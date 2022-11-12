PREP FOOTBALL=
American Leadership-Gilbert 28, Poston Butte 21
Buckeye 42, Peoria 21
Phoenix Maryvale 18, Phoenix Washington 12
Scottsdale Saguaro 14, Phoenix Brophy 10
Snowflake 35, Chandler Seton 6
Walden Grove 34, Tucson Catalina Foothills 27
Yuma Catholic 31, Phoenix St. Mary's 28
Class 3A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
Eastmark 42, Tucson Sabino 28
Pusch Ridge Christian 44, Eagar Round Valley 0
Show Low 48, Paradise Honors 14
Thatcher 56, Chandler Valley Christian 35
Class 2A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
Morenci 52, Tonopah Valley 6
Pima 61, Camp Verde 7
Scottsdale Christian 53, Gilbert Christian 28
Willcox 51, Holbrook 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
