PREP FOOTBALL=

American Leadership-Gilbert 28, Poston Butte 21

Buckeye 42, Peoria 21

Phoenix Maryvale 18, Phoenix Washington 12

Scottsdale Saguaro 14, Phoenix Brophy 10

Snowflake 35, Chandler Seton 6

Walden Grove 34, Tucson Catalina Foothills 27

Yuma Catholic 31, Phoenix St. Mary's 28

Class 3A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Eastmark 42, Tucson Sabino 28

Pusch Ridge Christian 44, Eagar Round Valley 0

Show Low 48, Paradise Honors 14

Thatcher 56, Chandler Valley Christian 35

Class 2A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Morenci 52, Tonopah Valley 6

Pima 61, Camp Verde 7

Scottsdale Christian 53, Gilbert Christian 28

Willcox 51, Holbrook 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

