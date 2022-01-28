BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cedaredge 66, Soroco 57

Centauri 59, Bayfield 38

Del Norte 80, Trinidad 31

Denver North 43, Abraham Lincoln 34

Denver South 71, Northfield 44

Green Mountain 75, Standley Lake 45

Horizon 73, Fairview 41

McClave 64, Kit Carson 37

Platte Valley 72, Valley 35

Prairie 43, Peetz 32

Riverdale Ridge 65, Northridge 45

Rocky Mountain 89, Loveland 48

Springfield 41, Primero 36

Sterling 63, Brush 21

Swink 61, Sangre De Cristo 6

University 72, Estes Park 35

Weldon Valley 45, Two Roads Charter 27

Weskan, Kan. 53, Hi-Plains 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

