largo 21
Cambridge Christian 31, American Collegiate 0
Cardinal Mooney 24, Booker 20
Cardinal Newman 41, Park Vista Community 0
Carrollwood Day 38, Rockledge 6
Celtics St. John Neumann Naples FL 27, Sharks Oasis Cape Coral FL 20
Charlotte 41, Tritons Mariner Cape Coral FL 17
Choctawhatchee 56, Gulf Breeze 28
Clearwater Central Catholic 42, North Marion 0
Coconut Creek 34, Monarch 6
Columbia 21, Suwannee 0
Cougars Barron Collier Naples FL 38, Estero 14
DeLand 42, West Orange 21
Durant 42, Tampa Freedom 0
Eagles Naples FL 14, Sharks Gulf Coast Naples FL 7
Eau Gallie 31, Titusville 0
Ed White 33, Andrew Jackson 15
Eustis 36, Horizon 7
Evangelical Christian 42, Lake Placid 8
Fleming Island 35, Westside 6
Fort Myers 41, Bulldogs Ida Baker Cape Coral FL 6
Foundation Academy 42, Bell Creek Academy 0
Four Corners 31, Geneva School 14
Franklin County 34, St. Francis 20
Glades Day 48, Palm Beach Christian Prep 6
Griffins Gateway Charter Fort Myers FL 15, Aubrey Rogers 7
Hagerty 21, Lake Nona 17
Haines City 34, St. Cloud 6
Hardee 16, Zarephath 8
Hawthorne 20, North Florida Christian 7
Hernando Christian 46, City of Life 0
Hialeah Gardens 44, Oakland Park Northeast 0
Hudson 30, Belleview 0
IMG Academy 35, Lipscomb Academy, Tenn. 10
Immokalee 48, North Miami 15
Interlachen 32, Wolfson 14
Jones 38, Jesuit 18
Lake Gibson 31, Plant City 21
Lake Howell 50, Cypress Creek-Orlando 0
Lake Mary 31, Bishop Moore 17
Lake Mary Prep 30, Ocala Christian Academy 20
Lakeland 28, Armwood 13
Land O'Lakes 42, Victory Christian 0
Lecanto 42, South Lake 26
Lehigh 26, Panthers Cypress Lake Fort Myers FL 8
Lemon Bay 31, South Fort Myers 24
Lincoln 35, Mosley 0
Lyman 37, Colonial 0
Manatee 23, IMG Academy White 17
Mandarin 19, Ponte Vedra 17
Melbourne 28, Lake Brantley 21
Merritt Island Christian 21, Old Plank Christian 8
Miami Central 13, Ocala Vanguard 6
Miami Norland 35, Blanche Ely 7
Miami Southridge 42, Carol City 0
Middleburg 17, Episcopal 7
Mitchell 20, George Steinbrenner 16
Moore Haven 23, Glades Central 0
Munroe Day 28, Destin 3
Newsome 17, Southeast 14
Niceville 73, Bay 14
North Fort Myers 63, Eagles Gateway Fort Myers FL 0
Oasis Christian 40, Gainesville Christian 8
Ocala Forest 14, Fort Pierce Central 7
Ocala Trinity Catholic 52, Key West 13
Olympia 14, Boone 0
Out-of-Door Academy 27, Keswick Christian 14
Oviedo 42, Deltona 0
Palm Beach Gardens 21, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 7
Palm Harbor University 10, Boca Ciega 7
Palmetto 17, Lakewood 7
Pine Ridge 44, Celebration 14
Plant 28, Wharton 27, OT
Poinciana 38, Avon Park 0
Port Charlotte 33, Tigers Dunbar Fort Myers FL 14
Raiders Riverdale Fort Myers FL 41, Gators Island Coast Cape Coral FL 33
Raines 13, Godby 6
River Ridge 9, Pasco 0
Riverside Christian 46, Real Life Christian 12
Saint Stephen's Episcopal 28, Southwest Florida Christian 14
Sanford Seminole 16, Edgewater 7
Sarasota 42, Tampa Catholic 10
Sarasota Christian 55, Geneva Classical Academy 0
Sarasota Riverview 24, Hillsborough 6
Seahawks Cape Coral FL 27, DeSoto County 14
Seffner Christian 14, Father Lopez Catholic 7
South Sumter 41, Springstead 0
South Walton 37, St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 7
St. Petersburg Catholic 36, Bronson 0
Strawberry Crest 27, Brandon 0
Sumner 28, East Bay 0
The Classical Academy of Sarasota 60, Liberty Christian Prep 6
Titans Golden Gate Naples FL 42, Winter Haven 7
Tohopekaliga 14, Timber Creek 14
Treasure Coast 17, Lake Wales 0
True North 21, South Miami 0
Venice 48, Tampa Bay Tech 7
Vero Beach Master's Academy 41, First Coast Christian 6
Viera 27, Seabreeze 12
Vikings Bishop Verot Fort Myers FL 60, Trojans Lely Naples FL 27
Wakulla 35, Madison County 28
West Florida 35, Navarre 20
Wildwood 28, Crescent City 7
Williston 50, Taylor County 6
Windermere 24, Tavares 21
Wiregrass Ranch 42, Dunnellon 24
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
